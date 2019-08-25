LATEST STORIES

Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Vuelta a España stage 2: Nairo Quintana makes statement of intent with strong stage win

Astana were caught off guard by series of attacks in the final 30km, with their team leader Miguel Angel Lopez losing the race lead and falling to fifth on GC.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked from a stellar group of six with 3km to go to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a España on Sunday. The Colombian, who won the race in 2016, moved into second place overall.

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) finished second on the stage, and after his team’s strong time trial on Saturday, took the leader’s jersey from Miguel Ángel López (Astana).

Lopez and his Astana teammates were caught napping as the race shattered in the final 30km, with attacks at the bottom of the short, steep final climb fracturing the peloton, before further accelerations toward the summit drew out a strong group of six.

The group that went off the front included several major threats to Lopez, including Quintana, Rigoberto Uran (EF-Education First), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), and Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates), along with stage-hunters Roche and Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott).

Quintana surprised them all with his move with 3km remaining. His attacking companions hesitated in reacting to the Movistar man’s surge, allowing him to gain a vital gap that he held on to as he raced toward victory in Calpe. Roche followed him and took second on the stage, with Roglic taking third.

“It’s something unique,” reflected Quintana after the stage. “I’ve never won like this. There’s always a first time, and today was very special. It’s a beautiful win, the team needed it, we’ve come working with harmony, we rode well yesterday, and we did a great job today. When you work hard, the results follow.”

Along with Lopez, GC threats such as Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Ineos) were also caught out in the explosive finale, and all lost chunks of time, with the Brit losing a race-ending 10 minutes. Uran now sits third overall just six seconds behind Quintana, with Roglic and Lopez less than 30 seconds behind the EF-Education First leader.

“This morning it [the red jersey] wasn’t on the table,” said new GC leader, Roche. “It was only in the final 20km that I thought about it. I was thinking more about the stage victory. I will defend it for as long as I can. Last time I had it for one day. I hope to have it more [this time].”

Rolling terrain and high temperatures added to the difficulty of the long stage. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The stage took riders 200km through tough, constantly rolling terrain. A nasty kicker of a climb – the Cumbre del Sol – fell with just 30km remaining, a 3km, 10% average ramp that included several sections over 20%, and it was here that the race sparked into life. The difficulty of the day was increased by the extreme heat, with the mercury rising up to 35 degrees.

Two groups of two broke away early and eventually merged into a quartet after 50km, made up of Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros), and Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin.

The group took up to seven minutes on the peloton, which was led for the majority of the day by Astana. Armée was the last of the four to hang on at the front, but was caught as the Cumbre del Sol approached with 35km to go.

The peloton came onto the tough climb together, and Hugh Carthy (EF-Education First), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Pierre Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) sparked off the action, with several sprinters including Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) – after such a strong ride in the recent Tour of Poland – being dropped.

The front of the race was down to around 30 riders by the summit of the category 2 climb, before attacks over the top split them down again, with the six riders that went on to contest the victory going clear as the flat final 20km commenced.

A strong attacking force formed in the final 20km of the stage. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

A 20-strong chase group headed up by Movistar and Astana followed, with Lopez and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) among them.

Astana looked to have been caught by surprise by the attacks on the climb and the strong group that formed afterward, and failed to bring back the gap to the front six, which extended from 10 to 20 seconds as they raced to the finish in Calpe.

The lead group worked together well until 3km to go, when Quintana burst clear on a short rise. The remaining five hesitated just long enough to give Quintana a few seconds of a gap.

Aru chased but made no headway, before Roglic, intent on making up as much of the time he lost on stage 1 as possible, started to close the gap. However, the Slovenian’s efforts failed to bring Quintana to heel, who looked untouchable as he went into the finish straight to take the stage victory, exactly one month after his stage win in Valloire at the Tour de France.

“This is only the second day,” said Quintana. “There’s a lot of Vuelta ahead of us. It’s always a joy to win, and fills you will tranquility as well. It’s a payback for the team because we already working well. I hope if I have legs things will keep going well.”

