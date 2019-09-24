Wahoo Fitness acquires Speedplay

Electronics company acquires iconic pedal brand - and remains silent on power-meter potential.

Wahoo Fitness announced today that it acquired Speedplay, the Southern California-based pedal company that dates back to the early 1990s. The news comes on the heels of Wahoo’s acquisition of indoor training company The Sufferfest.

While the founders of both companies provided quotes in a press release, Wahoo declined to answer forward-looking questions, such as what Wahoo’s intent is with owning a pedal brand.

“Wahoo and Speedplay share a common approach of leveraging technology to develop products that enhance the performance of cyclists. Speedplay pedals are the most innovative, high performance pedals available so it’s a perfect fit with Wahoo,” Wahoo founder Chip Hawkins said in a press release.

Wahoo’s popular indoor trainer family, the Kickr, offers power measurement, and its outdoor Elemnt computer line has a slew of power-centric features. So the obvious question is, does Wahoo intend to launch a pedal-based power meter, much in the way Garmin did after acquiring MetriGear?

Wahoo declined to comment, but Ray Maker at DC Rainmaker quoted Hawkins as saying “I’m definitely interested in pedals for power” in this story.

At Eurobike, Wahoo launched an indoor smart bike, a new category first tapped by Tacx, a Dutch brand that Garmin recently acquired.