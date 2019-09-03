Rally-UHC sign Ganzar, Williams for 2020

Rally-UHC add speed and depth with the addition of Leigh Ann Ganzar and Lily Williams, both of whom join the squad from Hagens Berman-Supermint

Leigh Ann Ganzar and Lily Williams will race for the Rally-UHC team in 2020.

Both women join the American squad after racing with the Hagens Berman-Supermint team for 2019. Earlier this year Hagens Berman-Supermint revealed it would not continue after the 2019 season.

The two women will boost Rally’s sprints and versatility in stage races and one-day events. Williams is a talented all-around rider who excels at time trials, as well as leadouts in criteriums and road races. Ganzar is the 2018 criterium national champion who has a fast sprint to the line.

Ganzar, winner of the 2019 Winston Salem Classic, was a middle-distance runner in college, and then started racing in 2015 after suffering injuries. A doctoral candidate at the University of Texas School of Public Health, Ganzar said she hopes to gain experience in North America and in Europe in 2020.

“I am joining Rally because of the long-term view the team and management take on developing riders,” Ganzar said. “As a newer racer, I still have a lot to learn, and Rally is the perfect place to help me progress in the sport. Additionally, as a grad student and research assistant, I still need to be in the office, so I was also drawn to Rally because it is a North American based team that also provides racing opportunities in Europe, where I am excited to gain more experience.”

Williams is a talented all-around rider who excels in flat and hilly terrain. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Lily Williams is also a former distance runner who took up bicycle racing in her 20’s. Williams guest rode with Rally in 2017 at the BC Superweek races, and said she was impressed by the team’s relaxed and positive attitude during the hectic events.

“I want to be on a team of people that race hard and set a high standard, but who enjoy doing it,” Williams said. “That is the vibe I get from Rally. And with great support to relieve many of the stressors of being a professional athlete, I’m looking forward to continuing to have a lot of fun in 2019.”

Williams said she and Ganzar hope to bring the Hagens Berman-Supermint’s aggressive racing attitude with them to Rally-UHC.

“The team’s collective experience numbered in the decades, which was a wonderful way to learn about the sport and about what kind of team culture fosters positivity, happiness, and teamwork,” Williams said. “You can have the best riders in the world but if they don’t like each other, they won’t give it up for each other. I hope Leigh Ann and I can bring our positive experiences together on Supermint to add to a really great mix on Rally in 2019. And I hope to continue racing aggressively. It’s a great way to bring attention to women’s cycling, and a really fun way to race.”