Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Tour of Utah Stage 3: Hermans doubles up in North Salt Lake City

Ben Hermans won Thursday's stage 3 of the Tour of Utah into North Salt Lake City, extending his lead in the overall.

Ben Hermans dropped the hammer on his rivals at the Tour of Utah—again.

One day after he climbed into the race leader’s jersey and took the stage win at Powder Mountain, Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) attacked to win Thursday’s stage 3 into North Salt Lake City.

Hermans surfed the wheels of his closest rivals on the hilly neighborhood circuit, allowing Canadian James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) and others to drag back remnants of a dangerous breakaway. Then, with less than two kilometers remaining, Hermans bolted from the group, caught a fading Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), and powered across the line.

“Our team was under pressure but we never lost control of the race,” Hermans said after the stage. “The team was pretty strong and I didn’t have to do much until the last kilometer until the last climb—I just had to follow—and the last kilometer I put in a good attack for 30 seconds. This was enough for the stage win.”

Kyle Murphy was second place, 7 seconds in arrears.

Hermans’s winning move came in the dramatic closing circuits of the 138-kilometer stage from Antelope Island to the northern suburb of Utah’s capital city. The finishing circuit included a long, grinding climb, followed by a fast descent.

The peloton entered the circuits trailing a breakaway containing Alex Howes (EF Education First), Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM), Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling), and Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini).

The peloton eventually shrunk the gap to the group, and on the final lap it was Craddock who attacked up to the breakaway alongside Murphy. Trek-Segafredo powered the peloton at the front, and on the final ascent to the finish it was Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) who led the charge.

Craddock and Murphy dropped their breakaway companions and rode clear toward the finish, while behind it was Piccoli who upped the tempo and closed the gap to the two leaders, with Hermans on his wheel.

“Piccoli went really hard up the climb, he tried to do all he had in the first part of the climb and he couldn’t drop me so he went out on the second part,” Hermans said. “I saw the guys on the front very close to us, and I just gave it a go to drop Piccoli and pass everyone.”

Then, with 2km remaining, the Belgian dropped Piccoli, caught and passed Craddock, and then powered his way to the finish line.

Stay tuned to velonews.com for a full stage report. 

 

