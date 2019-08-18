LATEST STORIES

Tour of Utah stage 5: Morton wins from day-long breakaway

Lachlan Morton out sprinted his breakaway companion Hayden McCormick to win the fifth stage of the Tour of Utah.

Lachlan Morton is known more for his climbing than his sprinting skills. Yet on Saturday, Morton won the fifth stage of the Tour of Utah with a sprint and bike throw that would make Mark Cavendish proud.

Morton (EF Education First) out kicked his breakaway companion Hayden McCormick (Team BridgeLane) of New Zealand by nary the width of a bicycle tire to win the stage in Canyons Village.

“I’m not an amazing sprinter—my sprint stays the same,” Morton said after the win. “I could do a 30-hour race and still sprint the same. I thought if I just commit through this corner and go, the only chance to come around is in that last 50 meters, it turns out it was about a meter too late for Hayden and very perfect timing for me, which I’d love to say I planned but sometimes luck just falls that way and you get the win. That’s how the day played out.”

The sprint came at the end of a hilly 142.1-kilometer stage that saw a sizable breakaway establish early.

Present in the break were Morton and McCormick, as well as Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane), Evan Huffman (Rally-UHC), Matt Zimmer (DCBank), Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon), Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling), Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia), Dylan Sunderland (Team BridgeLane), Bernat Font (303 Cycling), and Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Cycling).

The breakaway gained as much as five minutes on the peloton, while overnight leader Ben Hermans had his Israel Cycling Academy team riding the front.

The course’s second half gradually climbed to the finish, and included King of the Mountains climb at kilometer 99 and then a final climb just 5 kilometers from the finish atop the Utah Olympic Park climb.

Sunderland broke free from the group in the run-in to the final climb and held a small advantage on the field. Behind, it was Morton who accelerated first, dropping the pack and drawing out McCormack, who had ridden himself into the lead in the King of the Mountains competition.

Morton tried to drop the Kiwi on the ascent, which included more than a kilometer of gravel at its peak, however McCormack stayed glued to his wheel. The two plummeted to the finish together, while a group containing Canola, Boardman, and Huffman chased 15 seconds back.

The final kilometers of the course kicked back uphill to the Canyons Resort Village, and Morton surged to the front with just a few hundred meters remaining. McCormack countered Morton’s sprint with a surge of his own. But in the end, it was Morton’s bike threw that won him the day.

The stage win is Morton’s fourth at the Tour of Utah. In 2013 Morton won the third stage of the race and in 2016 he won two stages, en route to the overall victory.

Morton said he hadn’t felt on top form for much of the year. The Australian has done a mixture of road, gravel, and mountain biking this year, and just last weekend finished third at the Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race.

After a few stages at the Tour of Utah—a race he won in 2016—Morton said he finally began to feel strong. The feeling helped convince him to attack into the day’s breakaway.

“I just hadn’t raced hard really since California—I had a decent result in Leadville but I didn’t feel great to be honest,” Morton said. “Then, the first few days here I knew I was missing that 10 percent you need to win here. Especially having won here before, I know what you need. I think it was just a combination of not racing and then doing a few hard races immediately before. All of a sudden it turned around last night. I knew I had it in there, but it was just a matter of getting it right.”

Behind the breakaway, the GC riders attacked each other up Olympic Park Drive, with Hagens Berman Axeons’ Joao Almeida bolting away from the group. Hermans gave chase on the final run-in to the line, and grabbed a handful of seconds on his closest rivals.

“We were lucky also that no other team was interested in the stage,” Hermans said at the finish. “So, my teammates could also have an easier day, we controlled only with one guy, Hamish Schreurs, really excellent work so the other guys could really save their legs for tomorrow. It was really nice. It was good also for EF Education so they could take a stage win.”

