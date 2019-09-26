Quinn Simmons headed to Trek-Segafredo in 2020

Recently crowned junior world champion Quinn Simmons heads to Trek-Segafredo for 2020.

American Quinn Simmons is headed to WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo in 2020, the squad announced on social media on Thursday afternoon.

Simmons joins Italian rider Antonio Tiberi, who won the junior individual time trial, in joining the squad.

“We are thrilled to announce 2 signings of 2 World Champions!” the squad wrote on Twitter. “Join us in welcoming Junior Road World Champion Quinn Simmons who signed for 2 years starting in 2020, and Junior Time Trial World Champion Antonio Tiberi, joining the team in 2021 for 2 years.”

Simmons, 18, won the UCI junior world road title on Thursday in Yorkshire, attacking out of the group with 50km to go and then riding on his own for the last 33km. The victory is the first American world title in the junior men’s road race in more than 20 years.

The victory capped off an impressive season for the Durango, Colorado native. In March he won the final stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic after attacking into a daylong breakaway. Several weeks later Simmons won the junior edition of Gent-Wevelgem, before taking several smaller events in Europe.

In August Simmons then finished second place at the Leadville 100 mountain bike race after chasing for much of the day following punctures early in the race.

Simmons raced for the Lux junior cycling team in 2018 and 2019. During the 2018 season he split his time between mountain bike racing and road racing, and in 2019 he switched to the road full-time.

“Its been a crazy two years,” Simmons said after his win. “Gent-Wevelgem last year was my first road race in Europe. From two years ago, not knowing how to race a road bike, to world champion is pretty crazy.”

Simmons excels at punchy one-day races, as well as cobblestone classics, and may be a rider for the future on Trek-Segafredo’s Classics squad. The team recently bid adieu to longtime cobblestone classics rider John Degenkolb, who left for Lotto-Soudal for 2020.