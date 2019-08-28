VN Podcast: The Vuelta heats up and the Colorado Classic succeeds, plus Neilson Powless and E-MTB

On this week's episode of The VeloNews Podcast Fred and Andy reunited to discuss the Vuelta a España, the Colorado Classic, and the upcoming E-mountain bike worlds. Plus, Neilson Powless talks about his grand tour debut.

The VeloNews Podcast returns this week with a report from the Vuelta a España, which has already delivered plenty of thrilling action after just a few hot stages. Andrew Hood reports from a monastery in El Puig on the dynamics shaping this year’s Vuelta, including Primoz Roglic’s decision to skip the Tour de France, and Nairo Quintana’s quest for one more grand tour win.

Who will win the Vuelta? It’s anyone’s guess.

Then, Fred Dreier takes us inside the Colorado Classic, which switched to a women’s-only event for 2019. The race boasted some nifty innovations this year, including a broadcast model that helped the event save big cash and get closer to sustainability. Then, there was the total domination by Chloé Dygert Owen at the race. Dygert Owen now looks like a major contender for the UCI road world championships in Yorkshire.

We catch up with American Neilson Powless, who is making his grand tour debut at the Vuelta, and hear about his very challenging job at the race.

And finally, we hear from former UCI world mountain-bike champion Christoph Sauser, who is competing in the inaugural E-mountain bike world championships. Sauser says that racing an e-bike is actually harder than racing a traditional bicycle, and he explains why.

