Poland stage 1: Ackermann takes the sprint

Ackermann displayed the strong form that won him two Giro stages in May to beat Fernando Gaviria and Fabio Jakobsen.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a chaotic sprint in Krakow, surging past Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates) in the closing stretch. The win sees the German rider continuing his 2018 success at the race, having won two stages last year.

The 132km route of the opening stage started and finished in Krakow, included three categorized climbs, and finished with three loops of a 4km circuit.

Three riders went out front early on, before one crashed on greasy cobbles caused by heavy rain that morning, leaving Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland) and Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) out front.

A crash on slippery white cobbles brought one of the three breakaway riders down. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

The lead pair built a gap of nearly three minutes, though with the flat finish, it seemed destined that they would be caught, with UAE-Team Emirates, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and Bora-Hansgrohe all working at the front to set up a sprint for Gaviria, Fabio Jakobsen, and Ackermann respectively.

The two riders out front were caught just as the race entered the closing circuit, and a hard crash brought down two Cofidis riders, Filippo Fortin and Luis Ángel Mate.

Several teams swamped to the front through the circuits, with Ineos, EF Education First, and Dimension Data among those in the mix. It was Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma who were most active in the final lap however, with the Dutch team leading the peloton into the long final straight for Danny van Poppel.

Ben Swift (Ineos) was the first to light up the sprint, but was soon swamped as a number of riders surged forward. Gaviria and Ackermann came to the front of the bunch, with the former edging half a length ahead having come off his teammates’ wheel.

The pair went into a side-by-side drag race for the 50 meters, but the Bora-Hansgrohe rider had more length in his sprint and edged ahead with just 100 meters to go on his way to victory. The Colombian held on for second place, with Jakobsen taking third.

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was also brought down in a crash in the final 5km, though was able to ride to the finish.