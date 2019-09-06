LATEST STORIES

LOS MACHUCOS, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 06:

Vuelta a España stage 13: Pogačar wins atop Los Machucos as Roglic solidifies lead

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar took the stage win just ahead of countryman Primoz Roglic, who padded his lead in the Vuelta overall.

It was a Slovenian 1-2 finish atop the 2019 Vuelta a España’s steepest climb.

Countrymen Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) dropped their Spanish and Colombian rivals on the feared Los Machucos climb and then sped toward the finish together, with Pogačar crossing the line first to take the stage win.

Roglic padded his lead in the general classification to 2:25 ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and stamped his authority on the red leader’s jersey.

“It was a big fight and a nice day for Slovenian cycling today,” Roglic said at the finish.

With his second stage victory at this Vuelta, Pogačar vaulted into third place in the overall at 3:01. It’s a monumental showing for the Slovenian youngster who is just two weeks away from celebrating his 21st birthday.

“When I heard on the radio that nobody is following me and Roglic, I realized it is a good opportunity,” Pogačar said. “With Roglic, he’s difficult if you’re going against him because he’s really strong and I could do that today, so I’m really happy.”

The Slovenian 1-2 came after a dramatic battle on the super-steep climb, which climbs more 665 meters (2,100 feet) over 6.8 kilometers and averages 10 percent in gradient. Riders from an early breakaway battled along the lower slopes of the climb, with Frenchman Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) surging away from Gianluca Brambila (Trek-Segafredo) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), among others.

Latour appeared destined to take the stage victory, however the battle between the GC riders quickly cut into his gap.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked away from the peloton with 4km remaining. The Colombian carved out a narrow advantage on the dwindling group, which was driven along by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

“I tried this attack halfway up the climb because I am the one who is further back, and I felt pretty good,” Quintana said. “It’s easier to follow the wheel and see what happens, but I preferred to try, because you don’t really know how you are or what kind of chances you have until you do.”

The pack surged a short time later and caught Quintana, who was briefly distanced, and an acceleration from Pogačar drew out Roglic and Valverde and dropped Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb). The trio quickly caught members of the early breakaway and then pedaled onto the climb’s most fearsome ramps.

The upper sections of the Los Machucos climb include several sections above 25 percent, and the rough cement includes horizontal grooves carved into the surface to add traction for vehicles. First used during the 2017 Vuelta, the Los Machucos climb has quickly gained a reputation as one of the hardest in Spain. Indeed, Pogačar said he was initially worried about the climb before the stage.

“At the start I didn’t know that I would feel so good on the last climb ,and in fact I just wanted to survive,” Pogačar said. “After stage 7 I just really didn’t want to use too much [energy], but in the end it was incredible day for me.”

Indeed the steep ramps proved to be the attack point for the Slovenian duo. Roglic surged and dropped Valverde and drew out Pogačar. The two Slovenians quickly sped away from the Spaniard and caught Latour just before the summit of the climb, before they descended the final kilometer to the finish.

Pogačar led the duo down the final kilometer, and Roglic did not contest the sprint, finishing on his countryman’s wheel.

It was a fitting end to a punishing 166-kilometer stage that included six categorized climbs, including the HC Los Machucos ascent. More than 30 riders attacked into the breakaway in hopes of challenging for the stage victory. Present in the group were a number of big names, including Latour, Wout Poels and David de la Cruz (Team Ineos), Jesus Herrada and Darwin Atapuma (both Cofidis), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Michell Docker and Higuita (EF Education First), Tsaby Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), and Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), among others.

Roglic’s performance on the day is a sign that he is perhaps the top climber at this year’s Vuelta, which bode well for his chances at defending the jersey over the race’s four remaining mountain stages. Movistar’s duo of Quintana and Valverde said they would continue to attack the Slovenian. But if he continues to ride with this strength, Movistar’s aggression could very well fall short.

“We are now seeing that Roglic is the strongest rider, and Pogačar is demonstrating he is also very strong,” Valverde said. “What next? We’ll see. Today we gave up some time, but maybe the next time we can take back some time. We have two key stages Sunday and Monday in Asturias.”

