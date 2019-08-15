Tour of Utah Stage 3: Hermans doubles up in North Salt Lake City
Ben Hermans dropped the hammer on his rivals at the Tour of Utah—again.
One day after he climbed into the race leader’s jersey and took the stage win at Powder Mountain, Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) attacked to win Thursday’s stage 3 into North Salt Lake City.
Hermans surfed the wheels of his closest rivals on the hilly neighborhood circuit, allowing Canadian James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) and others to drag back remnants of a dangerous breakaway. Then, with less than two kilometers remaining, Hermans bolted from the group, caught a fading Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), and powered across the line.
“Our team was under pressure but we never lost control of the race,” Hermans said after the stage. “The team was pretty strong and I didn’t have to do much until the last kilometer until the last climb—I just had to follow—and the last kilometer I put in a good attack for 30 seconds. This was enough for the stage win.”
Kyle Murphy was second place, 7 seconds in arrears.
Hermans’s winning move came in the dramatic closing circuits of the 138-kilometer stage from Antelope Island to the northern suburb of Utah’s capital city. The finishing circuit included a long, grinding climb, followed by a fast descent.
The peloton entered the circuits trailing a breakaway containing Alex Howes (EF Education First), Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM), Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling), and Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini).
The peloton eventually shrunk the gap to the group, and on the final lap it was Craddock who attacked up to the breakaway alongside Murphy. Trek-Segafredo powered the peloton at the front, and on the final ascent to the finish it was Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) who led the charge.
Craddock and Murphy dropped their breakaway companions and rode clear toward the finish, while behind it was Piccoli who upped the tempo and closed the gap to the two leaders, with Hermans on his wheel.
“Piccoli went really hard up the climb, he tried to do all he had in the first part of the climb and he couldn’t drop me so he went out on the second part,” Hermans said. “I saw the guys on the front very close to us, and I just gave it a go to drop Piccoli and pass everyone.”
Then, with 2km remaining, the Belgian dropped Piccoli, caught and passed Craddock, and then powered his way to the finish line.
Stay tuned to velonews.com for a full stage report.
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 3 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:20:27
|2
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07
|3
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|4
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|5
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|6
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|0:11
|7
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|0:21
|8
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36
|9
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|,,
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42
|11
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|12
|BONGIORNO Francesco Manuel
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:47
|13
|SANTOS Efrén
|Canel's - Specialized
|0:49
|14
|ȚVETCOV Serghei
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:58
|15
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|1:15
|16
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|17
|LOPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:18
|18
|FRAYRE Eder
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|2:21
|19
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|2:36
|20
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|,,
|21
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|22
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:43
|23
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|24
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|,,
|25
|VOLLMER Andrew
|Aevolo
|,,
|26
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|27
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|28
|BAUER Dominik
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|3:00
|29
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|,,
|30
|ROJAS Gabriel Francisco
|Aevolo
|,,
|31
|EISENHART Taylor
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|3:19
|32
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|33
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:33
|34
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|3:35
|35
|DANIEL Gregory
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|3:57
|36
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|37
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4:38
|38
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|6:18
|39
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|6:21
|40
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6:44
|41
|ALARCÓN Pablo
|Canel's - Specialized
|,,
|42
|SÁNCHEZ Óscar Eduardo
|Canel's - Specialized
|,,
|43
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|44
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|,,
|45
|EARLE Nathan
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|46
|WOLFE Ben
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|47
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|48
|LINDORFF Tyler
|Team BridgeLane
|,,
|49
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|50
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|51
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|,,
|52
|SCHUNK Conor
|Aevolo
|9:17
|53
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|,,
|54
|COWAN Alexander
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|9:22
|55
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|10:01
|56
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|57
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|58
|ZACCANTI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|59
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|60
|DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:16
|61
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|10:41
|62
|RHIM Brendan
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|10:43
|63
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|12:03
|64
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|12:43
|65
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|13:02
|66
|GULLICKSON Finn
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|,,
|67
|THURAU Sven
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|,,
|68
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|,,
|69
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|,,
|70
|BICKMORE Cade
|Aevolo
|,,
|71
|TOOVEY Ayden
|Team BridgeLane
|,,
|72
|THIBAULT Jean-Denis
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|73
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|,,
|74
|JEAN Émile
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|75
|GRANIGAN Noah
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|76
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|77
|OIEN Justin
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|78
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|13:36
|79
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|80
|ROSS Kent
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|13:48
|81
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|13:50
|82
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|13:55
|83
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|84
