VeloNews seeks a Managing Editor

Pocket Outdoor Media is looking for an experienced managing editor to join the VeloNews editorial team.

Managing Editor of VeloNews: Pocket Outdoor Media LLC — Boulder, Colorado

Pocket Outdoor Media, parent company of VeloNews, is looking for an experienced editor with strong organizational and editorial skills to join the VeloNews editorial staff full-time in our Boulder, Colorado headquarters. The managing editor is responsible for coordinating the editorial coverage of velonews.com, as well as editing feature stories for content and style. The managing editor will also help oversee the production of the print magazines, and will work alongside the editor-in-chief and production staff to ensure that print deadlines are met. The managing editor will regularly contribute reported feature stories and news pieces to velonews.com and VeloNews magazine. The ideal candidate has experience in editing and news writing on deadline.

Key responsibilities include:

Coordinate the editorial coverage of velonews.com and edit feature stories for content and style

Manage the production of the print magazine; work alongside production staff and editors to ensure that deadlines are met

Conduct interviews with athletes, team directors, brand representatives, and other sources within the sport

Stay abreast of the most current developments in pro cycling, cycling tech, and participatory cycling

Occasional travel required to races and industry events in both North America and abroad

What you’ll need to succeed in this role

3-5 years of experience in journalism or editing, plus bachelor’s or advanced degree in journalism or related field

Strong knowledge of grammar, punctuation, and AP style

Basic appreciation for cycling, endurance sports, or sports journalism

Experience working with WordPress, and familiarity with basic audio and video editing software

To Apply

If you are interested in submitting an application, please send your cover letter and resume to Fred Dreier at fdreier@velonews.com.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.