VN Podcast: Erin Huck on the off-road chase for 2020 Tokyo, plus TJ Eisenhart

Mountain biker Erin Huck drops by to discuss her pathway to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, plus the impact that Kate Courtney's meteoric rise has had on U.S. mountain biking.

This week on the VeloNews Podcast we have interviews with two riders from opposite ends of North American pro racing.

First up is Erin Huck, one of the best cross-country mountain bike racers in North America. Huck is hoping to qualify for the 2020 Olympic in Tokyo, and to do so she faces a daunting comeback. Earlier this year Huck crashed at the World Cup opener in Germany and badly broke her ankle. We talk to Huck about the injury, her comeback, and how the ordeal helped refocus her on the Olympics.

Then, we talk to Taylor “TJ” Eisenhart, the free spirit of the North American professional road scene. This year Eisenhart has been racing gravel events, like the Dirty Kanza 200 and Crusher in the Tushar, and we talk to him about his experiences in the new scene.

