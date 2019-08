Vuelta a España stage 6: Herrada wins as Teuns takes the lead

Jesus Herrada won the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España, while Dylan Teuns took over the race lead from Miguel Angel Lopez.

A day after his brother, José, narrowly missed out on a stage victory, Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) won the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España after attacking on the uphill finish to Ares del Maestrat.

Herrada was part of a 11-man breakaway that spent much of the day off the front. On the final climb to the line, Herrada followed an acceleration by Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) before dropping the Belgian rider inside the final 500-meter push to the line.

At the finish, Herrada dedicated the victory to his brother, who was in tears after Wednesday’s stage.

“It’s incredible to win this stage and even more so in a stage that I had marked in the road book,” Herrada said at the finish. “I dedicate this to my brother, who was close to the victory yesterday.”

Teuns, who finished 7 seconds in arrears, took over the race lead from Miguel Angel Lopez, who dropped to third place, 1:00 down. Teuns now leads David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) by 38 seconds.

The Vuelta’s sixth stage sent riders on a 199-kilometer journey from Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat across a hilly region of Aragon. The route included three categorized climbs, including the summit finish to Ares del Maestrat, which was 7.7 kilometers long and averaged 5.3 percent.

A flurry of early attacks on the course’s opening climbs softened the peloton, so when the 11-man move did go away after 50 kilometers, the peloton appeared content to ease off the pace. The breakaway was perfectly suited to go, with nearly all of the major teams represented in the group.

Present in the group were Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), Tsabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Bruno Armrail (Groupaman-FDJ), Dorian Godon (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pawel Polianski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gianluca Brambila (Trek-Segafredo), Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First), as well as Herrada, Teuns, and de la Cruz.

The gap steadily ballooned to six minutes on the hilly course, with Astana setting a steady tempo for the peloton. The Kazakh team appeared content to let Lopez’s overall lead slip away to the group—Teuns, the best-placed rider at 4:43, was the beneficiary of the lethargic chase.

Indeed, Lopez told reporters at the finish that he was content to let the red leader’s jersey slip away.

“It is not a worry to cede the red jersey. This Vuelta is very long and you have to measure your forces and use your energy in an intelligent way,” Lopez said. “The most important thing was to mark the favorites and control the stage. After the effort of yesterday, we have a hard stage tomorrow and then again on Sunday in Andorra. The Vuelta is starting to get hard.”

The breakaway began to splinter on the hilly run-in to the final climb, with Grmay and Oliviera striking out on their own. Van Garderen then crashed out of the group with 10km remaining, and did not return to the pack.

Grmay and Oliviera maintained a slim 40-second lead at the base of the summit finish, and a series of surges by Armrail and Polianski behind halved that gap inside the climb’s opening kilometer. It was then Teuns’s turn to strike out, and he did with Herrada on his wheel.

The Belgian has already enjoyed a stellar season thus far, taking the sixth stage of the Tour de France atop La Planche des Belles Filles, and a stage of the Criterium du Dauphine. Teuns powered up the steady climb with Herrada and Oliveira on his wheel; the Movistar rider faded with two kilometers to go. It was then Herrada’s turn to attack.

“We were hoping the breakaway would stay clear,” Herrada said. “It was a big fight to get into the group. In the end, I had to control a few riders in the breakaway, especially Teuns, and I had to make the bet on trying to win the stage in a sprint.”

Teuns’s lead in the overall throws another wrinkle into the Vuelta. The Belgain has never been viewed as a grand tour winner, however he is an accomplished stage racer who excels on powerful, punchy climbs. In 2017 he won the Tour of Poland and the Arctic Race of Norway.

How long the Belgian can hold the jersey is now a story to follow throughout this Vuelta.

Stay tuned for a full report from the Vuelta’s sixth stage.