Matthews wins Quebec GP with last-ditch sprint
Michael Matthews timed his sprint to perfection to win Friday’s Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.
The Australian launched out of a diminished peloton and surged leaders past Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in the meters just before the finish.
The four riders had built a small advantage on the group after attacking up the final series of climbs to the line. But all four hesitated in the final push to the finish, allowing the group to catch them just before the line.
“I was really kicking myself in the final that I wasn’t with the best guys going over the climbs,” Matthews (Team Sunweb) said after the finish. “I’m just lucky that these guys looked at each other in the final straight, and I was able to have a shot at them in the sprint.”
The victory marked Matthews’s second-consecutive win at the Canadian one-day race, which spins a hilly circuit through downtown Quebec City.
The thrilling finish came at the end of the 200-kilometer route which spun 16 laps of a 12.6-kilometer circuit around the old section of Quebec City. The traditional route includes three punishing climbs, arranged in a stair-step manner: the Cote de la Montagne, the Cote de la Potasse, and the Montee de la Fabrique.
Six riders broke away early, and to no surprise the early move contained North American riders: Canadian National Team members Evan Burtnik and Adam Roberge and American Gavin Mannion (Rally-UHC) joined Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy), Luis Mas (Movistar), and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo). The group had five minutes at one point, until pace making from Team Sunweb and CCC brought the group back.
Mannion was the final breakaway rider to be swept up; the pack surged past him on the penultimate lap to set up the traditional battle on the final ascent.
Alaphilippe appeared to be in the best position, with Deceuninck-Quick Step teammate Dries Devenyns surging on the front on the final climb. Alaphilippe then put in a softening attack that drew out Sagan, van Avermaet, Colbrelli, and Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott).
With four pre-race favorites in the move, the race appeared to set for a four-way battle between Sagan, Alaphilippe, Colbrelli, and van Avermaet. Then, within sight of the finish line, the four riders stalled and looked at each other. Behind, a surging Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) led the group up to Colbrelli’s wheel, and which point Matthews made his move.
In his post interview, Matthews chided himself for not making the selection alongside Sagan, van Avermaet, and Alaphilippe.
“I made a big mistake at the bottom of the climb. I wasn’t in a good spot,” Matthews said. “When the big favorites went I wasn’t in a position to go with them. I’m angry with myself about that.
“But they came back and I was able to have good legs for the sprint. It’s a win but also a big mistake in the final.”
Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec One Day Race Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|5:13:01
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|3
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|5
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|6
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|8
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|9
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|10
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|11
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|12
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|13
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|14
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|15
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|16
|PRADES Eduard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|17
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|18
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|19
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|20
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|21
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|22
|PICCOLI James
|Canada
|,,
|23
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|24
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|25
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|26
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|27
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|28
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|29
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|30
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|31
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|32
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|33
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|34
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|35
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|36
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|37
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|38
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:10
|39
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:14
|40
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Education First
|0:21
|41
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|42
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:30
|43
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|44
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37
|45
|DE VOS Adam
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|46
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|47
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|48
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|49
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|50
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|51
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|52
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:49
|53
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|0:56
|54
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|55
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|56
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Movistar Team
|,,
|57
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|58
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|,,
|59
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|60
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|61
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|62
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:05
|63
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11
|64
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:26
|65
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|66
|LAWLESS Chris
|Team INEOS
|,,
|67
|JENSEN August
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|68
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Canada
|1:47
|69
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:54
|70
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|71
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|72
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|73
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|74
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Canada
|,,
|75
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|76
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|,,
|77
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|78
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|79
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|80
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|,,
|81
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|82
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|83
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|84
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|85
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|86
|ANDERSON Ryan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|87
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|88
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|89
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|90
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|91
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|92
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|93
|EARLE Nathan
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|94
|NAESEN Lawrence
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|95
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|96
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|97
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|98
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|99
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|100
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|101
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:18
|102
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:30
|103
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|2:33
|104
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|105
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|106
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|107
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:53
|108
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:08
|109
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|110
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|3:34
|111
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:39
|112
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|4:07
|113
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:42
|114
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|4:54
|115
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Canada
|5:21
|116
|CHRÉTIEN Charles-Étienne
|Canada
|,,
|117
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:23
|118
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|7:22
|119
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|10:44
|120
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|,,
|121
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|122
|DUVAL Julien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|123
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|124
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|125
|BURTNIK Evan
|Canada
|11:02
|126
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|127
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|128
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.