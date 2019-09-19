The Outer Line: Former Giro director Acquarone cleared of fraud charges

The former Giro d'Italia chief told VeloNews that he is relieved to be exonerated of fraud charges. "I’m just glad to have my dignity and reputation returned."

Word came today from an Italian court in Milan that, after more than six years of accusations, investigations and legal wrangling, former Giro d’Italia chief Michele Acquarone has been cleared of the fraud and embezzlement charges that were levied against him by his former employer in late 2013. According to reports in the Italian media earlier today, Acquarone and six other former officials of RCS Sport, the parent company of the Giro, including Acquarone’s former colleague Giacomo Catano, have been acquitted of all charges.

Reached late this evening at his home in Milan, Acquarone told VeloNews that he was relieved to have the affair behind him, and he thanked all those who have believed in him during these several very difficult years.

“I can’t believe it’s finally over,” he said. “I’m just glad to have my dignity and reputation returned. Even for my kids at school, tomorrow will be a better day.”

In 2018 The Outer Line took a detailed look at the fraud case against Acquarone, which sprung from allegations in 2013 that led his ouster from the Giro d’Italia’s director position.

Acquarone has protested his innocence for years, and has been fighting the slow-moving and bureaucratic Italian justice system to clear his name ever since he was sacked in late 2013. Not only did he lose his job at the Giro, where he widely considered to be a rising star, the allegations made it almost impossible for him to find employment elsewhere, he told The Outer Line. Although he eventually started working for a digital media company, he has been forthcoming about both the psychological and economic tolls that the affair has taken on him and his family.

Meanwhile, Laura Bertinotti, a former junior manager in the company, was found guilty and sentenced to more than eight years in prison. In its 2018 story, The Outer Line detailed suspicions about Bertinotti, and suggested that she – along with others she was connected with – was likely the primary figure behind the crime.

Bertinotti joined RCS in 2005, a year before the cash withdrawals allegedly began. She is the daughter of a wealthy Italian businessman, Antonio Bertinotti, owner of the Arona football club.

Acquarone was joyous about the decision, but admitted that he will never get back the six years he spent living under suspicion.

Ever philosophical about his predicament, he added: “I think one of the great French philosophers said ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ and I have to live with that.” But, he said, “One thing I have learned – you can be a happy guy, even if you are far from the spotlight. So long as you have your family and the people you love, you can be happy. I’m still a lucky guy, and I’m happy with my life.”

Asked if he has any interest in possibly returning to the sport, Acquarone was cautious. “I don’t know, maybe it is too late? I have a good job now, and I love my job,” he said. “But of course I still love cycling, and if there would be an opportunity, I know that I can do a lot for the sport. Of course, my heart is still in cycling.”