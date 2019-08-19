Will Barta to make grand tour debut at the Vuelta

The Hagens Berman Axeon product will make his grand tour debut with CCC that packs youth and experience off to Spain

American rookie Will Barta is a surprise addition to CCC Team’s Vuelta a España roster.

The U.S.-registered team brings a mix of youth and experience to the season’s third grand tour, and opens the door for Barta, 23, to make his grand tour debut.

“I’m hoping to gain a lot of experience and see how I can carry myself over a three-week race,” Barta said Monday. “In the race, I would like to help others and take any opportunities that present themselves for me. I am also looking forward to Stage 10, which is an individual time trial. I think my form is good at the moment, as I have been putting in some good training in Nice, and hopefully, the time riding in the hot weather here will pay off in Spain.”

Barta joined CCC Team earlier this year after a long and successful stint with the Hagens Berman Axeon team.

Barta is the fifth U.S. rider confirmed for the Vuelta. Peter Stetina and Kiel Reijnen will start for Trek-Segafredo, and Sepp Kuss and Nielson Powless, another grand tour rookie, are slated to start for Jumbo-Visma.

Six of CCC’s eight starters will be racing the Vuelta for the first time, including Spain’s Victor de la Porte. Veteran Fran Ventoso and Patrick Bevin are the only two who have raced the Vuelta before. Along with Barta, Bevin will take aim for the stage 10 time trial in Pau, France.

“My motivation is super high after recovering from broken ribs and I’m really looking forward to pinning a number on again,” Bevin said. “My major goal is the time trial, although I feel like it’s going to be a Vuelta with a number of opportunities to really have a go at stage results as the race develops.”