The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 5 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1MORTON LachlanEF Education First3:05:54
2MCCORMICK HaydenTeam BridgeLane,,
3VELASCO SimoneNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM0:18
4CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
5HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
6SUNDERLAND DylanTeam BridgeLane0:26
7RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon0:29
8BOARDMAN SamuelWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis,,
9ZIMMER MattDCBank Pro Cycling Team0:31
10FONT Bernat303Project0:49
11MCCABE TravisFloyd's Pro Cycling,,
12SWIRBUL KeeganFloyd's Pro Cycling1:00
13ȚVETCOV SergheiFloyd's Pro Cycling,,
14ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon1:08
15CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First1:15
16HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy1:22
17MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling1:24
18PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
19EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:26
20DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
21BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy1:43
22BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling1:53
23HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
24VERMAERKE KevinHagens Berman Axeon1:59
25HOEHN AlexAevolo2:01
26MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling2:05
27STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:07
28BOWDEN ScottTeam BridgeLane2:08
29EASTER Griffin303Project,,
30FIORELLI FilippoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:16
31LOPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:28
32FRAYRE EderDCBank Pro Cycling Team2:39
33DANIEL GregoryDCBank Pro Cycling Team,,
34SÁNCHEZ Óscar EduardoCanel's - Specialized,,
35SCHÖNBERGER SebastianNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
36MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo,,
37BONGIORNO Francesco ManuelNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
38FORTUNATO LorenzoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
39ROJAS Gabriel FranciscoAevolo,,
40SANTOS EfrénCanel's - Specialized,,
41BRUNNER EricAevolo,,
42ALARCÓN PabloCanel's - Specialized,,
43ZARDINI EdoardoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
44MARENGO UmbertoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
45QUINTANA DayerNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM2:45
46DE LUNA Flavio303Project3:00
47CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
48BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
49SCHUNK ConorAevolo3:07
50BACA Tony303Project3:27
51BAUER DominikDauner D&DQ-Akkon3:41
52VOLLMER AndrewAevolo3:49
53ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
54ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon4:01
55GULLICKSON Finn Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis4:05
56EARLE NathanIsrael Cycling Academy5:14
57SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
58WHELAN JamesEF Education First,,
59ZACCANTI FilippoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
60LARA FranciscoCanel's - Specialized,,
61ROSS KentWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis,,
62THIBAULT Jean-DenisDCBank Pro Cycling Team,,
63LEPLINGARD AntoineDCBank Pro Cycling Team,,
64LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
65HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
66BICKMORE CadeAevolo,,
67PALMA Leonel Canel's - Specialized,,
68NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
69PUTT TannerArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
70EISENHART TaylorArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
71TOOVEY AydenTeam BridgeLane,,
72WOLFE BenArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
73VODICKA CamdenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis6:22
74LINDORFF TylerTeam BridgeLane6:50
75FLAKSIS AndžsArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC7:01
76THURAU SvenDauner D&DQ-Akkon7:26
77MAMOS PhilippDauner D&DQ-Akkon,,
78GRANIGAN NoahFloyd's Pro Cycling,,
79COWAN AlexanderFloyd's Pro Cycling,,
80OIEN JustinArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
81STEPHENS Austin303Project,,
82JEAN ÉmileFloyd's Pro Cycling,,
83EASTER Cullen303Project,,
84CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling7:30
85NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project8:23
86SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
87RODRÍGUEZ José AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling8:25
88MCGILL ScottAevolo8:32
89RHIM BrendanArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
90CLARKE JonathanFloyd's Pro Cycling8:56
91DEBEAUMARCHÉ NicolasTrek - Segafredo9:19
92CHANCE MaxxWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis9:24
93BASSETT StephenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis,,
94ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling,,
95DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon10:08
96REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon10:41
97ELLSAY NigelRally UHC Cycling,,
98FLAUTT OliverDauner D&DQ-Akkon,,
99MAGNER TyRally UHC Cycling,,
100YOUNG EricElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
101SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy13:35
RankNameTeamTime
1HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy 15:34:34
2PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:46
3EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:10
4MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling1:48
5DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2:08
6ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon2:34
7STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:47
8CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First3:10
9BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling3:53
10BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy4:15
11SWIRBUL KeeganFloyd's Pro Cycling4:44
12BOWDEN ScottTeam BridgeLane4:50
13BONGIORNO Francesco ManuelNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM5:51
14EASTER Griffin303Project6:55
15QUINTANA DayerNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM8:32
16ȚVETCOV SergheiFloyd's Pro Cycling8:51
17HOEHN AlexAevolo9:01
18LOPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo9:57
19SANTOS EfrénCanel's - Specialized10:17
20FRAYRE EderDCBank Pro Cycling Team10:31
21MCCORMICK HaydenTeam BridgeLane12:31
22MORTON LachlanEF Education First12:37
23VELASCO SimoneNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM12:54
24SCHÖNBERGER SebastianNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM13:30
25VERMAERKE KevinHagens Berman Axeon13:36
26FIORELLI FilippoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè13:41
27BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy14:32
28MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling14:44
29VOLLMER AndrewAevolo15:02
30FORTUNATO LorenzoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM15:10
31BAUER DominikDauner D&DQ-Akkon15:45
32FONT Bernat303Project16:04
33DANIEL GregoryDCBank Pro Cycling Team16:41
34MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo16:42
35ALARCÓN PabloCanel's - Specialized17:29
36ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon18:31
37SÁNCHEZ Óscar EduardoCanel's - Specialized21:17
38DE LUNA Flavio303Project21:37
39NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy21:52
40MCCABE TravisFloyd's Pro Cycling22:19
41HOWES AlexEF Education First23:08
42EARLE NathanIsrael Cycling Academy24:30
43ROJAS Gabriel FranciscoAevolo25:11
44ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy25:24
45SCHUNK ConorAevolo25:36
46CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè25:55
47MARENGO UmbertoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM26:49
48CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling27:02
49ZARDINI EdoardoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM28:44
50SUNDERLAND DylanTeam BridgeLane29:30
51COWAN AlexanderFloyd's Pro Cycling30:47
52ZACCANTI FilippoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè31:15
53SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè32:35
54WOLFE BenArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC34:02
55LINDORFF TylerTeam BridgeLane34:43
56BICKMORE CadeAevolo35:07
57ZIMMER MattDCBank Pro Cycling Team35:15
58EISENHART TaylorArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC35:33
59RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon35:56
60EASTER Cullen303Project37:15
61CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling38:28
62RHIM BrendanArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC40:23
63BACA Tony303Project41:15
64HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè41:31
65HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling41:48
66WHELAN JamesEF Education First42:20
67TOOVEY AydenTeam BridgeLane42:35
68DEBEAUMARCHÉ NicolasTrek - Segafredo42:46
69LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè43:15
70PUTT TannerArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC44:53
71THIBAULT Jean-DenisDCBank Pro Cycling Team45:01
72DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon45:29
73BOARDMAN SamuelWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis45:37
74ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling46:14
75OIEN JustinArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC46:47
76FLAKSIS AndžsArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC46:51
77NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project47:53
78THURAU SvenDauner D&DQ-Akkon48:10
79MCGILL ScottAevolo48:15
80GRANIGAN NoahFloyd's Pro Cycling48:58
81VODICKA CamdenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis49:14
82MAGNER TyRally UHC Cycling49:16
83BASSETT StephenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis49:18
84SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling49:22
85ROSS KentWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis50:37
86MAMOS PhilippDauner D&DQ-Akkon51:18
87LEPLINGARD AntoineDCBank Pro Cycling Team51:39
88REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon51:45
89BRUNNER EricAevolo51:58
90LARA FranciscoCanel's - Specialized54:53
91SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy54:54
92JEAN ÉmileFloyd's Pro Cycling55:35
93CLARKE JonathanFloyd's Pro Cycling55:53
94GULLICKSON Finn Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis57:30
95FLAUTT OliverDauner D&DQ-Akkon57:36
96PALMA Leonel Canel's - Specialized59:24
97ELLSAY NigelRally UHC Cycling1:00:03
