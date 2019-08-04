LATEST STORIES

Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Elia Viviani continues Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s season of success at RideLondon

Viviani takes 75th career win after crash on two kilometers to go reduced the field.

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) escaped being caught up in a large crash in the closing stages to win the sprint in London, edging out Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), who lost teammates in the pileup. Having led out his teammate, Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) held on for third.

After a large crash impacted the women’s race on Saturday, a crash brought down a number of the peloton in the last two kilometers, reducing the field to around 30 riders. Despite being in the middle of the pack throughout the final 10km of the race, Viviani and his teammates were able to navigate through the melee to contest the sprint.

“This was one of five classics I really wanted to win in my career,” said Viviani after the race. “It was really amazing teamwork, with Michael [Morkov] able to finish third. I’m really grateful to them.”

The 169km race headed out of London then featured five circuits of the 2.5km dragging climb of Box Hill before a flat 50km run into the finish line on central London.

The breakaway trio take on one of the five ascents of Box Hill. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin), Pascal Eenkhorn (Jumbo Visma) and Stan Dewulf (Lotto-Soudal) clipped off the front early on, and held a three to four minute gap for the first 100km. Sunweb and Lotto-Soudal massed at the front of the peloton to control the pace for their sprinters, Michael Matthews and Caleb Ewan respectively.

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and Casper Perersen (Sunweb) attacked from the peloton on the fourth ascent of Box Hill, looking to bridge to the lead trio, who were now just two minutes ahead. The chase pair failed to make any real headway, and with 40km to go, as the race headed back toward central London, only Eenkhorn and Dewulf were left out front.

Dewulf was the last man standing from the break and eventually succumbed to the catch with 14km to go, and a number of teams spread across the road for the sprinters, with Lotto-Soudal, Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education First, and UAE-Team Emirates all crowing to the front.

As the race came into the final 3km, Groupama-FDJ, Israel Cycling Academy and Mitchelton-Scott also started swamping the road, though Viviani’s Deceuninck-Quick-Step team sat a long way back.

On 2km, a Bora-Hansgrohe rider crashed in the middle of the peloton, bringing down one of his teammates and around 10 others. Matthews was caught on the wrong side of the crash and left out of contention as only 30 riders came through without hold up.

UAE-Team Emirates led the race into the final straight for their sprinter, Kristoff but soon faded. On the right, Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) launched a long sprint, with Morkov on his wheel. Viviani had made his way through the pack and was locked on his teammates’ wheel. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) sat behind Viviani, but as the Italian launched off a perfect leadout from his teammate, the Irishman was unable to match his sprint.

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted from around six riders back but left his effort too late. He missed out on the podium to finish fourth, as Morkov held on for third after working so hard to set up Viviani.

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic One Day Race Results

RankNameTeamTime
1VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:46:15
2BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe,,
3MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
4STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
5JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
6NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
7KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
8NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
9DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
10HAYTER EthanGreat Britain,,
11HOFLAND MorenoEF Education First,,
12IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
13WALLS MatthewGreat Britain,,
14KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
15COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
16HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS,,
17CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
18GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
19TRARIEUX JulienDelko Marseille Provence,,
20DUVAL JulienAG2R La Mondiale,,
21MAES NikolasLotto Soudal,,
22FEDELI AlessandroDelko Marseille Provence,,
23CARDIS RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
24NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
25THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal,,
26ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida,,
27ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
28TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
29KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS0:09
30FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates0:13
31VAN WINDEN DennisIsrael Cycling Academy0:21
32MARTINELLI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step0:24
33MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates0:34
34BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida0:35
35DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
36VANMARCKE SepEF Education First,,
37GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS,,
38KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
39CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb0:39
40VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale0:40
41VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Cycling Academy,,
42GUERIN AlexisDelko Marseille Provence,,
43PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
44VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team,,
45BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale,,
46SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
47TANFIELD HarryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
48DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
49ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS,,
50WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
51SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida,,
52BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
53VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team,,
54BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
55SHAW James Great Britain,,
56THWAITES ScottGreat Britain,,
57EL FARES JulienDelko Marseille Provence,,
58VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data,,
59GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
60ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
61GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
62LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
63VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal,,
64TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
65RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
66BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
67THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
68SWIFT ConnorGreat Britain,,
69STANNARD IanTeam INEOS,,
70HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
71VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
72GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
73DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
74ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
75VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
76MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott,,
77ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe,,
78MCLAY DanielEF Education First,,
79STEWART ThomasGreat Britain,,
80WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
81HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida0:52
82LAWLESS ChrisTeam INEOS0:55
83MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb1:01
84BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:02
85SCHMIDT FabienDelko Marseille Provence,,
86STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
87FRAME AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
88SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
89SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data,,
90NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
91VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
92KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
93LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
94FILOSI IuriDelko Marseille Provence,,
95HOELGAARD DanielGroupama - FDJ,,
96TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
97PHINNEY TaylorEF Education First,,
98LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
99EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
100SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:17
101BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:49
102BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:50
103HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:03
104NAULEAU BryanTeam Total Direct Energie2:09
105TULIK AngeloTeam Total Direct Energie2:10
106BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
107DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy2:12
108TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb2:23
109DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin2:46
110WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:54
111CARISEY ClémentIsrael Cycling Academy3:02
112KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo3:03
113AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott3:06
114OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:12
115DEWULF StanLotto Soudal3:19
116NAVARDAUSKAS RamūnasDelko Marseille Provence3:37
117ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott3:38
118DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin3:55
119SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe4:12
120BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe4:13
121DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe,,
122CULLAIGH GabrielGreat Britain,,
123SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe4:41

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.