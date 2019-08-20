Case_CroninDane_SBTGRVL-6128
Colorado’s Routt County has some of the best backroads riding you’ll find anywhere in the U.S.
SBT GRVL kicked off with a bustling expo of all things gravel bikes and beyond.
It was chilly at the Sunday morning start. But temperatures rose rapidly.
This year’s Dirty Kanza champ Colin Strickland was among a handful of hitters that showed up. Strickland punctured late in the race and ended up fifth.
A little bike ride with 1,500 of your new best friends.
Slowly the pace (and dust) hotted up at SBT GRVL.
The inevitable attrition at the front quickly whittled the front pack below 100.
Besides some nice prize checks, this cowboy hat was on the line.
Eventual men’s winner Ted King was all smiles early on.
The natives were quite curious about all the hubbub.
Legendary German sprinter Erik Zabel made an appearance. He’s an ambassador for event sponsor Canyon Bikes these days.
When the dust settled the scenery took over. Not a bad place to ride bikes.
SBT GRVL’s much kinder version of The Devil.
King had a more serious expression once the real racing began. Here he rides with the final five, which soon became two.
The barn game is strong in these parts.
This is cattle country.
King and eventual second-place finisher Payson McElveen were the last survivors at the front of the race.
Fueling is key at these long gravel events.
King goes over the final climb solo on his way to SBT GRVL glory.
It’s King for the win.
Post-race congrats between first and second place in the men’s long course affair.
It was one of those classic Colorado blue sky days.
Women’s winner Brodie Chapman celebrates the end of a long day.
Sarah Sturm ended up third in the women’s long course race — and seemed pleased with the effort.
Gravel racing makes me feel like this.
The men’s long course podium.
King and his new hat.
King got a pretty nice check, too.
The winning rig in the men’s long course race.
The women’s long course podium.
Some were in better shape than others at the end.