Race Report
Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images
19-year-old Remco Evenepoel wins at Clásica San Sebastián

The young Belgian took his first WorldTour win with attack on the final climb of the day before time trialing to victory.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) powered to a solo victory at Clásica de San Sebastián on Saturday, dropping his fellow attackers on the final climb and holding off a strong chase group on the run to the line.

“I dreamed one day to win this race, but not today,” the 19-year-old said on the finish line.

Having shown huge potential since signing with Deceunick-Quick-Step, including his first professional win at the Baloise Tour of Belgium in June this year, this victory marks the biggest of Evenepoel’s career so far.

The 227-kilometer race in North-East Spain was littered with short steep climbs, building up to over  5,000 meters of elevation across seven categorized climbs, including the final Alto de Murgil, 1.9km, a 10.8 percent average gradient kick which peaked just 10km to the finish line.

2018 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) returned after his against-all-the odds performance at the Tour de France where he held the yellow jersey for 14 stages, with Evenepoel and Enric Mas key teammates riding to support him. A number of other stars from the Tour, including Egan Bernal (Ineos), Adam and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), and Mikel Landa and Alejandro Valverde of Movistar also took to the start line.

Bernal was one of the many stars from last month’s Tour de France on the start line. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.

Alaphilippe abandoned after 80km and wasn’t the only rider that looked to be struggling with the Tour in his legs, with Jumbo-Visma’s Laurens De Plus also pulling out after 120km.

A break of 9 formed early and gained around three minutes on the peloton. The tough, attritional course ground down the breakaway group, and with 70km remaining Fernando Barcelo (Euskadi Murias) was the last remaining.

Movistar set the pace for most of the middle of the race, looking to set up their leaders Landa and Valverde. Deceuninck-Quick-Step were also keeping toward the front, working for Mas after Alaphilippe’s abandon.

The relentless heat and hills saw Tour veterans Bernal and Adam Yates dropped from the bunch. Landa was also dropped, but his Movistar team pulled him back to the action.

With 50km to go, breakaway survivor Barcelo was finally caught, and shortly after, the bunch hit the penultimate climb of the day to Mendizorrotz. The steep climb split the peloton in two with Evenepoel among many caught out and distanced from the front of the race. However, the second group was able to chase back to the leaders as the race headed toward the final climb of the day, the Alto de Murgil.

Movistar continued setting the pace, clearly now working for Valverde, with Landa yo-yo-ing on and off the bunch.

Evanepoel and Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) attacked on the approach to the final climb, and soon built a 40-second gap. The pair hit the slopes of the Alto de Murgil together, with the 30-strong peloton following around 35 seconds back with Astana, Movistar, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and EF-Education First present in numbers.

Evenepoel dropped Skujins with 500m of the climb still to go, while behind, in the group, Valverde and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) tested their rivals with brief attacks. It wasn’t until Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) attacked from the bunch that a move actually stuck as the Brit set off in pursuit of Evenepoel, now alone at the front of the race.

Evenepoel dropped Skujins before soloing to victory. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Evenepoel went over the summit with a 40-second lead, and held that through the descent while his teammate Mas sat at the front of a powerful chase group including Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Michael Woods (EF Education First), and Valverde, stifling their efforts.

The junior time trial world champion used his prowess against the clock to maintain his advantage on the final flat stretch, winning by 38 seconds. Behind him, Van Avermaet won the sprint for second, with Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) taking third.

“It was a big risk to go in the break so early, but I knew the power I could have on the climb,” said Evenepoel. “I did not expect this. It’s incredible. I didn’t feel good early in the race. ”

Clásica Ciclista San Sebastián One Day Race Results

RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:44:27
2VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:38
3HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb,,
4IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
6KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
7VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
8MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
9WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
11CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
12MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
13SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:41
14CARTHY HughEF Education First0:46
15DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS0:56
16SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07
17KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
18PADUN MarkBahrain Merida1:15
19BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
20CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
21MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
22MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:22
23BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
24HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:23
25KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:26
26DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:43
27ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:46
28CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
29PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
30BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
31CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
32MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2:24
33CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
34FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team3:57
35GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale5:26
36LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:59
37RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
38DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
39ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
40HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
41ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
42WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
43KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
44BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
45SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
46HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale,,
47VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
48ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:31
49COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
50PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale,,
51MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
52ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS,,
53POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
54ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
55GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin6:53
56ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team7:54
57RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:27
58MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data8:57
59ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
60SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:22
61PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team9:56
62AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
63PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale10:23
64DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
65EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
66FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb11:23
67SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
68BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
69BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias12:08
70BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
71RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates12:46
72BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias14:13
73GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
74TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits15:08
75IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo15:11
76BOL JetseBurgos-BH15:17
77RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH,,
78BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma16:29
79JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data16:58
80NICOLAU JoelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:14
81SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH,,

