Tour of Utah stage 5: Morton wins from day-long breakaway
Lachlan Morton is known more for his climbing than his sprinting skills. Yet on Saturday, Morton won the fifth stage of the Tour of Utah with a sprint and bike throw that would make Mark Cavendish proud.
Morton (EF Education First) out kicked his breakaway companion Hayden McCormick (Team BridgeLane) of New Zealand by nary the width of a bicycle tire to win the stage in Canyons Village.
“I’m not an amazing sprinter—my sprint stays the same,” Morton said after the win. “I could do a 30-hour race and still sprint the same. I thought if I just commit through this corner and go, the only chance to come around is in that last 50 meters, it turns out it was about a meter too late for Hayden and very perfect timing for me, which I’d love to say I planned but sometimes luck just falls that way and you get the win. That’s how the day played out.”
The sprint came at the end of a hilly 142.1-kilometer stage that saw a sizable breakaway establish early.
Present in the break were Morton and McCormick, as well as Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane), Evan Huffman (Rally-UHC), Matt Zimmer (DCBank), Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon), Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling), Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia), Dylan Sunderland (Team BridgeLane), Bernat Font (303 Cycling), and Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Cycling).
The breakaway gained as much as five minutes on the peloton, while overnight leader Ben Hermans had his Israel Cycling Academy team riding the front.
The course’s second half gradually climbed to the finish, and included King of the Mountains climb at kilometer 99 and then a final climb just 5 kilometers from the finish atop the Utah Olympic Park climb.
Sunderland broke free from the group in the run-in to the final climb and held a small advantage on the field. Behind, it was Morton who accelerated first, dropping the pack and drawing out McCormack, who had ridden himself into the lead in the King of the Mountains competition.
Morton tried to drop the Kiwi on the ascent, which included more than a kilometer of gravel at its peak, however McCormack stayed glued to his wheel. The two plummeted to the finish together, while a group containing Canola, Boardman, and Huffman chased 15 seconds back.
The final kilometers of the course kicked back uphill to the Canyons Resort Village, and Morton surged to the front with just a few hundred meters remaining. McCormack countered Morton’s sprint with a surge of his own. But in the end, it was Morton’s bike threw that won him the day.
The stage win is Morton’s fourth at the Tour of Utah. In 2013 Morton won the third stage of the race and in 2016 he won two stages, en route to the overall victory.
Morton said he hadn’t felt on top form for much of the year. The Australian has done a mixture of road, gravel, and mountain biking this year, and just last weekend finished third at the Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race.
After a few stages at the Tour of Utah—a race he won in 2016—Morton said he finally began to feel strong. The feeling helped convince him to attack into the day’s breakaway.
“I just hadn’t raced hard really since California—I had a decent result in Leadville but I didn’t feel great to be honest,” Morton said. “Then, the first few days here I knew I was missing that 10 percent you need to win here. Especially having won here before, I know what you need. I think it was just a combination of not racing and then doing a few hard races immediately before. All of a sudden it turned around last night. I knew I had it in there, but it was just a matter of getting it right.”
Behind the breakaway, the GC riders attacked each other up Olympic Park Drive, with Hagens Berman Axeons’ Joao Almeida bolting away from the group. Hermans gave chase on the final run-in to the line, and grabbed a handful of seconds on his closest rivals.
“We were lucky also that no other team was interested in the stage,” Hermans said at the finish. “So, my teammates could also have an easier day, we controlled only with one guy, Hamish Schreurs, really excellent work so the other guys could really save their legs for tomorrow. It was really nice. It was good also for EF Education so they could take a stage win.”