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 13 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates4:28:26
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
3LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale0:27
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
5QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:01
8BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:08
9SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
10KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
11GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin1:13
12PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
13KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23
14EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
15HIGUITA SergioEF Education First1:25
16FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:32
17IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:52
18NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2:18
19HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal2:28
20FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team2:59
21POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
22GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
23BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:13
24HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott3:32
25CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
26GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data3:42
27TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida3:45
28EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4:36
29KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
30ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4:50
31STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo4:53
32BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
33GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
34O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data5:18
35NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida,,
36HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:27
37POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
38CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH5:30
39ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:56
40TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb6:04
41CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin6:06
42SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias6:11
43EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH6:58
44HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates7:29
45ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team9:28
46SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott10:26
47NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin10:35
48MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
49LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ10:53
50BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale11:00
51CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team12:10
52SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
53MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ,,
54OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team13:18
55PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
56DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS14:31
57GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
58MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:05
59ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal15:40
60POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe16:04
61GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott16:11
62RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:58
63MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott17:37
64JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale,,
65HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:13
66VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
67KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
68BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
69PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
70FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team18:16
71ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
72IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
73CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
74VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH,,
75RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
76KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
77DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
78HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
79DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale,,
80GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
81FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin18:31
82PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
83GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
84CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
85MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo,,
86DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal19:03
87WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal,,
88BARTA WillCCC Team,,
89VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale19:22
90ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team19:27
91CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates19:55
92BEVIN PatrickCCC Team20:04
93CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH,,
94HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
95BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
96SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
97PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
98ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
99ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida,,
100STANNARD IanTeam INEOS20:16
101VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal20:44
102MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH20:54
103PADUN MarkBahrain Merida21:05
104MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data21:17
105MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates21:31
106BERNAS PawełCCC Team21:40
107LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA21:43
108KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo21:46
109TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits22:17
110STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
111VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal22:25
112CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step22:33
113BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
114BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
115DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe,,
116CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22:51
117DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
118POWER RobertTeam Sunweb23:00
119PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb23:08
120ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:24
121VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team23:40
122BOL JetseBurgos-BH24:14
123MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
124KOCH JonasCCC Team24:23
125VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal24:29
126DOCKER MitchellEF Education First24:39
127TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
128SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
129REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
130OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
131BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
132MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
133HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
134CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First24:56
135BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
136DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
137DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data25:28
138VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
139BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias25:33
140SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA25:38
141RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH26:13
142ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias26:16
143SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
144BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data26:20
145GONÇALVES DomingosCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
146ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:29
147SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team26:34
148TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates26:36
149GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
150MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates,,
151BICO NunoBurgos-BH,,
152SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ26:40
153SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ,,
154THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo27:05
155BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe27:19
156ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe,,
157KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin28:09
158KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS,,
159ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
160WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb28:53
161ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
162RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step28:59
163HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
164JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 49:20:28
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:25
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3:01
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team3:18
5QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team3:33
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe6:15
7EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:18
8HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal7:33
9KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb7:39
10TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida9:58
11PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida10:03
12NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott11:30
13HIGUITA SergioEF Education First11:52
14BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma13:40
15CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott14:25
16IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team14:51
17SOLER MarcMovistar Team15:27
18KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step16:46
19GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin18:13
20LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale18:45
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team19:13
22FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ20:41
23GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma26:22
24STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo33:09
25BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale34:32
26GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data38:12
27EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo38:39
28O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data39:50
29KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma41:08
30RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias41:46
31POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma43:43
32BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale43:55
33TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb45:22
34MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First46:39
35BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo48:21
36SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team48:25
37RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA50:42
38HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates57:15
39ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team58:12
40GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe59:16
41HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:00:05
42NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin1:03:03
43POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:03:24
44MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data1:05:02
45GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott1:06:48
46FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:06:49
47ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:08:25
48DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS1:08:28
49BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:08:36
50GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS1:10:20
51PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:11:49
52GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12:07
53CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First1:13:19
54HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS1:13:50
55HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott1:15:56
56ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:16:43
57VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:17:29
58DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:20:29
59ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:21:17
60KING BenTeam Dimension Data1:23:05
61OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:25:07
62CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin1:25:27
63IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:26:34
64PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:29:13
65CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:30:06
66LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:30:24
67ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:31:58
68CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:32:12
69BEVIN PatrickCCC Team1:33:00
70MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:33:38
71JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale,,
72MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:33:46
73ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1:36:11
74CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:36:22
75ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:36:31
76HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:38:51
77PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS1:38:57
78BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:39:16
79CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:39:48
80ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:40:14
81POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe1:41:06
82KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
83GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1:41:15
84VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:41:42
85PADUN MarkBahrain Merida1:42:59
86FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:43:31
87MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ1:45:21
88LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:46:35
89SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott1:48:39
90BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:48:51
91SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:49:06
92HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:49:13
93ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:50:25
94VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:50:41
95VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH1:52:05
96DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data1:52:13
97DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:52:24
98ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:54:11
99KOCH JonasCCC Team1:55:37
100VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1:56:14
101SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin1:56:22
102DOULL OwainTeam INEOS1:56:58
103DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale1:58:44
104MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:59:50
105ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:00:36
106MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2:01:53
107SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ2:02:15
108CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:02:24
109EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2:03:52
110BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data2:04:24
111CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH2:07:19
112NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida2:09:18
113PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida2:10:13
114SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott2:10:27
115BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:12:30
116BOL JetseBurgos-BH2:12:52
117MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott2:13:26
118STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2:14:10
119CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step2:14:33
120TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:15:31
121GONÇALVES DomingosCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:15:32
122BARTA WillCCC Team2:17:40
123MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:18:20
124BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott2:18:55
125DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe2:19:34
126KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:20:28
127DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo2:21:09
128CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH2:21:53
129BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team2:21:55
130STANNARD IanTeam INEOS2:22:41
131DOCKER MitchellEF Education First2:23:22
132PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:23:45
133TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data2:24:12
134VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data2:25:00
135ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida2:25:03
136SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:25:35
137VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team2:26:10
138RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH2:26:19
139SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:29:10
140WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal2:29:30
141HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida2:29:36
142THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:30:11
143OWEN LoganEF Education First2:31:49
144VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal2:32:49
145REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo2:33:06
146BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:33:28
147KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin2:36:14
148SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ2:39:18
149KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS2:42:17
150ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:43:35
151POWER RobertTeam Sunweb2:44:49
152GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates2:46:57
153SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team2:47:30
154WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb2:49:37
155RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:50:02
156BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe2:51:54
157JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:54:08
158BERNAS PawełCCC Team2:56:28
159MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2:58:52
160MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates3:02:49
161TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates3:03:06
162ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe3:03:38
163BICO NunoBurgos-BH3:05:09
164HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma3:27:52
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma109
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates86
3QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team82
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team75
5ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA52
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team51
7BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe45
8LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale40
9ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb39
10TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida37
11JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step34
12LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA33
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team32
14MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe30
15CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First30
16ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias29
17VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal28
18HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits25
19GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step25
20MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott25
21BOL JetseBurgos-BH24
22HIGUITA SergioEF Education First23
23BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias23
24BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias22
25CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step22
26THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo22
27ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22
28OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team21
29GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin20
30ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ20
31BEVIN PatrickCCC Team20
32KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb19
33PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida19
34MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH18
35HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
36BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo17
37GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale17
38SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ17
39SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team17
40NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott16
41GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates16
42RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step16
43HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott15
44KOCH JonasCCC Team15
45GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma14
46ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team14
47VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale13
48DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS12
49CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott12
50IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team12
51BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale12
52GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott11
53GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data10
54POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe10
55BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma9
56DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9
57IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team9
58BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data9
59WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal8
60ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step8
61EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
62HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal8
63FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin8
64LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ8
65BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team8
66KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma7
67GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS7
68DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step7
69GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe6
70RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias6
71MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First6
72HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6
73CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates6
74BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale5
75O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data5
76MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo5
77ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal4
78SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4
79KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
80STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo4
81ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4
82TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4
83KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin3
84TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb2
85STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2
86CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH2
87BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1
88MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1
89HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1
RankNameTeamPoints
1MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH32
2BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale30
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates25
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team22
5HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates21
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma20
7POELS WoutTeam INEOS17
8HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
9BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias16
10BOL JetseBurgos-BH11
11QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team10
12PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida10
13LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale9
14SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias8
15ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7
16GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step7
17DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7
18SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
19GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott6
20LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6
21BEVIN PatrickCCC Team6
22HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
23STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
24WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal5
25O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data5
26BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias5
27FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team4
28GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
29CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First4
30IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team4
31ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal4
32BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4
33HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott3
34MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3
35GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3
36MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal3
37LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
38ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
39TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida2
40GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin2
41KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2
42POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma2
43BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2
44VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2
45ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
46OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
47CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
48CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH2
49MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
50BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
51JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1
52ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1
53GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1
54FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
55RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH1
56POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 49:23:29
2LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:17
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education First8:51
4KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step13:45
5GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin15:12
6FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ17:40
7GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data35:11
8EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo35:38
9O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data36:49
10KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma38:07
11RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias38:45
12POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma40:42
13MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First43:38
14RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA47:41
15FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:03:48
16GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS1:07:19
17ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:18:16
18CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin1:22:26
19ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:28:57
20JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1:30:37
21BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:36:15
22CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:36:47
23GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1:38:14
24PADUN MarkBahrain Merida1:39:58
25SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott1:45:38
26BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:45:50
27VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:47:40
28DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data1:49:12
29SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:59:14
30CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH2:04:18
31NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida2:06:17
32STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2:11:09
33TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:12:30
34BARTA WillCCC Team2:14:39
35PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:20:44
36TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data2:21:11
37SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:22:34
38VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team2:23:09
39SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:26:09
40OWEN LoganEF Education First2:28:48
41POWER RobertTeam Sunweb2:41:48
42GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates2:43:56
43SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team2:44:29
44JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:51:07
45MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:59:48
46TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates3:00:05
47BICO NunoBurgos-BH3:02:08
48HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma3:24:51
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 47:10:03
2Astana Pro Team25:51
3Team Jumbo-Visma43:44
4Mitchelton-Scott1:17:48
5AG2R La Mondiale1:24:51
6Trek - Segafredo1:48:20
7Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1:57:49
8Bahrain Merida2:00:30
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:03:07
10UAE-Team Emirates2:04:50
11Team Sunweb2:05:29
12Team Dimension Data2:08:56
13Team Katusha Alpecin2:12:00
14EF Education First2:21:49
15BORA - hansgrohe2:22:18
16Lotto Soudal2:23:57
17Groupama - FDJ2:39:32
18Team INEOS2:40:32
19Deceuninck - Quick Step2:40:57
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:46:30
21Burgos-BH4:49:33
22CCC Team4:56:02

