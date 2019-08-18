Tour of Utah stage 6: Dombrowski wins stage as Hermans clinches overall
PARK CITY, Utah (VN) — Joe Dombrowski made winning look easy on one of the country’s hardest climbs.
As the group of favorites lurched up Empire Pass during Sunday’s decisive stage of the Tour of Utah, Dombrowski launched a series of accelerations. The first attack drew out overall leader Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) and a handful of the race’s strongest riders.
The second acceleration, which came two kilometers from the summit, sprung Dombrowski to victory. The young American bolted away from Hermans, Joao Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon), Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Brewing), and James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), crested the summit by himself, and then descended to victory in downtown Park City.
“I tried at the bottom—Ben and James were with me, they didn’t have any real obligation or reason to work with me because I was a couple minutes back on GC, we were racing different races I suppose,” Dombrowski said at the finish. “Eventually I decided to ease off on the climb and hope some guys would come back and then maybe it would present another opportunity to go, just at the very top. If you have a gap on the decent, then normally you can keep it to the line. It worked out.”
Dombrowski (EF Education First) finished with a 24-second advantage over Almeida with Hermans finishing just two seconds behind the Portuguese rider. Hermans’s finishing time was good enough to clinch the overall title.
In the final standings Hermans finished 50 seconds ahead of Piccoli. It’s Hermans’s first overall victory at the Tour of Utah—in 2018 he finished second overall.
“From the first time that I did this race in 2014, I had a good feeling with this race and I kept getting better results in the GC,” Hermans said.
Dombrowski was the big winner on the day. In addition to taking the stage, Dombrowski’s attack bumped him into third place in the final GC standings, 1:32 behind Hermans. Dombrowski had started the day in fifth place overall, behind Kyle Murphy (Rally-UHC) and Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), more than two minutes in arrears.
Dombrowski said he was not worried bout his standing on GC—he was solely focused on winning the stage.
“I think I prefer to race to win the stage than think about the GC, or whether I’m second or sixth place,” Dombrowski said. “I would prefer to try and win. So I wouldn’t say that I was really thinking about that too much.”
The thrilling finish in Park City came after a hilly 125.9 kilometer stage that culminated with the battle up Empire Pass. The pace was high for much of the day, and it took more than 100 kilometers for the day’s breakaway to establish.
When the move did finally go, it containe 23 total riders, including multiple riders from Rally-UHC, Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM, Worthy Pro Cycling, Aevolo, Arapahoe-BMC-Hincapie, and 303 Project.
Back in the peloton, the pace was steady as Israel Cycling Academy kept the break on a short leash.
Israel Cycling Academy pegged the breakaway back just as the group left the town of Midway and accelerated onto the climb.
Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) was first to attack and was quickly followed by Dombrowski. The American’s acceleration drew out Hermans and Piccoli, yet a mid-climb attack by Almeida succeeded in momentarily dropping Piccoli.
Dombrowski’s attack, near the top, was the only move that stuck on the long and grinding climb.
