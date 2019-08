Tour of Poland stage 2: Mezgec takes downhill sprint

The Slovenian came through a crowd of sprinters to take his first WorldTour win in five years.

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) won a chaotic downhill sprint into Katowice, Sunday, taking his first WorldTour win since 2014. Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates) took second, while Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who sprinted to victory in stage 1, took third.

The 152-kilometer stage was largely flat except for two category 4 climbs in the second half, and looked destined for another sprint showdown. The final kilometer to the line was dubbed ‘one of the fastest in the WorldTour’ after Ackerman claimed he hit over 105kph on the way to his victory on stage 2 in 2018.

After a rain-soaked stage 1, the peloton rolled out from Tarnowskie Góry under blue skies. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images.

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) and Pawel Franczak (Poland) escaped early and quickly built a gap of over six minutes. However, as the race entered its second half, Bora-Hansgrohe worked to cut this to under three minutes as they looked to set up a sprint finish, with UAE-Team Emirates also contributing.

It wasn’t until 30km to go that the sprint teams started making serious efforts to bring in the breakaway, and the pair were soon dangling just 30 seconds ahead. The catch was made with 15km to go, with Dimension Data riding hard for Mark Cavendish and Bora-Hansgrohe keeping close behind.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-Quick-Step set the pace through the technical final 5km around the streets of Katowice, and it was Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) that took the race into the descending final kilometer.

As the pace hit boiling point, Trek-Segafredo and their sprinter John Degenkolb moved first, with Ackermann in their wheels.

As a mass of sprinters swamped across the road, Gaviria accelerated on the opposite side of the road to Degenkolb, with Mezgec on his wheel. The Mitchelton-Scott rider was able to perfectly time his effort to come around Gaviria with 100m to go, finishing well over a bike length ahead of the Colombian.

After all the work by his teammates, Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Fabio Jakobsen was boxed in and unable to contest the sprint.

Ackermann will wear the leader’s jersey again on stage 3, Monday, which is another flat route that will provide the sprinters another chance to lock horns.