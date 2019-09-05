USA Cycling boosts commercial and coaching lineup with new hires

Olympic silver medalist Mari Holden headlines a lineup of new hires at USA Cycling to the organization's athletics and commercial divisions.

USA Cycling went on a hiring spree this week, filling multiple roles across its athletics and commercial divisions.

Mari Holden, the Olympic silver medalist from 2000, was confirmed as the new Women’s Road Coach, who will oversee USA Cycling’s national women’s road programs and the development of women’s riders. Holden, a world champion and six-time national champion in the individual time trial, was previously the sport director at Sho Air-Twenty20.

“As someone who has worn the US National Team kit and has spent years developing US Olympic hopefuls, I am honored to be part of the team behind the team,” Holden said in a release. “My years with Sho-Air Twenty20 have fed my desire to do more in the sport I love. I look forward to working with our talented women and helping them develop into champions.”

Holden’s hiring was revealed a day before USA Cycling announced a major realignment to its commercial division under new Chief Commercial Officer Bouker Pool. Pool will oversee USA Cycling’s marketing, membership, and sponsorships, and joins the governing body after stints with the Competitor Group, USA Today, and Rodale.

“We have a bright future ahead of us, 2020 gives us a great stage to bring the sport to the masses,” Pool said. “I’ve always believed that cycling is more than just a sport, it’s a lifelong lifestyle. It provides confidence and freedom to kids. Giving adults access to a lifetime activity with immense social and health benefits. I’m excited to bring more partners and members into our community.”

Underneath Pool, USA Cycling named a series of new hires. Veteran racer and occasional VeloNews contributor Lindsay Goldman joins USA Cycling as the new director of membership. Goldman was previously the owner and general manager of the Hagens Berman-Supermint pro women’s team.

Retired pro racer Lauren Hall, who won Gent-Wevelgem in 2014, joins USA Cycling as the regional giving officer. Angela Palermo, a three-time collegiate mountain-bike national champion and winner of the Pro Gravity Tour, has been hired as a content specialist in the marketing department. Existing staffers Elizabeth Kollar, Kevin Dessart, and Jeffrey Hansen all received new roles under the realignment.

“Our goal of making good riders great and great riders champions can only be achieved by strengthening and aligning our resources,” said USA Cycling CEO Rob DeMartin in a release. “Bouker provides us with significant experience from the business world; Lindsay, Lauren and Angelina bring a strong voice for racers and an eye for new members. Moving Kevin, Jeffrey and Liz into roles that expand key partnerships and initiatives will help USA Cycling grow and better serve our customers.”