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 5 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|3:05:54
|2
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|,,
|3
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:18
|4
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|5
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|6
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|0:26
|7
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29
|8
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|,,
|9
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|0:31
|10
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|0:49
|11
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|12
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1:00
|13
|ȚVETCOV Serghei
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|14
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:08
|15
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|1:15
|16
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:22
|17
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:24
|18
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|19
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26
|20
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|21
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:43
|22
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:53
|23
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|24
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:59
|25
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|2:01
|26
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2:05
|27
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:07
|28
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|2:08
|29
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|,,
|30
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:16
|31
|LOPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:28
|32
|FRAYRE Eder
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|2:39
|33
|DANIEL Gregory
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|34
|SÁNCHEZ Óscar Eduardo
|Canel's - Specialized
|,,
|35
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|36
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|37
|BONGIORNO Francesco Manuel
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|38
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|39
|ROJAS Gabriel Francisco
|Aevolo
|,,
|40
|SANTOS Efrén
|Canel's - Specialized
|,,
|41
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|,,
|42
|ALARCÓN Pablo
|Canel's - Specialized
|,,
|43
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|44
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|45
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|2:45
|46
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|3:00
|47
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|48
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|49
|SCHUNK Conor
|Aevolo
|3:07
|50
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|3:27
|51
|BAUER Dominik
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|3:41
|52
|VOLLMER Andrew
|Aevolo
|3:49
|53
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|54
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|4:01
|55
|GULLICKSON Finn
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|4:05
|56
|EARLE Nathan
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:14
|57
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|58
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|,,
|59
|ZACCANTI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|60
|LARA Francisco
|Canel's - Specialized
|,,
|61
|ROSS Kent
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|,,
|62
|THIBAULT Jean-Denis
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|63
|LEPLINGARD Antoine
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|64
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|65
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|66
|BICKMORE Cade
|Aevolo
|,,
|67
|PALMA Leonel
|Canel's - Specialized
|,,
|68
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|69
|PUTT Tanner
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|70
|EISENHART Taylor
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|71
|TOOVEY Ayden
|Team BridgeLane
|,,
|72
|WOLFE Ben
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|73
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|6:22
|74
|LINDORFF Tyler
|Team BridgeLane
|6:50
|75
|FLAKSIS Andžs
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|7:01
|76
|THURAU Sven
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|7:26
|77
|MAMOS Philipp
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|,,
|78
|GRANIGAN Noah
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|79
|COWAN Alexander
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|80
|OIEN Justin
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|81
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|,,
|82
|JEAN Émile
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|83
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|84
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|7:30
|85
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|8:23
|86
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|87
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|8:25
|88
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|8:32
|89
|RHIM Brendan
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|90
|CLARKE Jonathan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|8:56
|91
|DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:19
|92
|CHANCE Maxx
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|9:24
|93
|BASSETT Stephen
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|,,
|94
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|95
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|10:08
|96
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|10:41
|97
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|98
|FLAUTT Oliver
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|,,
|99
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|100
|YOUNG Eric
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|101
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|13:35
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15:34:34
|2
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:46
|3
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|4
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:48
|5
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2:08
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:34
|7
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47
|8
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|3:10
|9
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|3:53
|10
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:15
|11
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4:44
|12
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|4:50
|13
|BONGIORNO Francesco Manuel
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|5:51
|14
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|6:55
|15
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|8:32
|16
|ȚVETCOV Serghei
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|8:51
|17
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|9:01
|18
|LOPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:57
|19
|SANTOS Efrén
|Canel's - Specialized
|10:17
|20
|FRAYRE Eder
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|10:31
|21
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|12:31
|22
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|12:37
|23
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|12:54
|24
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|13:30
|25
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|13:36
|26
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|13:41
|27
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|14:32
|28
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|14:44
|29
|VOLLMER Andrew
|Aevolo
|15:02
|30
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|15:10
|31
|BAUER Dominik
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|15:45
|32
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|16:04
|33
|DANIEL Gregory
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|16:41
|34
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:42
|35
|ALARCÓN Pablo
|Canel's - Specialized
|17:29
|36
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|18:31
|37
|SÁNCHEZ Óscar Eduardo
|Canel's - Specialized
|21:17
|38
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|21:37
|39
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|21:52
|40
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|22:19
|41
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|23:08
|42
|EARLE Nathan
|Israel Cycling Academy
|24:30
|43
|ROJAS Gabriel Francisco
|Aevolo
|25:11
|44
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|25:24
|45
|SCHUNK Conor
|Aevolo
|25:36
|46
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|25:55
|47
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|26:49
|48
