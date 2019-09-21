Geraint Thomas pulls out of world championships time trial due to lack of form

Former Tour de France champion switches focus to the road race, where he lines up in Great Britain's six-man team.

Geraint Thomas has pulled out of the world championships individual time trial, citing a lack of form after his post-Tour de France break. However, the 2018 Tour de France winner is still planning to race in the six-man Great Britain team for the road race.

Having placed second in the 2019 Tour de France, the time trial expert was one of the outside favorites for taking victory in Yorkshire’s 54-kilometer race against the clock. The Welshman is being replaced by John Archibald (Ribble), who also races in the event-opening mixed relay team time trial.

“I’ve tried to get back into shape after my post-Tour break, but unfortunately I don’t feel in good enough shape to perform to my best,” said Thomas. “So the decision was made with my coach and Matt Brammeier at British Cycling to skip the TT and commit to the team for the road race.”

Team GB’s performance director Stephen Park said: “While it’s a shame that Geraint is withdrawing from the time trial, we understand and support his decision.”

Thomas remains in the home nation’s team for the 285km road race, where he features in a strong line up alongside Ben Swift, Owain Doull, Adam Yates, Ian Stannard, and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

“Geraint will still represent Great Britain in the road race,” added Park. “I have no doubt he will put in a performance that will do the team and the fans proud.”