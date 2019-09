Gallery: Snowshoe XC World Cup Finals

Prior to this past weekend's World Cup finals in Snowshoe, West Virginia, the United States hadn't hosted a stop on off-road cycling's premier series since 2015. The sport's top riders descended on Snowshoe to contest the series finals, and they were greeted by a fast and technical course. American riders shone throughout the weekend, with Kate Courtney winning the elite women's overall. Photographer Don Karle was there to capture the action.