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|27:02
|49
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|28:44
|50
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|29:30
|51
|COWAN Alexander
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|30:47
|52
|ZACCANTI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|31:15
|53
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|32:35
|54
|WOLFE Ben
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|34:02
|55
|LINDORFF Tyler
|Team BridgeLane
|34:43
|56
|BICKMORE Cade
|Aevolo
|35:07
|57
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|35:15
|58
|EISENHART Taylor
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|35:33
|59
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|35:56
|60
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|37:15
|61
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|38:28
|62
|RHIM Brendan
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|40:23
|63
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|41:15
|64
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|41:31
|65
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|41:48
|66
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|42:20
|67
|TOOVEY Ayden
|Team BridgeLane
|42:35
|68
|DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:46
|69
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|43:15
|70
|PUTT Tanner
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|44:53
|71
|THIBAULT Jean-Denis
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|45:01
|72
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|45:29
|73
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|45:37
|74
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|46:14
|75
|OIEN Justin
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|46:47
|76
|FLAKSIS Andžs
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|46:51
|77
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|47:53
|78
|THURAU Sven
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|48:10
|79
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|48:15
|80
|GRANIGAN Noah
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|48:58
|81
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|49:14
|82
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|49:16
|83
|BASSETT Stephen
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|49:18
|84
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|49:22
|85
|ROSS Kent
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|50:37
|86
|MAMOS Philipp
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|51:18
|87
|LEPLINGARD Antoine
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|51:39
|88
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|51:45
|89
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|51:58
|90
|LARA Francisco
|Canel's - Specialized
|54:53
|91
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|54:54
|92
|JEAN Émile
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|55:35
|93
|CLARKE Jonathan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|55:53
|94
|GULLICKSON Finn
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|57:30
|95
|FLAUTT Oliver
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|57:36
|96
|PALMA Leonel
|Canel's - Specialized
|59:24
|97
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:00:03
|98
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:00:30
|99
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|1:00:43
|100
|YOUNG Eric
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:02:03
|101
|CHANCE Maxx
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:02:58
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|47
|2
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|32
|3
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|4
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|17
|5
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|17
|6
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|16
|7
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|15
|8
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|9
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|10
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|10
|11
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|12
|RHIM Brendan
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|10
|13
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|8
|15
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|7
|16
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|7
|17
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|18
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|7
|19
|SANTOS Efrén
|Canel's - Specialized
|7
|20
|ALARCÓN Pablo
|Canel's - Specialized
|7
|21
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|22
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|23
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|24
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|6
|25
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|26
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|5
|27
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|5
|28
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|29
|ȚVETCOV Serghei
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|3
|30
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|3
|31
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|3
|32
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|2
|33
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|34
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|35
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|1
|36
|COWAN Alexander
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|37
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|38
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|30
|2
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|18
|3
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|16
|4
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|5
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|11
|6
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|9
|8
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|9
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|10
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|11
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|7
|12
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6
|13
|BONGIORNO Francesco Manuel
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|5
|14
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|15
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|4
|16
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|17
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|18
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|3
|19
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|3
|20
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|3
|21
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|3
|23
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|24
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|15:37:08
|2
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|6:27
|3
|LOPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:23
|4
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|11:02
|5
|VOLLMER Andrew
|Aevolo
|12:28
|6
|BAUER Dominik
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|13:11
|7
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|15:57
|8
|ROJAS Gabriel Francisco
|Aevolo
|22:37
|9
|SCHUNK Conor
|Aevolo
|23:02
|10
|LINDORFF Tyler
|Team BridgeLane
|32:09
|11
|BICKMORE Cade
|Aevolo
|32:33
|12
|DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:12
|13
|THIBAULT Jean-Denis
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|42:27
|14
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:55
|15
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|45:41
|16
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|46:40
|17
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|49:11
|18
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|49:24
|19
|GULLICKSON Finn
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|54:56
|20
|PALMA Leonel
|Canel's - Specialized
|56:50
|21
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|57:56
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:57:29
|2
|EF Education First
|0:32
|3
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:03
|4
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4:57
|5
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|11:13
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:07
|7
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|16:09
|8
|Team BridgeLane
|19:15
|9
|Aevolo
|23:10
|10
|303Project
|30:02
|11
|Canel's - Specialized
|34:02
|12
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|42:45
|13
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|48:43
|14
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|51:30
|15
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|1:26:04
|16
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|1:39:07
|17
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:45:07
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.