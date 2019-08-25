Vuelta a España stage 2: Nairo Quintana makes statement of intent with strong stage win
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked from a stellar group of six with 3km to go to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a España on Sunday. The Colombian, who won the race in 2016, moved into second place overall.
Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) finished second on the stage, and after his team’s strong time trial on Saturday, took the leader’s jersey from Miguel Ángel López (Astana).
Lopez and his Astana teammates were caught napping as the race shattered in the final 30km, with attacks at the bottom of the short, steep final climb fracturing the peloton, before further accelerations toward the summit drew out a strong group of six.
The group that went off the front included several major threats to Lopez, including Quintana, Rigoberto Uran (EF-Education First), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), and Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates), along with stage-hunters Roche and Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott).
Quintana surprised them all with his move with 3km remaining. His attacking companions hesitated in reacting to the Movistar man’s surge, allowing him to gain a vital gap that he held on to as he raced toward victory in Calpe. Roche followed him and took second on the stage, with Roglic taking third.
“It’s something unique,” reflected Quintana after the stage. “I’ve never won like this. There’s always a first time, and today was very special. It’s a beautiful win, the team needed it, we’ve come working with harmony, we rode well yesterday, and we did a great job today. When you work hard, the results follow.”
Along with Lopez, GC threats such as Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Ineos) were also caught out in the explosive finale, and all lost chunks of time, with the Brit losing a race-ending 10 minutes. Uran now sits third overall just six seconds behind Quintana, with Roglic and Lopez less than 30 seconds behind the EF-Education First leader.
“This morning it [the red jersey] wasn’t on the table,” said new GC leader, Roche. “It was only in the final 20km that I thought about it. I was thinking more about the stage victory. I will defend it for as long as I can. Last time I had it for one day. I hope to have it more [this time].”
The stage took riders 200km through tough, constantly rolling terrain. A nasty kicker of a climb – the Cumbre del Sol – fell with just 30km remaining, a 3km, 10% average ramp that included several sections over 20%, and it was here that the race sparked into life. The difficulty of the day was increased by the extreme heat, with the mercury rising up to 35 degrees.
Two groups of two broke away early and eventually merged into a quartet after 50km, made up of Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros), and Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin.
The group took up to seven minutes on the peloton, which was led for the majority of the day by Astana. Armée was the last of the four to hang on at the front, but was caught as the Cumbre del Sol approached with 35km to go.
The peloton came onto the tough climb together, and Hugh Carthy (EF-Education First), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Pierre Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) sparked off the action, with several sprinters including Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) – after such a strong ride in the recent Tour of Poland – being dropped.
The front of the race was down to around 30 riders by the summit of the category 2 climb, before attacks over the top split them down again, with the six riders that went on to contest the victory going clear as the flat final 20km commenced.
A 20-strong chase group headed up by Movistar and Astana followed, with Lopez and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) among them.
Astana looked to have been caught by surprise by the attacks on the climb and the strong group that formed afterward, and failed to bring back the gap to the front six, which extended from 10 to 20 seconds as they raced to the finish in Calpe.
The lead group worked together well until 3km to go, when Quintana burst clear on a short rise. The remaining five hesitated just long enough to give Quintana a few seconds of a gap.
Aru chased but made no headway, before Roglic, intent on making up as much of the time he lost on stage 1 as possible, started to close the gap. However, the Slovenian’s efforts failed to bring Quintana to heel, who looked untouchable as he went into the finish straight to take the stage victory, exactly one month after his stage win in Valloire at the Tour de France.
“This is only the second day,” said Quintana. “There’s a lot of Vuelta ahead of us. It’s always a joy to win, and fills you will tranquility as well. It’s a payback for the team because we already working well. I hope if I have legs things will keep going well.”