98RODRÍGUEZ José AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:00:30
99STEPHENS Austin303Project1:00:43
100YOUNG EricElevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:02:03
101CHANCE MaxxWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis1:02:58
RankNameTeamPoints
1MCCABE TravisFloyd's Pro Cycling47
2CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè32
3HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy17
4MCCORMICK HaydenTeam BridgeLane17
5CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First17
6MARENGO UmbertoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM16
7MORTON LachlanEF Education First15
8MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling12
9EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo10
10VELASCO SimoneNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM10
11ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy10
12RHIM BrendanArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC10
13ZIMMER MattDCBank Pro Cycling Team8
14EASTER Griffin303Project8
15PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling7
16DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First7
17ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon7
18SWIRBUL KeeganFloyd's Pro Cycling7
19SANTOS EfrénCanel's - Specialized7
20ALARCÓN PabloCanel's - Specialized7
21RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon7
22HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling7
23BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy6
24BOARDMAN SamuelWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis6
25STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
26SCHÖNBERGER SebastianNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM5
27SUNDERLAND DylanTeam BridgeLane5
28BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy3
29ȚVETCOV SergheiFloyd's Pro Cycling3
30FORTUNATO LorenzoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM3
31DE LUNA Flavio303Project3
32BOWDEN ScottTeam BridgeLane2
33MAGNER TyRally UHC Cycling2
34VERMAERKE KevinHagens Berman Axeon1
35FONT Bernat303Project1
36COWAN AlexanderFloyd's Pro Cycling1
37DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon1
38VODICKA CamdenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis1
RankNameTeamPoints
1MCCORMICK HaydenTeam BridgeLane30
2HOWES AlexEF Education First18
3CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè16
4HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy12
5BOARDMAN SamuelWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis11
6PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
7FORTUNATO LorenzoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM9
8EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo8
9MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling8
10STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo7
11MORTON LachlanEF Education First7
12DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6
13BONGIORNO Francesco ManuelNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM5
14HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling5
15CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First4
16BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling4
17ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon3
18VELASCO SimoneNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM3
19FONT Bernat303Project3
20SUNDERLAND DylanTeam BridgeLane3
21ZIMMER MattDCBank Pro Cycling Team3
22STEPHENS Austin303Project3
23BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy2
24MCCABE TravisFloyd's Pro Cycling2
25BOWDEN ScottTeam BridgeLane1
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon 15:37:08
2HOEHN AlexAevolo6:27
3LOPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo7:23
4VERMAERKE KevinHagens Berman Axeon11:02
5VOLLMER AndrewAevolo12:28
6BAUER DominikDauner D&DQ-Akkon13:11
7ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon15:57
8ROJAS Gabriel FranciscoAevolo22:37
9SCHUNK ConorAevolo23:02
10LINDORFF TylerTeam BridgeLane32:09
11BICKMORE CadeAevolo32:33
12DEBEAUMARCHÉ NicolasTrek - Segafredo40:12
13THIBAULT Jean-DenisDCBank Pro Cycling Team42:27
14DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon42:55
15MCGILL ScottAevolo45:41
16VODICKA CamdenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis46:40
17REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon49:11
18BRUNNER EricAevolo49:24
19GULLICKSON Finn Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis54:56
20PALMA Leonel Canel's - Specialized56:50
21RODRÍGUEZ José AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling57:56
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo 46:57:29
2EF Education First0:32
3Israel Cycling Academy1:03
4Rally UHC Cycling4:57
5Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM11:13
6Hagens Berman Axeon12:07
7Floyd's Pro Cycling16:09
8Team BridgeLane19:15
9Aevolo23:10
10303Project30:02
11Canel's - Specialized34:02
12DCBank Pro Cycling Team42:45
13Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè48:43
14Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling51:30
15Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC1:26:04
16Dauner D&DQ-Akkon1:39:07
17Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis1:45:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.