Vuelta a España stage 13: Pogačar wins atop Los Machucos as Roglic solidifies lead

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar took the stage win just ahead of countryman Primoz Roglic, who padded his lead in the Vuelta overall.

It was a Slovenian 1-2 finish atop the 2019 Vuelta a España’s steepest climb.

Countrymen Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) dropped their Spanish and Colombian rivals on the feared Los Machucos climb and then sped toward the finish together, with Pogačar crossing the line first to take the stage win.

Roglic padded his lead in the general classification to 2:25 ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and stamped his authority on the red leader’s jersey.

“It was a big fight and a nice day for Slovenian cycling today,” Roglic said at the finish.

With his second stage victory at this Vuelta, Pogačar vaulted into third place in the overall at 3:01. It’s a monumental showing for the Slovenian youngster who is just two weeks away from celebrating his 21st birthday.

“When I heard on the radio that nobody is following me and Roglic, I realized it is a good opportunity,” Pogačar said. “With Roglic, he’s difficult if you’re going against him because he’s really strong and I could do that today, so I’m really happy.”

The Slovenian 1-2 came after a dramatic battle on the super-steep climb, which climbs more 665 meters (2,100 feet) over 6.8 kilometers and averages 10 percent in gradient. Riders from an early breakaway battled along the lower slopes of the climb, with Frenchman Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) surging away from Gianluca Brambila (Trek-Segafredo) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), among others.

Latour appeared destined to take the stage victory, however the battle between the GC riders quickly cut into his gap.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked away from the peloton with 4km remaining. The Colombian carved out a narrow advantage on the dwindling group, which was driven along by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

“I tried this attack halfway up the climb because I am the one who is further back, and I felt pretty good,” Quintana said. “It’s easier to follow the wheel and see what happens, but I preferred to try, because you don’t really know how you are or what kind of chances you have until you do.”

The pack surged a short time later and caught Quintana, who was briefly distanced, and an acceleration from Pogačar drew out Roglic and Valverde and dropped Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb). The trio quickly caught members of the early breakaway and then pedaled onto the climb’s most fearsome ramps.

The upper sections of the Los Machucos climb include several sections above 25 percent, and the rough cement includes horizontal grooves carved into the surface to add traction for vehicles. First used during the 2017 Vuelta, the Los Machucos climb has quickly gained a reputation as one of the hardest in Spain. Indeed, Pogačar said he was initially worried about the climb before the stage.

“At the start I didn’t know that I would feel so good on the last climb ,and in fact I just wanted to survive,” Pogačar said. “After stage 7 I just really didn’t want to use too much [energy], but in the end it was incredible day for me.”

Indeed the steep ramps proved to be the attack point for the Slovenian duo. Roglic surged and dropped Valverde and drew out Pogačar. The two Slovenians quickly sped away from the Spaniard and caught Latour just before the summit of the climb, before they descended the final kilometer to the finish.

Pogačar led the duo down the final kilometer, and Roglic did not contest the sprint, finishing on his countryman’s wheel.

It was a fitting end to a punishing 166-kilometer stage that included six categorized climbs, including the HC Los Machucos ascent. More than 30 riders attacked into the breakaway in hopes of challenging for the stage victory. Present in the group were a number of big names, including Latour, Wout Poels and David de la Cruz (Team Ineos), Jesus Herrada and Darwin Atapuma (both Cofidis), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Michell Docker and Higuita (EF Education First), Tsaby Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), and Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), among others.

Roglic’s performance on the day is a sign that he is perhaps the top climber at this year’s Vuelta, which bode well for his chances at defending the jersey over the race’s four remaining mountain stages. Movistar’s duo of Quintana and Valverde said they would continue to attack the Slovenian. But if he continues to ride with this strength, Movistar’s aggression could very well fall short.

“We are now seeing that Roglic is the strongest rider, and Pogačar is demonstrating he is also very strong,” Valverde said. “What next? We’ll see. Today we gave up some time, but maybe the next time we can take back some time. We have two key stages Sunday and Monday in Asturias.”