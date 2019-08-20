Gallery: SBT GRVL in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Approximately 1,500 riders turned up for the inaugural SBT GRVL race last Sunday in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The event offered up three course options (Black, Blue, and Green), with the heartiest riders opting for the 140-mile Black route that included a leg burning 9,000 feet of climbing. Former WorldTour pro Ted King and rising road racing star Brodie Chapman were fastest on the day in the men’s and women’s fields, each earning a healthy $5,000 prize check. But this first-year event was about much more than the sharp end of the race. Indeed, SBT GRVL demonstrated once again that this whole gravel thing is here to stay. Scroll down to see an expansive photo gallery. All images courtesy SBT GRVL