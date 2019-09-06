Vuelta a España stage 13: Pogačar wins atop Los Machucos as Roglic solidifies lead
It was a Slovenian 1-2 finish atop the 2019 Vuelta a España’s steepest climb.
Countrymen Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) dropped their Spanish and Colombian rivals on the feared Los Machucos climb and then sped toward the finish together, with Pogačar crossing the line first to take the stage win.
Roglic padded his lead in the general classification to 2:25 ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and stamped his authority on the red leader’s jersey.
“It was a big fight and a nice day for Slovenian cycling today,” Roglic said at the finish.
With his second stage victory at this Vuelta, Pogačar vaulted into third place in the overall at 3:01. It’s a monumental showing for the Slovenian youngster who is just two weeks away from celebrating his 21st birthday.
“When I heard on the radio that nobody is following me and Roglic, I realized it is a good opportunity,” Pogačar said. “With Roglic, he’s difficult if you’re going against him because he’s really strong and I could do that today, so I’m really happy.”
The Slovenian 1-2 came after a dramatic battle on the super-steep climb, which climbs more 665 meters (2,100 feet) over 6.8 kilometers and averages 10 percent in gradient. Riders from an early breakaway battled along the lower slopes of the climb, with Frenchman Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) surging away from Gianluca Brambila (Trek-Segafredo) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), among others.
Latour appeared destined to take the stage victory, however the battle between the GC riders quickly cut into his gap.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked away from the peloton with 4km remaining. The Colombian carved out a narrow advantage on the dwindling group, which was driven along by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).
“I tried this attack halfway up the climb because I am the one who is further back, and I felt pretty good,” Quintana said. “It’s easier to follow the wheel and see what happens, but I preferred to try, because you don’t really know how you are or what kind of chances you have until you do.”
The pack surged a short time later and caught Quintana, who was briefly distanced, and an acceleration from Pogačar drew out Roglic and Valverde and dropped Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb). The trio quickly caught members of the early breakaway and then pedaled onto the climb’s most fearsome ramps.
The upper sections of the Los Machucos climb include several sections above 25 percent, and the rough cement includes horizontal grooves carved into the surface to add traction for vehicles. First used during the 2017 Vuelta, the Los Machucos climb has quickly gained a reputation as one of the hardest in Spain. Indeed, Pogačar said he was initially worried about the climb before the stage.
“At the start I didn’t know that I would feel so good on the last climb ,and in fact I just wanted to survive,” Pogačar said. “After stage 7 I just really didn’t want to use too much [energy], but in the end it was incredible day for me.”
Indeed the steep ramps proved to be the attack point for the Slovenian duo. Roglic surged and dropped Valverde and drew out Pogačar. The two Slovenians quickly sped away from the Spaniard and caught Latour just before the summit of the climb, before they descended the final kilometer to the finish.
Pogačar led the duo down the final kilometer, and Roglic did not contest the sprint, finishing on his countryman’s wheel.
It was a fitting end to a punishing 166-kilometer stage that included six categorized climbs, including the HC Los Machucos ascent. More than 30 riders attacked into the breakaway in hopes of challenging for the stage victory. Present in the group were a number of big names, including Latour, Wout Poels and David de la Cruz (Team Ineos), Jesus Herrada and Darwin Atapuma (both Cofidis), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Michell Docker and Higuita (EF Education First), Tsaby Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), and Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), among others.
Roglic’s performance on the day is a sign that he is perhaps the top climber at this year’s Vuelta, which bode well for his chances at defending the jersey over the race’s four remaining mountain stages. Movistar’s duo of Quintana and Valverde said they would continue to attack the Slovenian. But if he continues to ride with this strength, Movistar’s aggression could very well fall short.
“We are now seeing that Roglic is the strongest rider, and Pogačar is demonstrating he is also very strong,” Valverde said. “What next? We’ll see. Today we gave up some time, but maybe the next time we can take back some time. We have two key stages Sunday and Monday in Asturias.”
