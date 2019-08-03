Wiebes declared RideLondon winner after Wild is disqualified

Lorena Wiebes was declared winner of the RideLondon Classique after a crash-marred finale.

The chaotic finale of Saturday’s Prudential RideLondon Classique Women’s WorldTour race featured an aggressive sprint, a massive pileup, and a reversed result.

The event’s UCI race jury declared Dutch champion Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenberg) the winner of the race after they disqualified defending champion Kristin Wild (WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling), who had crossed the line in first place. The decision placed Elisa Balsammo (Valcar-Cyclance) into second place, with Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) into third.

Officials ruled that Wild’s quick shift to her left during the sprint caused the pileup. An overhead television view of the sprint showed that Wild’s rear wheel appeared to clip the front wheel of Australian sprinter Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini). Hosking tumbled to the asphalt and sparked a massive crash that took down approximately 20 riders.

American criterium champion Emma White (Rally-UHC) was involved in the pileup, as were riders from Tibco-SVB, Drops Cycling Team, CCC-Liv, among others.

Defending champion Kirsten Wild was disqualified from the RideLondon Classique after a horror crash in the closing stages of Saturday's race. Report: https://t.co/Y4FhLpH4nj pic.twitter.com/wcpwfixmtW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 3, 2019

The scary pileup came after the 20-lap race, which spun a 3.4km route through downtown London that passed by a series of landmarks, including Buckingham Palace and St. James Park.

Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sunweb rode at the front of the pack as the race entered its final kilometer, hoping to set up Rivera, who won the race in 2017. But in the final push to the line it was German champion Lisa Brennauer who fought to the front of the group, looking to set up Wild.

Wiebes opened her sprint early, and appeared to have the other sprinters caught off guard as she sped to the line. That’s when Wild shot out from the group to start her sprint, however the motion clipped Hosking’s wheel and started the chaotic crash.

