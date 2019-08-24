Vuelta a España: Astana take opening team time trial to put López into leader’s jersey
Team Astana got their Vuelta a España off to a strong start, putting their leaders Miguel Ángel López and Jakob Fuglsang on the front foot with a win in the race’s opening team time trial.
Astana set off halfway through the race, and survived a few ropey moments through the technical bends of the course through the center of coastal town Torrevieja, taking the hot seat with a time of 14:51.
Team Jumbo-Visma set off soon after Astana and were major contenders for the stage. However, they hit the deck in a mass crash halfway through the course, ending their chances of posting a competitive time. The Dutch team came in 40 seconds down on Astana – putting their leader and pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic at an immediate disadvantage in the race.
Deceunick-Quick-Step’s race was also affected by Jumbo-Visma’s crash, as they were forced off their line to dodge around the rival team’s car, which was on the course attending to their crashed riders. Deceuninck-Quick-Step finished just two seconds off the winning time, a deficit that could be attributed to their evasive maneuver.
Guys so sorry… Was at the point of the water…told the police it would cause chaos.. They tried to mop up..here’s the photos of what happened pic.twitter.com/VOKmkhQgTl
— anenglishmaninspain (@AndyElche) August 24, 2019
The Spanish grand tour got started with a 13.4km TTT rip around Torrevieja, on Spain’s south-eastern coast. Teams rolled down the start ramp on the edge of a salt lagoon in the early Spanish evening before taking on a fast, twisting course through the town.
Team Dimension Data rolled out first on the day and set the time of 15:25, a 52kph average speed, though they were soon toppled by both EF Education First and CCC Team, with Americans Logan Owen, Tejay van Garderen and Lawson Craddock (all EF Education First) and grand tour rookie Will Barta (CCC) in their midst.
Team Sunweb set off soon after EF Education First and took the hot seat that EF Education First had just occupied, setting the provisional fastest time of 14:56.
Team Ineos, who took second place at the Tour de France TTT posted a time 26 seconds down on the final winning time, a result that will likely leave them disappointed. Mitchelton-Scott, typically a team time trial force, also came up below par, 18 seconds off the final winning pace.
After a nervous start and strong comeback, Astana set the time to beat mid-way through the stage. Lopez’s main pre-race rival Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma teammates set off soon after Astana finished, and lost American Sepp Kuss in the opening kilometers, putting them at an immediate disadvantage.
As the Dutch team hit halfway, several riders came down on a slick patch that had appeared on the course, bringing all their remaining riders to a halt as others picked themselves up. They crossed the line 40 seconds down on eventual winners Astana, visibly angered, with Roglic nursing grazing on his hip.
Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) also crashed and looked to have picked up road rash, injuries that will set him back for the next 20 stages. Fernando Gaviria later revealed that they too were brought down by the water that caught out Jumbo-Visma, saying: “There was a big patch of water on one of the bends. We were going too fast to be able to react and we all ended up on the ground.”
Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde got off to a strong start, with Movistar placing 16 seconds down on Lopez and Astana, a time that was 24 seconds ahead of Roglic and Jumbo-Visma.
Stage 2, Sunday, is a tough hilly 200km stage to Calpe that will likely see a win from a sprint or breakaway.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Team Time Trial Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:51
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:02
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:05
|4
|EF Education First
|0:07
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|6
|CCC Team
|0:15
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:19
|11
|Team INEOS
|0:25
|12
|Bahrain Merida
|0:26
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:33
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|0:34
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|18
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:43
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:46
|21
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:22
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|14:51
|2
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|3
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|4
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|5
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|6
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|7
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:02
|8
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|9
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|10
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|11
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|12
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:03
|13
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|0:05
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|15
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|16
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|17
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|0:06
|18
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|0:07
|19
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|20
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|22
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|23
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|24
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|25
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|26
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|27
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|28
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|29
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|30
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|0:15
|31
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|32
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|33
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|34
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|35
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|36
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|38
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|39
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|40
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|41
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|42
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|43
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|44
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|45
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|46
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|47
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|48
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|49
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|50
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|51
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|52
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|53
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|0:19
|54
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|55
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|56
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|57
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20
|58
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:23
|59
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24
|60
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|0:25
|61
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|62
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|63
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|64
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|65
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|0:26
|66
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|67
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|68
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|69
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:33
|70
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|71
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|72
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|73
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|74
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|0:34
|75
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|76
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|77
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|78
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|79
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|80
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|0:35
|81
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|82
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|83
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|84
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|85
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|86
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|87
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37
|88
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|89
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|90
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|91
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|92
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|93
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|94
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|95
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:40
|96
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|97
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|98
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|99
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|100
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|101
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:43
|102
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|103
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|104
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|105
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|106
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|107
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:46
|108
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|109
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|110
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|111
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|112
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|113
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|114
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|115
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|0:47
|116
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:50
|117
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|118
|GONÇALVES Domingos
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:52
|119
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|0:53
|120
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:54
|121
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|122
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|123
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:55
|124
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|125
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:56
|126
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:59
|127
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06
|128
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07
|129
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|130
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|131
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|132
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|1:13
|133
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14
|134
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:17
|135
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18
|136
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|1:22
|137
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|138
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|139
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|140
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|141
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:30
|142
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|143
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|144
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1:37
|145
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|146
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:41
|147
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|148
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|149
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|,,
|150
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43
|151
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:48
|152
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50
|153
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:52
|154
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:54
|155
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1:57
|156
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|1:58
|157
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|1:59
|158
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:12
|159
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13
|160
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:19
|161
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|162
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|163
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|2:21
|164
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|2:25
|165
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:26
|166
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|167
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|2:31
|168
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:43
|169
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|170
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:49
|171
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|3:03
|172
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|3:22
|173
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22
|174
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|175
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:46
|176
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:00
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|14:51
|2
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:02
|3
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|4
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:03
|5
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|0:05
|6
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|0:06
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|0:07
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|9
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|10
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|11
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|0:15
|12
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|13
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|14
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|15
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|16
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|17
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18
|18
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20
|19
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|0:25
|20
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|0:26
|21
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:33
|22
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|23
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|24
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|0:34
|25
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|26
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|27
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|28
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37
|29
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|30
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|31
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:43
|32
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:46
|33
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|34
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|35
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|36
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|0:54
|37
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|38
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:55
|39
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07
|40
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50
|41
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:54
|42
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|1:58
|43
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:12
|44
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|2:21
|45
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:43
|46
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:49
|47
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|3:03
|48
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|3:22
|49
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22
|50
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|51
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:46
|52
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:00
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.