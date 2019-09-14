Live Feed: Iowa City Cyclocross World Cup
The UCI Cyclocross World Cup starts Saturday, and kicks off in Iowa City, Iowa.
2018 champion Kaitie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) will be racing, along with Katie Compton, Ellen Noble, Maghalie Rochette, Sophie de Boer, Maud Kapthieijns, Ellen van Loy and Loes Sels but to name a few.
In the men’s, you can expect to see defending champion Toon Aerts (Telenet-Baloise) racing against a strong field that includes Lars van der Haar, Laurens Sweeck, Tom Meeusen, and Corne van Kessel.
Follow the below links to follow through to the live streams of the action: