PYSO: Early Vuelta and the Colorado Classic

Bobby Julich and Gus Morton get you up to speed on what went down and what's coming up in the first week of the Vuelta a España, plus recap the Chloé Dygert Owen show that was the Colorado Classic.

Bobby and Gus are back at it as they recap the first three stages of the 2019 Vuelta a España and chat with Alison Tetrick about Chloé Dygert Owen’s domination of the Colorado Classic.

They also catch you up on the latest in pro cycling news since the Tour de France. And they will be back every Monday during La Vuelta with a recap of the week’s racing and any other breaking news.

Got questions for Bobby and Gus? Send them over to SuperFan@velonews.com. And if they answer your question on the Podcast they will hook you up with a sweet pair of PYSO socks.