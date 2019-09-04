Gran Prix of Gloucester cyclocross cancelled for 2019

The famed cyclocross race weekend in Gloucester, Massachusetts has been cancelled for 2019.

The decision ends a 20-year run for the popular race weekend in Massachusetts, which over the years became one of the premiere professional racing weekends in North America, and an annual destination for the country’s top pro riders. The race was held every year at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and was known for its sizable crowds and iconic seaside course.

Owner Paul Boudreu made the announcement on the race’s website. The event was slated to take place October 5-6, and the pro women’s and men’s events carried UCI C2 status.

After 20 years this decision isn’t made lightly. For various reasons, this year’s preparation is significantly behind where it needs to be.

We take pride in promoting a high quality event people look forward to. We aren’t willing to to put on an event that doesn’t meet the high bar set by previous editions, not to mention the other excellent events in New England.

Regarding the future, every year, planning for the calendar process for the international (UCI) calendar starts soon after the GP Gloucester. At this point we can’t say for certain that plans for 2020 can be finalized before the UCI deadline of December 15.

Boudreau said the race’s 2020 plans are also unconfirmed.