Colorado Classic stage 2: Dygert Owen dominates in Avon

The Sho-Air Twenty 20 rider surprised herself by taking the climbing stage at altitude to extend her lead in the overall classification.

Chloe Dygert Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) won stage 2 of the Colorado Classic, making it two for two after her solo breakaway victory yesterday. The 22-year-old bridged up to and then shot past a two-rider breakaway on the final climb of Bachelor Gulch to take a solo victory in Avon. Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) finished second, and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) was third.

The stage win was unexpected even for Dygert Owen, who is not known for her climbing prowess. The ascent through Beaver Creek resort was a stout climb—9.6 kilometers, with 550 meters of elevation gain, and topped out 13.8 kilometers from the finish. But Dygert-Owen was able to climb up to and then past the others, then used her descending skills on the technical descent back to Avon to open her gap over Chapman.

Dygert Owen extended her lead in the general classification.

Chloe Dygert takes her second solo win in Avon. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Colorado Classic, stage 2

1. Chloe Dygert, Sho-Air Twenty20, 2:07:49

2. Brodie Chapman, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, 0:00:28

3. Omer Shapira, Canyon-Sram Racing, 0:00:33

4. Ella Harris, Canyon-Sram Racing, 0:01:05

5. Krista Doebel-hickok, Rally UHC Cycling, 0:01:06

6. Edwige Pitel, Cogeas Mettler Look, s.t.

7. Lauren Stephens, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, 0:01:32

8. Flavia Oliveira, Fearless Femme, s.t.

9. Clara Honsinger, Lux-Flexential, 0:01:33

10. Katharine Hall, Team USA, s.t.