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 6 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|3:11:09
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:24
|3
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:26
|4
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|5
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:30
|6
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|1:24
|7
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:39
|8
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:58
|9
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2:06
|10
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|2:11
|11
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13
|12
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:01
|13
|ȚVETCOV Serghei
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3:26
|14
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|3:27
|15
|EARLE Nathan
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:44
|16
|BONGIORNO Francesco Manuel
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|3:49
|17
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|3:52
|18
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:22
|19
|LOPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:47
|20
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|5:08
|21
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|22
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|5:15
|23
|DANIEL Gregory
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|5:32
|24
|SANTOS Efrén
|Canel's - Specialized
|5:35
|25
|SCHUNK Conor
|Aevolo
|5:53
|26
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|6:59
|27
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|7:44
|28
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|29
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|8:00
|30
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|31
|ALARCÓN Pablo
|Canel's - Specialized
|8:01
|32
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|,,
|33
|FRAYRE Eder
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|8:03
|34
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|8:09
|35
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|36
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|8:26
|37
|COWAN Alexander
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|8:28
|38
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|8:34
|39
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8:41
|40
|ROJAS Gabriel Francisco
|Aevolo
|9:07
|41
|WOLFE Ben
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|9:25
|42
|BICKMORE Cade
|Aevolo
|9:53
|43
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|44
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|45
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|10:11
|46
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10:48
|47
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10:49
|48
|VOLLMER Andrew
|Aevolo
|10:50
|49
|BAUER Dominik
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|10:52
|50
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|11:19
|51
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|,,
|52
|LINDORFF Tyler
|Team BridgeLane
|,,
|53
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|11:54
|54
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11:55
|55
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|12:45
|56
|THURAU Sven
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|,,
|57
|GULLICKSON Finn
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|13:03
|58
|DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:23
|59
|FLAKSIS Andžs
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|13:42
|60
|LARA Francisco
|Canel's - Specialized
|16:24
|61
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|62
|THIBAULT Jean-Denis
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|63
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|64
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|65
|ZACCANTI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|16:27
|66
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|67
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|16:28
|68
|PUTT Tanner
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|17:09
|69
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|17:10
|70
|EISENHART Taylor
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|17:28
|71
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|17:36
|72
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|17:49
|73
|BASSETT Stephen
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|17:53
|74
|SÁNCHEZ Óscar Eduardo
|Canel's - Specialized
|18:20
|75
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|18:35
|76
|GRANIGAN Noah
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|18:43
|77
|LEPLINGARD Antoine
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|78
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|19:04
|79
|JEAN Émile
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|19:17
|80
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|19:36
|81
|PALMA Leonel
|Canel's - Specialized
|19:38
|82
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|20:05
|83
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|20:08
|84
|ROSS Kent
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|20:50
|85
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|21:19
|86
|YOUNG Eric
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|22:31
|87
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|88
|CLARKE Jonathan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|89
|TOOVEY Ayden
|Team BridgeLane
|,,
|90
|MAMOS Philipp
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|,,
|91
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|22:51
|92
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|93
|CHANCE Maxx
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|22:59
|94
|RHIM Brendan
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|23:04
|95
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|96
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|97
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|98
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|,,
|99
|FLAUTT Oliver
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|23:09
|100
|OIEN Justin
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|23:11
|101
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|24:52
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|18:46:09
|2
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:50
|3
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|1:32
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:26
|5
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:57
|6
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|3:20
|7
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|4:08
|8
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4:40
|9
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:22
|10
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:28
|11
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|5:33
|12
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|7:51
|13
|BONGIORNO Francesco Manuel
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|9:14
|14
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|11:44
|15
|ȚVETCOV Serghei
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|11:50
|16
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|12:27
|17
|LOPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:18
|18
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|14:22
|19
|SANTOS Efrén
|Canel's - Specialized
|15:26
|20
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|16:06
|21
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|17:37
|22
|FRAYRE Eder
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|18:08
|23
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|18:18
|24
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|20:12
|25
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|20:48
|26
|DANIEL Gregory
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|21:47
|27
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|22:16
|28
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|22:44
|29
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|30
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|23:39
|31
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:25
|32
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|25:04
|33
|ALARCÓN Pablo
|Canel's - Specialized
|,,
|34
|VOLLMER Andrew
|Aevolo
|25:26
|35
|BAUER Dominik
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|26:11
|36
|EARLE Nathan
|Israel Cycling Academy
|27:48
|37
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|27:50
|38
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|30:27
|39
|SCHUNK Conor
|Aevolo
|31:03
|40
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|32:41
|41
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|33:05
|42
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|33:21
|43
|ROJAS Gabriel Francisco
|Aevolo
|33:52
|44
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|34:51
|45
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|37:24
|46
|COWAN Alexander
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|38:49
|47
|SÁNCHEZ Óscar Eduardo
|Canel's - Specialized
|39:11
|48
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|40:50
|49
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|41:03
|50
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|41:53
|51
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|42:44
|52
|WOLFE Ben
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|43:00
