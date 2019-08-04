Elia Viviani continues Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s season of success at RideLondon
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) escaped being caught up in a large crash in the closing stages to win the sprint in London, edging out Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), who lost teammates in the pileup. Having led out his teammate, Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) held on for third.
After a large crash impacted the women’s race on Saturday, a crash brought down a number of the peloton in the last two kilometers, reducing the field to around 30 riders. Despite being in the middle of the pack throughout the final 10km of the race, Viviani and his teammates were able to navigate through the melee to contest the sprint.
“This was one of five classics I really wanted to win in my career,” said Viviani after the race. “It was really amazing teamwork, with Michael [Morkov] able to finish third. I’m really grateful to them.”
The 169km race headed out of London then featured five circuits of the 2.5km dragging climb of Box Hill before a flat 50km run into the finish line on central London.
Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin), Pascal Eenkhorn (Jumbo Visma) and Stan Dewulf (Lotto-Soudal) clipped off the front early on, and held a three to four minute gap for the first 100km. Sunweb and Lotto-Soudal massed at the front of the peloton to control the pace for their sprinters, Michael Matthews and Caleb Ewan respectively.
Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and Casper Perersen (Sunweb) attacked from the peloton on the fourth ascent of Box Hill, looking to bridge to the lead trio, who were now just two minutes ahead. The chase pair failed to make any real headway, and with 40km to go, as the race headed back toward central London, only Eenkhorn and Dewulf were left out front.
Dewulf was the last man standing from the break and eventually succumbed to the catch with 14km to go, and a number of teams spread across the road for the sprinters, with Lotto-Soudal, Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education First, and UAE-Team Emirates all crowing to the front.
As the race came into the final 3km, Groupama-FDJ, Israel Cycling Academy and Mitchelton-Scott also started swamping the road, though Viviani’s Deceuninck-Quick-Step team sat a long way back.
On 2km, a Bora-Hansgrohe rider crashed in the middle of the peloton, bringing down one of his teammates and around 10 others. Matthews was caught on the wrong side of the crash and left out of contention as only 30 riders came through without hold up.
UAE-Team Emirates led the race into the final straight for their sprinter, Kristoff but soon faded. On the right, Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) launched a long sprint, with Morkov on his wheel. Viviani had made his way through the pack and was locked on his teammates’ wheel. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) sat behind Viviani, but as the Italian launched off a perfect leadout from his teammate, the Irishman was unable to match his sprint.
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted from around six riders back but left his effort too late. He missed out on the podium to finish fourth, as Morkov held on for third after working so hard to set up Viviani.
Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic One Day Race Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:46:15
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|3
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|4
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|5
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|6
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|7
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|8
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|9
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|10
|HAYTER Ethan
|Great Britain
|,,
|11
|HOFLAND Moreno
|EF Education First
|,,
|12
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|13
|WALLS Matthew
|Great Britain
|,,
|14
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|15
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|16
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|,,
|17
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|18
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|19
|TRARIEUX Julien
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|20
|DUVAL Julien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|21
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|22
|FEDELI Alessandro
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|23
|CARDIS Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|24
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|25
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|26
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|27
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|28
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|29
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|0:09
|30
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:13
|31
|VAN WINDEN Dennis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21
|32
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:24
|33
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:34
|34
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|0:35
|35
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|36
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Education First
|,,
|37
|GANNA Filippo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|38
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|39
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|0:39
|40
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40
|41
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|42
|GUERIN Alexis
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|43
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|44
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|,,
|45
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|46
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|47
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|48
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|49
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|,,
|50
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|51
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|52
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|53
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|,,
|54
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|55
|SHAW James
|Great Britain
|,,
|56
|THWAITES Scott
|Great Britain
|,,
|57
|EL FARES Julien
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|58
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|59
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|60
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|61
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|62
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|63
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|64
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|65
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|66
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|67
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|68
|SWIFT Connor
|Great Britain
|,,
|69
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|70
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|71
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|72
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|73
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|74
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|75
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|,,
|76
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|77
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|78
|MCLAY Daniel
|EF Education First
|,,
|79
|STEWART Thomas
|Great Britain
|,,
|80
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|81
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|0:52
|82
|LAWLESS Chris
|Team INEOS
|0:55
|83
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:01
|84
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02
|85
|SCHMIDT Fabien
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|86
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|87
|FRAME Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|88
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|89
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|90
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|91
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|92
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|93
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|94
|FILOSI Iuri
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|95
|HOELGAARD Daniel
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|96
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|97
|PHINNEY Taylor
|EF Education First
|,,
|98
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|99
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|100
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17
|101
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:49
|102
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:50
|103
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:03
|104
|NAULEAU Bryan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:09
|105
|TULIK Angelo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:10
|106
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|107
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:12
|108
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|2:23
|109
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:46
|110
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:54
|111
|CARISEY Clément
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:02
|112
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:03
|113
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:06
|114
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:12
|115
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|3:19
|116
|NAVARDAUSKAS Ramūnas
|Delko Marseille Provence
|3:37
|117
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:38
|118
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:55
|119
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:12
|120
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:13
|121
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|122
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Great Britain
|,,
|123
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:41
