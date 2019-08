Vuelta a España stage 5: Lopez storms back into the lead

Miguel Ángel López stormed back into the Vuelta's lead on the summit finish on stage 5.

Miguel Ángel López vaulted back into the Vuelta a España’s overall lead on Wednesday, attacking and dropping his rivals on the summit finish to Observatorio Alstrofisico de Javalambre.

The Astana captain accelerated from a select group with 4 kilometers remaining in the climb, and then held off a hard charging Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) to take the leader’s jersey back from Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb).

López now leads Roglic in the overall by 14 seconds, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in third, 23 seconds down.

The GC battle on the steep climb came after a breakaway of three riders battled it out for the stage victory. Burgos-BH teammates Angel Madrazo and Jetse Bol had attacked earlier in the stage alongside José Herrada of Cofidis. Herrada accelerated on the final climb alongside Bol, and the move momentarily dropped Madrazo.

But Madrazo methodically pedaled his way back up to the duo and latched on with 1km remaining. The Spaniard then attacked inside 700 meters to go, and held on for the biggest win of his career.

Stay tuned for a full report from the Vuelta’s fifth stage.