The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 3 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy3:20:27
2MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling0:07
3EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:08
4SWIRBUL KeeganFloyd's Pro Cycling,,
5PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
6CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First0:11
7DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First0:21
8BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy0:36
9BOWDEN ScottTeam BridgeLane,,
10ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon0:42
11STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
12BONGIORNO Francesco ManuelNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM0:47
13SANTOS EfrénCanel's - Specialized0:49
14ȚVETCOV SergheiFloyd's Pro Cycling0:58
15MCCORMICK HaydenTeam BridgeLane1:15
16BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling,,
17LOPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:18
18FRAYRE EderDCBank Pro Cycling Team2:21
19SCHÖNBERGER SebastianNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM2:36
20EASTER Griffin303Project,,
21ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
22ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy2:43
23FORTUNATO LorenzoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
24HOEHN AlexAevolo,,
25VOLLMER AndrewAevolo,,
26VELASCO SimoneNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
27QUINTANA DayerNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
28BAUER DominikDauner D&DQ-Akkon3:00
29FONT Bernat303Project,,
30ROJAS Gabriel FranciscoAevolo,,
31EISENHART TaylorArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC3:19
32MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo,,
33FIORELLI FilippoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:33
34MARENGO UmbertoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM3:35
35DANIEL GregoryDCBank Pro Cycling Team3:57
36HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
37MCCABE TravisFloyd's Pro Cycling4:38
38MORTON LachlanEF Education First6:18
39CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè6:21
40BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy6:44
41ALARCÓN PabloCanel's - Specialized,,
42SÁNCHEZ Óscar EduardoCanel's - Specialized,,
43VERMAERKE KevinHagens Berman Axeon,,
44DE LUNA Flavio303Project,,
45EARLE NathanIsrael Cycling Academy,,
46WOLFE BenArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
47NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
48LINDORFF TylerTeam BridgeLane,,
49EASTER Cullen303Project,,
50CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
51BOARDMAN SamuelWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis,,
52SCHUNK ConorAevolo9:17
53WHELAN JamesEF Education First,,
54COWAN AlexanderFloyd's Pro Cycling9:22
55MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling10:01
56ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling,,
57SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
58ZACCANTI FilippoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
59HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
60DEBEAUMARCHÉ NicolasTrek - Segafredo10:16
61ZARDINI EdoardoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM10:41
62RHIM BrendanArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC10:43
63CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling12:03
64VODICKA CamdenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis12:43
65ZIMMER MattDCBank Pro Cycling Team13:02
66GULLICKSON Finn Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis,,
67THURAU SvenDauner D&DQ-Akkon,,
68BACA Tony303Project,,
69MCGILL ScottAevolo,,
70BICKMORE CadeAevolo,,
71TOOVEY AydenTeam BridgeLane,,
72THIBAULT Jean-DenisDCBank Pro Cycling Team,,
73SUNDERLAND DylanTeam BridgeLane,,
74JEAN ÉmileFloyd's Pro Cycling,,
75GRANIGAN NoahFloyd's Pro Cycling,,
76RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
77OIEN JustinArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
78DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon13:36
79REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon,,
80ROSS KentWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis13:48
81SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling13:50
82LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè13:55
83HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
84NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project14:34
85FLAKSIS AndžsArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC14:54
86PUTT TannerArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
87SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy16:55
88RODRÍGUEZ José AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling17:17
89YOUNG EricElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
90FLAUTT OliverDauner D&DQ-Akkon,,
91ELLSAY NigelRally UHC Cycling,,
92LEPLINGARD AntoineDCBank Pro Cycling Team,,
93MAGNER TyRally UHC Cycling,,
94STEPHENS Austin303Project,,
95CHANCE MaxxWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis,,
96MAMOS PhilippDauner D&DQ-Akkon,,
97BASSETT StephenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis,,
98CLARKE JonathanFloyd's Pro Cycling,,
99BRYON MiguelArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
100BRUNNER EricAevolo18:02
101LARA FranciscoCanel's - Specialized24:47
102PALMA Leonel Canel's - Specialized26:15
RankNameTeamTime
1HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy 10:30:24
2PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:44
3EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:06
4MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling1:46
5STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:02
6DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2:04
7ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon2:38
8BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling3:12
9CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First3:17
10BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy3:44
11BOWDEN ScottTeam BridgeLane3:54
12BONGIORNO Francesco ManuelNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM4:34
13SWIRBUL KeeganFloyd's Pro Cycling5:06
14EASTER Griffin303Project6:09
15QUINTANA DayerNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM7:09
16HOEHN AlexAevolo7:53
17LOPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo8:29
18ȚVETCOV SergheiFloyd's Pro Cycling8:30
19SANTOS EfrénCanel's - Specialized8:49
20FRAYRE EderDCBank Pro Cycling Team9:04
21MCCORMICK HaydenTeam BridgeLane9:40
22VOLLMER AndrewAevolo10:25
23ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon10:26
24SCHÖNBERGER SebastianNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM11:44
25FIORELLI FilippoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè12:02
26MORTON LachlanEF Education First12:22
27VERMAERKE KevinHagens Berman Axeon12:31
28BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy12:54
29BAUER DominikDauner D&DQ-Akkon13:16
30FORTUNATO LorenzoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM13:43
31MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling13:51
32VELASCO SimoneNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM13:52
33MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo14:56
34DANIEL GregoryDCBank Pro Cycling Team15:24
35ALARCÓN PabloCanel's - Specialized16:12
36FONT Bernat303Project16:27
37NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy17:31
38SÁNCHEZ Óscar EduardoCanel's - Specialized18:55
