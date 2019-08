Vuelta a España stage 4: Jakobsen pips Bennett in El Puig

Dutch champion Fabio Jakobsen won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España with a thrilling sprint in El Puig.

It’s one Grand Tour victory and counting for sprint ace Fabio Jakobsen.

Jakobsen, Deceuninck-Quick Step’s 22-year-old Dutch fast man, grabbed his first-career grand tour victory on Tuesday by winning the Vuelta a España’s stage 3 in El Puig. Jakobsen surfed the wheel of lead out man Max Richeze and then threw his bike to the line to hold off a hard-charging Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) by the thinnest of margins.

“It’s a dream come true, especially in the national colors of your country,” said Jakobsen, who won the Dutch national title earlier this year. “I have the best in the world with the job they do, and they put me in a perfect position with 400 meters to go.”

It was the bike throw that edged out Bennett, winner of Monday’s stage, who put in a last-ditch acceleration that nearly overcame Jakobsen’s sprint. So close was the sprint that race management required several minutes to declare a winner. Jakobsen, who is making his grand tour debut, did not realize he had won until several moments after the finish.

“When I saw people from the team cheering I knew I had won—I didn’t know,” Jakobsen said. “I couldn’t see because I closed my eyes and Sam was so close to me. I’m so happy to take the win.”

The thrilling sprint came at the end of a 175.5-kilometer stage from Cullera to El Puig along Spain’s Mediterranean coast. The hilly stage included a third category climb, the Puerto del Oronet, approximately 45 kilometers from the finish.

For the second-straight day the stage’s breakaway went from the gun, with Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) and Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) attacking off the front early. The duo’s gap grew to over seven minutes on the long and hot journey.

Rain pelted the peloton on the run-in to the climb, and the ascent failed to produce any counter-attacks or breakaways in the final push to the line. Wallays proved to be the strongest of the two men up front, and went solo with 30 kilometers remaining after Cubero fell back with a mechanical. The peloton finally caught Wallays inside 20 kilometers to go, setting up the fast push to the line.

The aggressive finale saw Deceuninck-Quick Step place French rider Remi Cavagna off the front, a move that forced Team Sunweb and others to chase. Jakobsen said Cavagna’s move was wholly improvised—the French rider simply gained a gap in the push to the line.

“Remi is just so strong that when he accelerated out of the corner he had a gap, and instead of closing it we said, ‘go go!'” Jakobsen said. “If nobody closes it it’s a win for the team.”

Jakobsen said the roots of Tuesday’s stage victory were in the team’s defeat on Monday. While the team tried to set him up for the finale in Alicante, Jakobsen lacked the legs and coordination to challenge Bennett for the stage win. Jakobsen said the disappointment added extra motivation for Tuesday’s stage.

“One of the characteristics you need as a sprinter, when you lose, you immediately think about the next opportunity,” he said. “You look at the images and adjust the plan, to go from our own strength. We showed that we can do it.”