Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a España: Astana take opening team time trial to put López into leader’s jersey

Team Jumbo-Visma crash halfway through the technical town-center course on a wet patch, putting Primoz Roglic down 40 seconds before the action truly kicks off.

Team Astana got their Vuelta a España off to a strong start, putting their leaders Miguel Ángel López and Jakob Fuglsang on the front foot with a win in the race’s opening team time trial.

Astana set off halfway through the race, and survived a few ropey moments through the technical bends of the course through the center of coastal town Torrevieja, taking the hot seat with a time of 14:51.

Team Jumbo-Visma set off soon after Astana and were major contenders for the stage. However, they hit the deck in a mass crash halfway through the course, ending their chances of posting a competitive time. The Dutch team came in 40 seconds down on Astana – putting their leader and pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic at an immediate disadvantage in the race.

Deceunick-Quick-Step’s race was also affected by Jumbo-Visma’s crash, as they were forced off their line to dodge around the rival team’s car, which was on the course attending to their crashed riders. Deceuninck-Quick-Step finished just two seconds off the winning time, a deficit that could be attributed to their evasive maneuver.

The Spanish grand tour got started with a 13.4km TTT rip around Torrevieja, on Spain’s south-eastern coast. Teams rolled down the start ramp on the edge of a salt lagoon in the early Spanish evening before taking on a fast, twisting course through the town.

Team Dimension Data rolled out first on the day and set the time of 15:25, a 52kph average speed, though they were soon toppled by both EF Education First and CCC Team, with Americans Logan Owen, Tejay van Garderen and Lawson Craddock (all EF Education First) and grand tour rookie Will Barta (CCC) in their midst.

Team Sunweb set off soon after EF Education First and took the hot seat that EF Education First had just occupied, setting the provisional fastest time of 14:56.

Team Ineos, who took second place at the Tour de France TTT posted a time 26 seconds down on the final winning time, a result that will likely leave them disappointed. Mitchelton-Scott, typically a team time trial force, also came up below par, 18 seconds off the final winning pace.

After a nervous start and strong comeback, Astana set the time to beat mid-way through the stage. Lopez’s main pre-race rival Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma teammates set off soon after Astana finished, and lost American Sepp Kuss in the opening kilometers, putting them at an immediate disadvantage.

As the Dutch team hit halfway, several riders came down on a slick patch that had appeared on the course, bringing all their remaining riders to a halt as others picked themselves up. They crossed the line 40 seconds down on eventual winners Astana, visibly angered, with Roglic nursing grazing on his hip.

Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) also crashed and looked to have picked up road rash, injuries that will set him back for the next 20 stages. Fernando Gaviria later revealed that they too were brought down by the water that caught out Jumbo-Visma, saying: “There was a big patch of water on one of the bends. We were going too fast to be able to react and we all ended up on the ground.”

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde got off to a strong start, with Movistar placing 16 seconds down on Lopez and Astana, a time that was 24 seconds ahead of Roglic and Jumbo-Visma.

Stage 2, Sunday, is a tough hilly 200km stage to Calpe that will likely see a win from a sprint or breakaway.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Team Time Trial Results

RankNameTeamTime
1Astana Pro Team14:51
2Deceuninck - Quick Step0:02
3Team Sunweb0:05
4EF Education First0:07
5BORA - hansgrohe0:13
6CCC Team0:15
7Movistar Team0:16
8Groupama - FDJ,,
9Mitchelton-Scott0:18
10Lotto Soudal0:19
11Team INEOS0:25
12Bahrain Merida0:26
13Team Katusha Alpecin0:33
14Team Dimension Data0:34
15Trek - Segafredo0:35
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37
17AG2R La Mondiale,,
18Team Jumbo-Visma0:40
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:43
20Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:46
21UAE-Team Emirates1:07
22Burgos-BH1:22
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team14:51
2CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
3FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
4IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
5SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
6IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
7GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step0:02
8JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
9ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
10RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
11KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
12CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:03
13WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb0:05
14KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
15ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
16PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
17POWER RobertTeam Sunweb0:06
18VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First0:07
19CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
20URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
21HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
23CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
24BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:13
25MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
26DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe,,
27FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
28MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
29GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
30VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team0:15
31DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
32BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
33BARTA WillCCC Team,,
34SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
35VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:16
36SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
38ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
39QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
40THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ,,
41SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ,,
42LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
43FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
44DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
45CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
46HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
47SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott,,
48CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
49GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
50SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
51MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
52NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
53MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal0:19
54WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal,,
55VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
56VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal,,
57VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:20
58ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:23
59FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team0:24
60DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS0:25
61DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
62GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
63PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
64POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
65PADUN MarkBahrain Merida0:26
66PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
67HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
68TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
69FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin0:33
70CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
71NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
72GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
73KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
74GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data0:34
75O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
76KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
77BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
78MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
79TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
80TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb0:35
81THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
82MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo,,
83BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
84REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
85EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
86DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
87ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37
88LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
89SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
90ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
91LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale,,
92GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
93DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale,,
94VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
95CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:40
96MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
97KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
98BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
99ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
100GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
101HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:43
102HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
103ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
104HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
105EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
106TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
107RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:46
108BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
109BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
110SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
111SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
112BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
113RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
114ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
115BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team0:47
116BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin0:50
117KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
118GONÇALVES DomingosCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:52
119HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS0:53
120DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:54
121BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
122BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
123STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb0:55
124ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
125PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:56
126KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:59
127BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale1:06
128CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:07
129ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
130POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
131MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
132VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data1:13
133BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:14
134SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin1:17
135MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18
136RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH1:22
137BOL JetseBurgos-BH,,
138EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH,,
139VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH,,
140MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH,,
141HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal1:30
142ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida,,
143PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
144VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1:37
145KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
146ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:41
147PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
148STANNARD IanTeam INEOS,,
149KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS,,
150CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:43
151ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:48
152JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1:50
153STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo1:52
154ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:54
155ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1:57
156OWEN LoganEF Education First1:58
157CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH1:59
158CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH2:12
159POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:13
160SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ2:19
161DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ,,
162MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ,,
163DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data2:21
164DOCKER MitchellEF Education First2:25
165ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe2:26
166BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
167BERNAS PawełCCC Team2:31
168MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:43
169HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
170GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates2:49
171NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida3:03
172BICO NunoBurgos-BH3:22
173POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma4:22
174HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
175KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4:46
176TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates5:00