Quintana will go into a likely sprint finish stage on Monday at the front of the pack of pre-race GC contenders.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 2 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team5:11:17
2ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:05
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
4URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
5ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
6NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:08
7HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:37
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
9ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
11LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale,,
12KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
13CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
14BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
15LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
16FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
17DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
18MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
19HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
20ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:36
21ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:43
22JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale,,
23GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
24BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
25MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo,,
26CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
27HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal,,
28BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale,,
29EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH,,
30MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
31OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
32ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
33MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
34ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ,,
35TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
36RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
37DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS,,
38GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
39KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
40PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
41EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
42VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
43MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
44STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
45FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
46FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
47EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
48PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
49PADUN MarkBahrain Merida,,
50NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
51BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
52GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
53PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
54KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
55POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
56BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
57GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
58DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data,,
59CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
60RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
61SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
62HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
63CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
64VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
65ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
66MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
67CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
68FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
69CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
70IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
71PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:54
72TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7:30
73KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
74BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
75KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
76CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
77THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
78BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
79BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
80ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
81KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
82MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ,,
83VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH,,
84HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
85HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
86O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
87ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
88BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
89VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
90WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal,,
91DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
92DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:51
93VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
94DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
95CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
96RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH,,
97OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
98SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
99LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
100MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH,,
101ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
102ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida,,
103GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
104SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott,,
105DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale,,
106JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
107KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
108SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
109GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
110ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team,,
111IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
112STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
113TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
114BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
115ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
116HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
117THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ,,
118SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
119TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb,,
120MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
121DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
122RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
123MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
124GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
125POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
126REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
127STANNARD IanTeam INEOS,,
128DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
129VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
130CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
131GONÇALVES DomingosCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
132ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
133BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott13:23
134FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
135SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ,,
136GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
137TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
138GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
139PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
140KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma13:27
141PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
142HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida14:49
143CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH,,
144SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
145KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
146VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team,,
147BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
148BOL JetseBurgos-BH,,
149VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal,,
150DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ,,
151SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ,,
152MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates,,
153BICO NunoBurgos-BH,,
154HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
155SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
156SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin17:26
157WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb17:48
158BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe,,
159BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias18:26
160CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH,,
161MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
162POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
163SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
164BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
165BARTA WillCCC Team,,
166NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida,,
167ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe,,
168POWER RobertTeam Sunweb,,
169HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
170LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
171CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team19:02
172DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe20:48
173BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
174VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
175MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
176KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS26:22
RankNameTeamTime
1ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb5:26:12
2QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team0:02
3URÁN RigobertoEF Education First0:08
4NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:22
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:33
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
7KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:38
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:40
9FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe0:46
10MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
11DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team0:48
12VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:49
13CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:51
14ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates1:08
15ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:10
16LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale,,
17BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13
18HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:16
19ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
20SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:39
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
22IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
23POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:40
24GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step1:41
25KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
26VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First1:46
27MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
28CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
29CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
30FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:55
31GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott1:57
32MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:58
33ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:02
34DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS2:04
35PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
36TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida2:05
37PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
38PADUN MarkBahrain Merida,,
39GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin2:12
40FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
41NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
42BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data2:13
43MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
44MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2:14
45EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
46BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
47VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale2:16
48MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott2:17
49CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:19
50GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
51KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
52EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:22
53HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
54RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:25
55RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
56ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
57ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb2:34
58PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:35
59BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale2:45
60CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2:46
61BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2:53
62EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH3:01
63HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal3:09
64CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale3:22
65JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale3:29
66STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo3:31
67PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
68ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3:33
69OWEN LoganEF Education First3:37
70DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data4:00
71POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma6:01
72BEVIN PatrickCCC Team7:41
73DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step7:44
74WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal7:45
75VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7:46
76CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin7:59
77KING BenTeam Dimension Data8:00
78O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
79THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo8:01
80TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits8:09
81HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
82ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
83BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias8:12
84BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
85BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin8:16
86KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
87VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH8:48
88KOCH JonasCCC Team9:03
89ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:14
90MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ9:45
91IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team9:47
92JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step9:49
93RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
94CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step9:50
95GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe10:00
96MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
97OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team10:03
98LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
99ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
100THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ,,
101SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
102SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott10:05
103SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott,,
104CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
105VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal10:06
106HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates10:10
107DOULL OwainTeam INEOS10:12
108GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
109POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
110KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin10:20
111GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data10:21
112TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
113DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo10:22
114TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb,,
115REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
116DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale10:24
117SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
118ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
119GONÇALVES DomingosCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10:39
120HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS10:40
121DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10:41
122BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
123STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb10:42
124MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates10:54
125RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH11:09
126MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH,,
127ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida11:17
128VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team11:24
129ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team11:28
130STANNARD IanTeam INEOS,,
131ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal11:41
132DOCKER MitchellEF Education First12:12
133PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb13:24
134SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ13:35
135FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team13:43
136GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale13:56
137PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida14:53
138SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team15:00
139VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team,,
140HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott15:03
141VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal15:04
142HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida15:11
143SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias15:31
144BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida15:39
145KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo15:44
146BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott15:45
147BOL JetseBurgos-BH16:07
148GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates16:08
149CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH16:44
150DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ17:04
151SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ,,
152MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates17:28
153WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb17:49
154BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe17:57
155BICO NunoBurgos-BH18:07
156KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma18:09
157TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates18:19
158POWER RobertTeam Sunweb18:28
159BARTA WillCCC Team18:37
160SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin18:39
161CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team18:58
162LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:59
163BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias19:08
164SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
165MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:40
166CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH20:34
167POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe20:35
168ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe20:48
169BERNAS PawełCCC Team20:53
170DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe20:57
171MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma21:24
172NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida21:25
173BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team21:31
174VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data21:57
175HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma22:44
176KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS27:59
RankNameTeamPoints
1QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team25
2ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb20
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma17
4URÁN RigobertoEF Education First14
5ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates12
6NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott10
7HIGUITA SergioEF Education First9
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates8
9ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6
11LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale5
12ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal4
13KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb4
14CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott3
15BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
16ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2
17LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1
RankNameTeamPoints
1MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH8
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5
3ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal4
4LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale3
5LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
6BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team5:26:45
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:07
3ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:07
5KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08
6MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:13
7CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
8FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:22
9PADUN MarkBahrain Merida1:32
10GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin1:39
11FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
12EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:41
13RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:52
14RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
15JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale2:56
16ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3:00
17OWEN LoganEF Education First3:04
18DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data3:27
19POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma5:28
20VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7:13
21CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin7:26
22O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data7:27
23TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7:36
24BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias7:39
25JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step9:16
26CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step9:17
27MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe9:27
28THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ9:30
29SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott9:32
30GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS9:39
31GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data9:48
32TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
33SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:51
34BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias10:08
35STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb10:09
36PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb12:51
37SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ13:02
38GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale13:23
39SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team14:27
40VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team,,
41SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias14:58
42BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida15:06
43GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates15:35
44MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates16:55
45BICO NunoBurgos-BH17:34
46KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma17:36
47TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates17:46
48POWER RobertTeam Sunweb17:55
49BARTA WillCCC Team18:04
50CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH20:01
51NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida20:52
52HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma22:11
RankNameTime
1Team Sunweb 15:51:12
2EF Education First0:02
3Movistar Team0:06
4Mitchelton-Scott0:16
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:35
6UAE-Team Emirates1:02
7Astana Pro Team1:33
8AG2R La Mondiale2:10
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
10Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:16
11Deceuninck - Quick Step2:34
12Bahrain Merida3:05
13Team Katusha Alpecin3:12
14Team Dimension Data3:13
15Trek - Segafredo3:14
16Groupama - FDJ8:42
17Lotto Soudal8:45
18BORA - hansgrohe8:48
19Euskadi Basque Country - Murias9:12
20Team INEOS11:12
21CCC Team13:22
22Burgos-BH17:56