|53
|BICKMORE Cade
|Aevolo
|44:34
|54
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|44:42
|55
|LINDORFF Tyler
|Team BridgeLane
|45:36
|56
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|46:14
|57
|ZACCANTI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|47:16
|58
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|48:51
|59
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|48:58
|60
|EISENHART Taylor
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|52:35
|61
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|53:13
|62
|DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:43
|63
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|56:49
|64
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|57:32
|65
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|59:13
|66
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|59:53
|67
|FLAKSIS Andžs
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|1:00:07
|68
|THURAU Sven
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|1:00:29
|69
|THIBAULT Jean-Denis
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:59
|70
|PUTT Tanner
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|1:01:36
|71
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|1:02:49
|72
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:03:00
|73
|RHIM Brendan
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|1:03:01
|74
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|1:04:15
|75
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:04:26
|76
|TOOVEY Ayden
|Team BridgeLane
|1:04:40
|77
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:04:52
|78
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|1:05:03
|79
|BASSETT Stephen
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:06:45
|80
|GRANIGAN Noah
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1:07:15
|81
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:07:54
|82
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:08:26
|83
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:08:56
|84
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:08:58
|85
|OIEN Justin
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|1:09:32
|86
|LEPLINGARD Antoine
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:56
|87
|GULLICKSON Finn
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:10:07
|88
|LARA Francisco
|Canel's - Specialized
|1:10:51
|89
|ROSS Kent
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:11:01
|90
|MAMOS Philipp
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|1:13:23
|91
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:14:10
|92
|JEAN Émile
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1:14:26
|93
|CLARKE Jonathan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1:17:58
|94
|PALMA Leonel
|Canel's - Specialized
|1:18:36
|95
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:19:20
|96
|FLAUTT Oliver
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|1:20:19
|97
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:22:35
|98
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:22:41
|99
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|1:23:21
|100
|YOUNG Eric
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:24:08
|101
|CHANCE Maxx
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:25:31
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|47
|2
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|32
|3
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|4
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|22
|5
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|22
|6
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|21
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|19
|8
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|17
|9
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|17
|10
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|16
|11
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|12
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|13
|13
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|14
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|10
|15
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|16
|RHIM Brendan
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|10
|17
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|8
|18
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|8
|19
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|20
|SANTOS Efrén
|Canel's - Specialized
|7
|21
|ALARCÓN Pablo
|Canel's - Specialized
|7
|22
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|23
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|24
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|25
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|6
|26
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|27
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|28
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|5
|29
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|5
|30
|ȚVETCOV Serghei
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4
|31
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|3
|32
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|3
|33
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|3
|34
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|3
|35
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|36
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|2
|37
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|38
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|39
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|1
|40
|COWAN Alexander
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|41
|WOLFE Ben
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|1
|42
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|43
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|30
|2
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|3
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|18
|4
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|18
|5
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|16
|6
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|16
|7
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|11
|8
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|11
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|10
|10
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|11
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|9
|12
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|9
|13
|COWAN Alexander
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|8
|15
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|16
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|7
|17
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|18
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|19
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|20
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|21
|BONGIORNO Francesco Manuel
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|5
|22
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|5
|23
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|24
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|3
|25
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|3
|26
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|3
|28
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|3
|29
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|2
|30
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|18:48:35
|2
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|10:01
|3
|LOPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:52
|4
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|15:52
|5
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|22:38
|6
|VOLLMER Andrew
|Aevolo
|23:00
|7
|BAUER Dominik
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|23:45
|8
|SCHUNK Conor
|Aevolo
|28:37
|9
|ROJAS Gabriel Francisco
|Aevolo
|31:26
|10
|BICKMORE Cade
|Aevolo
|42:08
|11
|LINDORFF Tyler
|Team BridgeLane
|43:10
|12
|DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
|Trek - Segafredo
|53:17
|13
|THIBAULT Jean-Denis
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|58:33
|14
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|1:00:23
|15
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|1:01:49
|16
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:05:28
|17
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:06:30
|18
|GULLICKSON Finn
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:07:41
|19
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:11:44
|20
|PALMA Leonel
|Canel's - Specialized
|1:16:10
|21
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:20:09
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education First
|56:35:03
|2
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:45
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:54
|4
|Rally UHC Cycling
|13:20
|5
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|20:31
|6
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|24:22
|7
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|26:23
|8
|Aevolo
|37:55
|9
|Team BridgeLane
|40:05
|10
|303Project
|47:20
|11
|Canel's - Specialized
|59:55
|12
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:06
|13
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:09:30
|14
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:14:03
|15
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|2:02:13
|16
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|2:21:08
|17
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|2:29:45
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.