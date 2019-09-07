Chris Froome back in hospital after cutting thumb with kitchen knife in home accident

After suffering serious injuries during a heavy fall in June, the four-time Tour champion found himself back in hospital having surgery to repair a damaged tendon.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Ineos) found himself back in hospital sooner than he anticipated on Friday night.

Having been sidelined since his heavy crash during a recon ride for the Criterium du Dauphine in June, the Brit posted on Twitter today, Saturday, that he had undergone surgery on the tendon of his thumb the night before, saying: “Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night.”

Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night. Stuck giving a thumbs up for a couple of weeks 👍😂

This is not my year 🙈 Can’t wait for 2020🤞 pic.twitter.com/BKzLgho82R — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) September 7, 2019

There was no information as to how far the injury will hamper the multiple-grand tour champion’s training, whose injuries from his crash in June – which included a broken femur and severe blood loss – ended his season early.

Having announced that his recovery was progressing “well ahead of all predictions” at the start of August, videos were recently released by of Froome taking his first rides outside since the crash, after several weeks of re-gaining his strength on the home trainer.

Froome has stated that his only goal is to be back to full fitness to challenge for his fifth yellow jersey at the Tour in 2020. After he started 2019 with high hopes of being able to contest for another Tour de France victory to add to his collection, it’s not surprising Froome is looking forward to seeing the end of the year, saying, “This is not my year. Can’t wait for 2020.”