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 13 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:28:26
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|3
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01
|8
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|11
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:13
|12
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|13
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23
|14
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|15
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|1:25
|16
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:32
|17
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:52
|18
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:18
|19
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:28
|20
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|2:59
|21
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|22
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|23
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:13
|24
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:32
|25
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|26
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|3:42
|27
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|3:45
|28
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:36
|29
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|30
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:50
|31
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:53
|32
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|33
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|34
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|5:18
|35
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|36
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:27
|37
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|38
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|5:30
|39
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:56
|40
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|6:04
|41
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:06
|42
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|6:11
|43
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|6:58
|44
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:29
|45
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|9:28
|46
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:26
|47
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:35
|48
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|49
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:53
|50
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:00
|51
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|12:10
|52
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|53
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|54
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|13:18
|55
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|56
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|14:31
|57
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|58
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:05
|59
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|15:40
|60
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:04
|61
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:11
|62
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:58
|63
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:37
|64
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|65
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:13
|66
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|67
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|68
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|69
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|70
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|18:16
|71
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|72
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|73
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|74
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|75
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|76
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|77
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|78
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|79
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|80
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|81
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|18:31
|82
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|83
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|84
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|85
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|86
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|19:03
|87
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|88
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|89
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:22
|90
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|19:27
|91
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:55
|92
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|20:04
|93
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|94
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|95
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|96
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|97
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|98
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|99
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|100
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|20:16
|101
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|20:44
|102
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|20:54
|103
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|21:05
|104
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|21:17
|105
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:31
|106
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|21:40
|107
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21:43
|108
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:46
|109
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:17
|110
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|111
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|22:25
|112
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:33
|113
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|114
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|115
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|116
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22:51
|117
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|118
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|23:00
|119
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|23:08
|120
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:24
|121
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|23:40
|122
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|24:14
|123
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|124
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|24:23
|125
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|24:29
|126
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|24:39
|127
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|128
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|129
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|130
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|131
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|132
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|133
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|134
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|24:56
|135
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|136
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|137
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|25:28
|138
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|139
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|25:33
|140
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25:38
|141
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|26:13
|142
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|26:16
|143
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|144
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|26:20
|145
|GONÇALVES Domingos
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|146
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:29
|147
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|26:34
|148
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:36
|149
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|150
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|151
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|152
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:40
|153
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|154
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:05
|155
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:19
|156
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|157
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|28:09
|158
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|,,
|159
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|160
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|28:53
|161
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|162
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:59
|163
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|164
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:20:28
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:25
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:01
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|3:18
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|3:33
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:15
|7
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:18
|8
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|7:33
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|7:39
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|9:58
|11
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|10:03
|12
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:30
|13
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|11:52
|14
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:40
|15
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:25
|16
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|14:51
|17
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|15:27
|18
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:46
|19
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|18:13
|20
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:45
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|19:13
|22
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:41
|23
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:22
|24
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:09
|25
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34:32
|26
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|38:12
|27
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:39
|28
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|39:50
|29
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|41:08
|30
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|41:46
|31
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43:43
|32
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:55
|33
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|45:22
|34
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|46:39
|35
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:21
|36
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|48:25
|37
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50:42
|38
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|57:15
|39
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|58:12
|40
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:16
|41
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:00:05
|42
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:03:03
|43
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:03:24
|44
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|1:05:02
|45
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06:48
|46
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:06:49
|47
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:08:25
|48
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|1:08:28
|49
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:08:36
|50
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|1:10:20
|51
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:11:49
|52
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12:07
|53
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|1:13:19
|54
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|1:13:50
|55
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:15:56
|56
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:16:43
|57
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17:29
|58
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:29
|59
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:17
|60
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:23:05
|61
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:25:07
|62
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:25:27
|63
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:26:34
|64
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:29:13
|65
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:06
|66
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:30:24
|67
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:31:58
|68
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:32:12
|69
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|1:33:00
|70
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:33:38
|71
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|72
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33:46
|73
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36:11
|74
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:36:22
|75
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:36:31
|76
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:38:51
|77
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|1:38:57
|78
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:39:16
|79
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:39:48
|80
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:40:14
|81
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:41:06
|82
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|83
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:15
|84
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:42
|85
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|1:42:59
|86
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:43:31
|87
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:45:21
|88
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:46:35
|89
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:48:39
|90
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:48:51
|91
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:49:06
|92
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:49:13
|93
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:50:25
|94
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50:41
|95
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|1:52:05
|96
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|1:52:13
|97
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:52:24
|98
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:54:11
|99
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|1:55:37
|100
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1:56:14
|101
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:56:22
|102
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|1:56:58
|103
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:44
|104
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59:50
|105
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:00:36
|106
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2:01:53
|107
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:02:15
|108
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:02:24
|109
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2:03:52
|110
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|2:04:24
|111
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:07:19
|112
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|2:09:18
|113
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|2:10:13
|114
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:10:27
|115
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:12:30
|116
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|2:12:52
|117
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13:26
|118
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:14:10
|119
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:14:33
|120
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:15:31
|121
|GONÇALVES Domingos
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:15:32
|122
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|2:17:40
|123
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:18:20
|124
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:18:55
|125
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:19:34
|126
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20:28
|127
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21:09
|128
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|2:21:53
|129
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|2:21:55
|130
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|2:22:41
|131
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|2:23:22
|132
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:23:45
|133
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|2:24:12
|134
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|2:25:00
|135
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|2:25:03
|136
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:25:35
|137
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|2:26:10
|138
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|2:26:19
|139
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:29:10
|140
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29:30
|141
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|2:29:36
|142
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:30:11
|143
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|2:31:49
|144
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|2:32:49
|145
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:33:06
|146
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:33:28
|147
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:36:14
|148
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:39:18
|149
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|2:42:17
|150
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:43:35
|151
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|2:44:49
|152
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:46:57
|153
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|2:47:30
|154
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|2:49:37
|155
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:50:02
|156
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:51:54
|157
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:54:08
|158
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|2:56:28
|159
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:58:52
|160
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:02:49
|161
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:03:06
|162
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:03:38
|163
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|3:05:09
|164
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:27:52
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|109
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|86
|3
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|82
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|75
|5
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|51
|7
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45
|8
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|9
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|39
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|37
|11
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|12
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|32
|14
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30
|15
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|30
|16
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|29
|17
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|28
|18
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|19
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|20
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|21
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|24
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|23
|23
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|23
|24
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22
|25
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|26
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|27
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|28
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|21
|29
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|20
|30
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|31
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|20
|32
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|19
|33
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|19
|34
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|18
|35
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|36
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|37
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|38
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|39
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|17
|40
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|41
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|42
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|43
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|44
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|15
|45
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|46
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|14
|47
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|48
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|12
|49
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|50
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|51
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|52
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|53
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|10
|54
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|55
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|56
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|57
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|58
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|9
|59
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|60
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|61
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|62
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|63
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|64
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|65
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|66
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|67
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|7
|68
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|69
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|70
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|6
|71
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|6
|72
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|73
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|74
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|75
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|76
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|77
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|78
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|79
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|80
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|81
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|4
|82
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|83
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3
|84
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|2
|85
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2
|86
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|2
|87
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1
|88
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|89
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|32
|2
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|22
|5
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|7
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|17
|8
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|9
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16
|10
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|11
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|10
|12
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|10
|13
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|14
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|15
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|16
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|17
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|18
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|19
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|20
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|21
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|6
|22
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|23
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|24
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|25
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|26
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|5
|27
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|28
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|29
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|4
|30
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|32
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|33
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|34
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|35
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|36
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|37
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|38
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|39
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|40
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2
|41
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|42
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|43
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|44
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|45
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|46
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|47
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|48
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|2
|49
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|50
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|51
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1
|53
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|54
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|1
|56
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:23:29
|2
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|8:51
|4
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:45
|5
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15:12
|6
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:40
|7
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|35:11
|8
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:38
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|36:49
|10
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:07
|11
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|38:45
|12
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40:42
|13
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|43:38
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|47:41
|15
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:03:48
|16
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|1:07:19
|17
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:18:16
|18
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:22:26
|19
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:28:57
|20
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:37
|21
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:36:15
|22
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:36:47
|23
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:14
|24
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|1:39:58
|25
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:45:38
|26
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:45:50
|27
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:47:40
|28
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|1:49:12
|29
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59:14
|30
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:04:18
|31
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|2:06:17
|32
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:11:09
|33
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:12:30
|34
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|2:14:39
|35
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:20:44
|36
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|2:21:11
|37
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:22:34
|38
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|2:23:09
|39
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:26:09
|40
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|2:28:48
|41
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|2:41:48
|42
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:43:56
|43
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|2:44:29
|44
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:51:07
|45
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:59:48
|46
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:00:05
|47
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|3:02:08
|48
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:24:51
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|47:10:03
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|25:51
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43:44
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17:48
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:51
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48:20
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:57:49
|8
|Bahrain Merida
|2:00:30
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:03:07
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:04:50
|11
|Team Sunweb
|2:05:29
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|2:08:56
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:12:00
|14
|EF Education First
|2:21:49
|15
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22:18
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23:57
|17
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:39:32
|18
|Team INEOS
|2:40:32
|19
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:40:57
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:46:30
|21
|Burgos-BH
|4:49:33
|22
|CCC Team
|4:56:02
