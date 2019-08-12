Reijnen extends with Trek-Segafredo for two seasons

American rider will transition into a road captain role as part of two-year extension with the U.S. team

Steady service from Kiel Reijnen during the past four seasons has earned the American a two-year contract extension with Trek-Segafredo.

Team officials confirmed Monday that the 32-year-old will transition into a road captain role as part of shakeup at the U.S.-registered team with the arrival of Italian star Vincenzo Nibali for next season. The team cited Reijnen’s hard-work ethic and solid positioning skills as part of the deal that will keep him on the team through 2021.

“Being one of the older guys, I do feel like my role is shifting a bit and I need to definitely look after the younger guys and help the team to get results by being a leader on the road; helping make tactical decisions, and using my experience a bit more,” he said in a team press release. “The other things I am looking forward to are the new sort of GC ambitions of the team, so I’ll maybe have to shift my training around that a little bit to help accommodate that. New challenges are always nice.”

Reijnen joined Trek-Segafredo in 2016 after racing eight years on the U.S. domestic circuit. Some big results punched his ticket to the WorldTour. He’s since raced in two editions of the Vuelta a España (in 2016 and 2018), as well as earning experience in the major one-day classics. Among his top results since joining the team include a stage win and the points jersey during the 2016 Tour of Utah.

“He is a very loyal and hardworking teammate who is developing into a good road captain,” said Luca Guercilena, general manager at Trek-Segafredo. “He’s one of the guys you can always count on to close gaps, pull in front of the peloton or drop back to go for bottles. And don’t rule him out in reduced bunch sprints, he still has a good punch.”

There are expected to be a few more shakeups at Trek-Segafredo. So far, Vincenzo and Antonio Nibali have been confirmed for 2020 and beyond.