Lambie breaks Individual Pursuit record in Bolivia

Ashton Lambie broke his previous record in the Individual Pursuit at the Pan-American Championships on Friday.

Ashton Lambie broke his own UCI world record in the Individual Pursuit on Friday at the 2019 Pan-American Championships in Cochabomba, Bolivia. Lambie completed the 4-kilometer event in 4:06.407, breaking his previous record of 4:07.24 by nearly a second.

Lambie had set his previous mark at the 2018 Pan-American championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

“It feels great to shave a little time off the record,” Lambie said in a release. “I’m looking forward to the finals tonight and representing the stars and stripes.”

Lambie’s record is the latest American achievement at the Pan-American Championships. Earlier in the event he rode alongside Eric Young, Daniel Holloway, and John Croom in the men’s Individual Pursuit that earned silver behind Canada. The team’s time of 3:52.747 set a new American record in the event. Sprinters Madalyn Godby and James Mellen also set new American records in the Flying 200 event.

On Wednesday Eric Young and Jennifer Valente took overall victories in the Scratch race, bringing two more victories to the American haul.

The 2019 event runs through Sunday, September 8.