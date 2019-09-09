More Eurobike: helmet radar, dualie gravel, and Merckx goes steel

Some new products stood out just a little more than others at Eurobike. Here are some of our favorites

From indoor training tools, to race-worthy e-bikes, to components, accessories, and regular old pedal bikes, this year’s Eurobike cycling trade show had it all. But some new products stood out just a little more than others. Here in no particular order are some of our favorites.

POC’s radar helmets

POC took top honors in the helmet category with its two NFC-equipped lids, the Tectal Race SPIN NFC and Ventral Air SPIN NFC. Both boast a RECCO reflector (making riders detectable by radar in the event of an accident) and they have a Near Field Communication (NFC) chip embedded in the top of the helmet. This wafer-thin chip, which does not require a battery, is scannable, meaning first responders can use an associated app to get access to all relevant medical data you opt to share on your NFC profile.

Also new from the design-focused Swedish gear and apparel brand are the Aspire Solar Switch sunglasses (pictured above). Though they look more Miami than Mont Ventoux, their technology makes them ideal for riding in constantly changing light conditions. Controlled by solar panels located on the frame’s bridge, the tint of the lens changes depending on the amount of sunlight exposure.

Schwalbe goes all-in with tubeless

Schwalbe is going all in with its Pro One tubeless tires. In fact, the German brand recently announced it is stopping tubular production altogether. Light and extremely fast thanks to low rolling resistance, the Pro One has already been tested on the WorldTour, and are now poised to make an official splash next season. We love the classic sidewall option.

Niner dual-suspension gravel

First launched at the Sea Otter Classic, Niner’s MCR 9 RDO (as in magic carpet ride) is by far the coolest gravel bike we saw at Eurobike. With 50mm of rear travel and another 40mm up front, it’s a bike designed to float over rough stuff, keeping you fresh on long days on gravel or trails. And with 11 mounting points, plus an array of available Niner-branded frame bags, this is a bike built for off-road adventures.

Fizik’s featherweight shoe

Italian brand Fizik is making a play for the ultralight-high performance shoe crown with their Vento Powerstrap Aeroweave R2. Combining an upper constructed from woven nylon fibers and polymer filaments with a stiff carbon sole, they’re ideal for climbing on hot summer days. Claimed weight is 410g per pair size 42; sizes 36-48 with 37-47 in half sizes will be available. As for the overall look, we’re not completely sold. Guess it depends on how you feel about aqua socks…

Eddy Merckx goes steel

Raced by Olivier Naesen in the last stage of this year’s Tour de France, the Eddy Merckx Corsa Road is a premium steel bike that’s now available to all. The idea is to reintroduce classic steel and aesthetics, while giving consumers the option to spec it with a modern build. Made from Columbus steel, and rumored to be welded by Merckx’s personal welder (a man whom the Cannibal has worked with for over three decades) this beauty comes in at 3,300 euro (or about $3,650) for frame and fork. Only 150 of these bikes will be available for sale this year.

Lezyne delivers bang for buck

Retailing for $150, the Lezyne Super Pro is an affordable and compact GPS device that delivers a lot of bang for your buck. The new map page looks crisp on the improved screen, and you can flip the unit horizontally for landscape view. It also has Bluetooth and Ant+ compatibility so you can connect it with all your meters and sensors. But in our opinion, it’s the Lezyne Ally phone app that make this device so compelling. It allows you to customize routes with multiple points and easily upload them to your device for robust navigation.