VeloNews to broadcast Iowa City Cyclocross World Cup

Fans hoping to watch Saturday's UCI Cyclocross World Cup opener in Iowa can stream it live on velonews.com

Cyclocross season has arrived.

The UCI Cyclocross World Cup kicks off this weekend with the series opener in Iowa City, Iowa. Defending champions Kaitie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Toon Aerts (Telenet-Baloise) will be in attendance for the race, which in 2018 was a muddy and rainy affair.

Fans hoping to watch the action can stream it live on www.velonews.com. The men’s races kick off at 3 p.m. Central Time, and the women’s pro race will start at 4:45 p.m. Central Time.

Missing from the men’s field is Mathieu van der Poel, who is racing the Tour of Britain. Also gone is Wout van Aert, who is recovering from his crash at the Tour de France. However, a smattering of European and North American pros will battle in the event. Aerts leads a lineup of European stars that includes Lars van der Haar, Laurens Sweeck, Tom Meeusen, and Corne van Kessel.

Reigning UCI world champion Sanne Cant is absent from the women’s start list, however the race will see a mix of European and North American stars. Sophie de Boer, Maud Kapthieijns, Ellen van Loy and Les Sels have made the trip to the United State to race against North Americans Katie Compton, Ellen Noble, Maghalie Rochette, and others.