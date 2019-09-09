Dombrowski headed to UAE-Team Emirates

American Joe Dombrowski is headed to UAE-Team Emirates after signing a two-year deal.

American Joe Dombrowski is headed to UAE-Team Emirates for 2020 and 20201.

The team announced the news on Monday afternoon.

The move pens the next chapter in Dombrowski’s WorldTour career, and ends his tenure with the American EF Education First/Slipstream program.

Dombrowski, 28, made his WorldTour debut in 2013 with Team Sky, where he stayed for two seasons, before switching to the Slipstream squad in 2015, which at that point operated the Cannondale-Garmin squad. Dombrowski spent six years with the squad as it raced under the names Cannondale-Drapac, Cannondale, and finally EF Education First.

Throughout his tenure with the American team Dombrowski won the Tour of Utah, and becama a regular at the Giro d’Italia. His best finish was 12th overall at the 2019 race.

UAE-Team Emirates manager Joxean Matxin said Dombrowski’s experience at the Giro helped secure his place on the team.

“He is a rider who showed great promise in the early years of his career and has built up a wealth of experience competing at the highest level. He can ride with the best on the climbs as we saw in this years Giro d’Italia,” Matxin said. “We believe Joe can be an important rider for the team, as he has the necessary qualities and the right mindset to help us in the final kilometers of the hardest races. Joe will be a valuable member of our team and his signing with us is part of the wider development and growth of the team.”

Dombrowski’s hiring follows a flurry of new signings for 2020 from the Emirati team. Italian climber Davide Formolo will race with UAE-Team Emirates in 2020 after racing for two seasons with Bora-Hansgrohe.

American stage racer Brandon McNulty will make his WorldTour debut with UAE-Team Emirates in 2020, as well Danish time-trial ace Mikkel Bjerg.