Quintana will go into a likely sprint finish stage on Monday at the front of the pack of pre-race GC contenders.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 2 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|5:11:17
|2
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:05
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|4
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|5
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|6
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08
|7
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:37
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|9
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|11
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|14
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|15
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|16
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|17
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|18
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|19
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|20
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:36
|21
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:43
|22
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|23
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|24
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|25
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|26
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|27
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|28
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|29
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|30
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|31
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|32
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|33
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|34
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|35
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|36
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|37
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|,,
|38
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|39
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|40
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|41
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|42
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|43
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|44
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|45
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|46
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|47
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|48
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|49
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|50
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|51
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|52
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|53
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|54
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|55
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|56
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|57
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|58
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|59
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|60
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|61
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|62
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|63
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|64
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|65
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|66
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|67
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|68
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|69
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|70
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|71
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|72
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:30
|73
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|74
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|75
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|76
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|77
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|78
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|79
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|80
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|81
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|82
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|83
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|84
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|85
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|86
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|87
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|88
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|89
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|90
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|91
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|92
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:51
|93
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|94
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|95
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|96
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|97
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|98
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|99
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|100
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|101
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|102
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|103
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|104
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|105
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|106
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|107
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|108
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|109
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|110
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|,,
|111
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|112
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|113
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|114
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|115
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|116
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|117
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|118
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|119
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|120
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|121
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|122
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|123
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|124
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|125
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|126
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|127
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|128
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|129
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|130
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|131
|GONÇALVES Domingos
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|132
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|133
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:23
|134
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|135
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|136
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|137
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|138
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|139
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|140
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:27
|141
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|142
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|14:49
|143
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|144
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|145
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|146
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|,,
|147
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|148
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|149
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|150
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|151
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|152
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|153
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|154
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|155
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|156
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|17:26
|157
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|17:48
|158
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|159
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|18:26
|160
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|161
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|162
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|163
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|164
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|165
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|166
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|167
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|168
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|169
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|170
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|171
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|19:02
|172
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:48
|173
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|174
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|175
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|176
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|26:22
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|5:26:12
|2
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|0:02
|3
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|0:08
|4
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:33
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:38
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:40
|9
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:46
|10
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|11
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|0:48
|12
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:51
|14
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:08
|15
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:10
|16
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|17
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13
|18
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:16
|19
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|20
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|1:39
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|22
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|23
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:40
|24
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:41
|25
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|26
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|1:46
|27
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|28
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|29
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|30
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:55
|31
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:57
|32
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58
|33
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|34
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|2:04
|35
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|36
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|2:05
|37
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|38
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|39
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:12
|40
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|41
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|42
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|2:13
|43
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|44
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:14
|45
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|46
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|47
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16
|48
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:17
|49
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:19
|50
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|51
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|52
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:22
|53
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|54
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:25
|55
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|56
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|57
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|2:34
|58
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:35
|59
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:45
|60
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:46
|61
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:53
|62
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|3:01
|63
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|3:09
|64
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:22
|65
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:29
|66
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:31
|67
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|68
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:33
|69
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|3:37
|70
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|4:00
|71
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:01
|72
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|7:41
|73
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:44
|74
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|7:45
|75
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7:46
|76
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7:59
|77
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|8:00
|78
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|79
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:01
|80
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:09
|81
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|82
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|83
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8:12
|84
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|85
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8:16
|86
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|87
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|8:48
|88
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|9:03
|89
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:14
|90
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:45
|91
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|9:47
|92
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:49
|93
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|94
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:50
|95
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:00
|96
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|97
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|10:03
|98
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|99
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|100
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|101
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|102
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:05
|103
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|104
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|105
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|10:06
|106
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:10
|107
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|10:12
|108
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|109
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|110
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:20
|111
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|10:21
|112
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|113
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:22
|114
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|115
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|116
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:24
|117
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|118
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|119
|GONÇALVES Domingos
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10:39
|120
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|10:40
|121
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:41
|122
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|123
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|10:42
|124
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:54
|125
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|11:09
|126
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|127
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|11:17
|128
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|11:24
|129
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|11:28
|130
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|131
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|11:41
|132
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|12:12
|133
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|13:24
|134
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:35
|135
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|13:43
|136
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:56
|137
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|14:53
|138
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|15:00
|139
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|,,
|140
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:03
|141
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|15:04
|142
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|15:11
|143
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|15:31
|144
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|15:39
|145
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:44
|146
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:45
|147
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|16:07
|148
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:08
|149
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|16:44
|150
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:04
|151
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|152
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:28
|153
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|17:49
|154
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:57
|155
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|18:07
|156
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:09
|157
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:19
|158
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|18:28
|159
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|18:37
|160
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|18:39
|161
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|18:58
|162
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:59
|163
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|19:08
|164
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|165
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:40
|166
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|20:34
|167
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:35
|168
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:48
|169
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|20:53
|170
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:57
|171
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:24
|172
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|21:25
|173
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|21:31
|174
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|21:57
|175
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:44
|176
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|27:59
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|25
|2
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|20
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|4
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|14
|5
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|6
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|7
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|9
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|9
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6
|11
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|4
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|15
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|16
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|17
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|8
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5
|3
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|6
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|5:26:45
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:07
|3
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07
|5
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08
|6
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|1:13
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|8
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22
|9
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|1:32
|10
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:39
|11
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|12
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:41
|13
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:52
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|15
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:56
|16
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:00
|17
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|3:04
|18
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|3:27
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:28
|20
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7:13
|21
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7:26
|22
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|7:27
|23
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:36
|24
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|7:39
|25
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:16
|26
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:17
|27
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:27
|28
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:30
|29
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:32
|30
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|9:39
|31
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|9:48
|32
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|33
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:51
|34
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10:08
|35
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|10:09
|36
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|12:51
|37
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:02
|38
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:23
|39
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|14:27
|40
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|,,
|41
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14:58
|42
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|15:06
|43
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:35
|44
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:55
|45
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|17:34
|46
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:36
|47
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:46
|48
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|17:55
|49
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|18:04
|50
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|20:01
|51
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|20:52
|52
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:11
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Sunweb
|15:51:12
|2
|EF Education First
|0:02
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:06
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|1:33
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:16
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:34
|12
|Bahrain Merida
|3:05
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:12
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|3:13
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:14
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:42
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|8:45
|18
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:48
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|9:12
|20
|Team INEOS
|11:12
|21
|CCC Team
|13:22
|22
|Burgos-BH
|17:56