39DE LUNA Flavio303Project19:45
40EARLE NathanIsrael Cycling Academy20:09
41HOWES AlexEF Education First22:21
42ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy22:57
43CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling23:08
44MCCABE TravisFloyd's Pro Cycling23:10
45ROJAS Gabriel FranciscoAevolo23:25
46SCHUNK ConorAevolo23:28
47SUNDERLAND DylanTeam BridgeLane23:55
48COWAN AlexanderFloyd's Pro Cycling24:15
49MARENGO UmbertoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM25:03
50ZACCANTI FilippoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè25:44
51ZARDINI EdoardoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM26:45
52SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:04
53CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:13
54EISENHART TaylorArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC,,
55LINDORFF TylerTeam BridgeLane28:12
56WOLFE BenArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC29:01
57EASTER Cullen303Project30:31
58BICKMORE CadeAevolo31:05
59CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling31:51
60RHIM BrendanArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC33:17
61HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè33:29
62REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon33:57
63DEBEAUMARCHÉ NicolasTrek - Segafredo34:04
64ZIMMER MattDCBank Pro Cycling Team34:41
65RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon35:36
66ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling36:02
67DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon36:33
68TOOVEY AydenTeam BridgeLane,,
69WHELAN JamesEF Education First36:44
70MAGNER TyRally UHC Cycling36:45
71NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project36:49
72BACA Tony303Project37:20
73LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè38:00
74BASSETT StephenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis38:49
75PUTT TannerArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC38:51
76OIEN JustinArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC38:53
77FLAKSIS AndžsArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC39:28
78VODICKA CamdenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis39:30
79MCGILL ScottAevolo40:08
80GRANIGAN NoahFloyd's Pro Cycling40:14
81BOARDMAN SamuelWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis40:34
82SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling40:37
83THIBAULT Jean-DenisDCBank Pro Cycling Team40:40
84HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling40:43
85SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy40:54
86THURAU SvenDauner D&DQ-Akkon41:56
87FLAUTT OliverDauner D&DQ-Akkon43:55
88MAMOS PhilippDauner D&DQ-Akkon43:57
89CLARKE JonathanFloyd's Pro Cycling44:53
90ROSS KentWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis45:28
91JEAN ÉmileFloyd's Pro Cycling47:04
92LEPLINGARD AntoineDCBank Pro Cycling Team47:18
93BRUNNER EricAevolo48:31
94ELLSAY NigelRally UHC Cycling48:34
95CHANCE MaxxWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis49:00
96RODRÍGUEZ José AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling49:16
97YOUNG EricElevate - KHS Pro Cycling50:06
98LARA FranciscoCanel's - Specialized50:12
99STEPHENS Austin303Project50:40
100BRYON MiguelArapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC51:44
101PALMA Leonel Canel's - Specialized52:56
102GULLICKSON Finn Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis54:18
RankNameTeamPoints
1CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First17
2MARENGO UmbertoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM16
3HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy15
4MCCABE TravisFloyd's Pro Cycling15
5MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling12
6EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo10
7ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy10
8ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon7
9SWIRBUL KeeganFloyd's Pro Cycling7
10EASTER Griffin303Project7
11PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
12ZIMMER MattDCBank Pro Cycling Team5
13SCHÖNBERGER SebastianNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM5
14DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First4
15CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4
16BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy3
17FORTUNATO LorenzoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM3
18DE LUNA Flavio303Project3
19RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon3
20BOARDMAN SamuelWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis3
21BOWDEN ScottTeam BridgeLane2
22MAGNER TyRally UHC Cycling2
23DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon1
24VODICKA CamdenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis1
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOWES AlexEF Education First18
2MCCORMICK HaydenTeam BridgeLane14
3HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy12
4BOARDMAN SamuelWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis11
5PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
6FORTUNATO LorenzoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM9
7EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo8
8MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling8
9STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo7
10CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
11DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6
12BONGIORNO Francesco ManuelNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM5
13BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling4
14CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First4
15ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon3
16STEPHENS Austin303Project3
17BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy2
18MCCABE TravisFloyd's Pro Cycling2
19BOWDEN ScottTeam BridgeLane1
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon 10:33:02
2HOEHN AlexAevolo5:15
3LOPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo5:51
4VOLLMER AndrewAevolo7:47
5ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon7:48
6VERMAERKE KevinHagens Berman Axeon9:53
7BAUER DominikDauner D&DQ-Akkon10:38
8ROJAS Gabriel FranciscoAevolo20:47
9SCHUNK ConorAevolo20:50
10LINDORFF TylerTeam BridgeLane25:34
11BICKMORE CadeAevolo28:27
12REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon31:19
13DEBEAUMARCHÉ NicolasTrek - Segafredo31:26
14DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon33:55
15VODICKA CamdenWildlife Generation p/b Maxxis36:52
16MCGILL ScottAevolo37:30
17THIBAULT Jean-DenisDCBank Pro Cycling Team38:02
18BRUNNER EricAevolo45:53
19RODRÍGUEZ José AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling46:38
20PALMA Leonel Canel's - Specialized50:18
21GULLICKSON Finn Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis51:40
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo 31:42:42
2Israel Cycling Academy1:21
3EF Education First3:58
4Rally UHC Cycling7:25
5Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM11:50
6Hagens Berman Axeon14:05
7Floyd's Pro Cycling19:14
8Team BridgeLane19:41
9Aevolo21:12
10303Project30:04
11Canel's - Specialized31:23
12DCBank Pro Cycling Team42:40
13Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling43:46
14Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè45:10
15Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC1:13:52
16Dauner D&DQ-Akkon1:25:20
17Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis1:37:29