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|14:34
|85
|FLAKSIS Andžs
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|14:54
|86
|PUTT Tanner
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|87
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:55
|88
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|17:17
|89
|YOUNG Eric
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|90
|FLAUTT Oliver
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|,,
|91
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|92
|LEPLINGARD Antoine
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|93
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|94
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|,,
|95
|CHANCE Maxx
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|,,
|96
|MAMOS Philipp
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|,,
|97
|BASSETT Stephen
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|,,
|98
|CLARKE Jonathan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|,,
|99
|BRYON Miguel
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|100
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|18:02
|101
|LARA Francisco
|Canel's - Specialized
|24:47
|102
|PALMA Leonel
|Canel's - Specialized
|26:15
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10:30:24
|2
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:44
|3
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|4
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:46
|5
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:02
|6
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2:04
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:38
|8
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|3:12
|9
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|3:17
|10
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:44
|11
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|3:54
|12
|BONGIORNO Francesco Manuel
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|4:34
|13
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5:06
|14
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|6:09
|15
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|7:09
|16
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|7:53
|17
|LOPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:29
|18
|ȚVETCOV Serghei
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|8:30
|19
|SANTOS Efrén
|Canel's - Specialized
|8:49
|20
|FRAYRE Eder
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|9:04
|21
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|9:40
|22
|VOLLMER Andrew
|Aevolo
|10:25
|23
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|10:26
|24
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|11:44
|25
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|12:02
|26
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|12:22
|27
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:31
|28
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12:54
|29
|BAUER Dominik
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|13:16
|30
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|13:43
|31
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|13:51
|32
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|13:52
|33
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:56
|34
|DANIEL Gregory
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|15:24
|35
|ALARCÓN Pablo
|Canel's - Specialized
|16:12
|36
|FONT Bernat
|303Project
|16:27
|37
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|17:31
|38
|SÁNCHEZ Óscar Eduardo
|Canel's - Specialized
|18:55
|39
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|19:45
|40
|EARLE Nathan
|Israel Cycling Academy
|20:09
|41
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|22:21
|42
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|22:57
|43
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|23:08
|44
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|23:10
|45
|ROJAS Gabriel Francisco
|Aevolo
|23:25
|46
|SCHUNK Conor
|Aevolo
|23:28
|47
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team BridgeLane
|23:55
|48
|COWAN Alexander
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|24:15
|49
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|25:03
|50
|ZACCANTI Filippo
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|25:44
|51
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|26:45
|52
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:04
|53
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:13
|54
|EISENHART Taylor
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|,,
|55
|LINDORFF Tyler
|Team BridgeLane
|28:12
|56
|WOLFE Ben
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|29:01
|57
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|30:31
|58
|BICKMORE Cade
|Aevolo
|31:05
|59
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|31:51
|60
|RHIM Brendan
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|33:17
|61
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|33:29
|62
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|33:57
|63
|DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:04
|64
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|34:41
|65
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|35:36
|66
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|36:02
|67
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|36:33
|68
|TOOVEY Ayden
|Team BridgeLane
|,,
|69
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|36:44
|70
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|36:45
|71
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|36:49
|72
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|37:20
|73
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|38:00
|74
|BASSETT Stephen
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|38:49
|75
|PUTT Tanner
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|38:51
|76
|OIEN Justin
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|38:53
|77
|FLAKSIS Andžs
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|39:28
|78
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|39:30
|79
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|40:08
|80
|GRANIGAN Noah
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|40:14
|81
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|40:34
|82
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|40:37
|83
|THIBAULT Jean-Denis
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|40:40
|84
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|40:43
|85
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|40:54
|86
|THURAU Sven
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|41:56
|87
|FLAUTT Oliver
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|43:55
|88
|MAMOS Philipp
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|43:57
|89
|CLARKE Jonathan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|44:53
|90
|ROSS Kent
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|45:28
|91
|JEAN Émile
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|47:04
|92
|LEPLINGARD Antoine
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|47:18
|93
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|48:31
|94
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|48:34
|95
|CHANCE Maxx
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|49:00
|96
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|49:16
|97
|YOUNG Eric
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|50:06
|98
|LARA Francisco
|Canel's - Specialized
|50:12
|99
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|50:40
|100
|BRYON Miguel
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|51:44
|101
|PALMA Leonel
|Canel's - Specialized
|52:56
|102
|GULLICKSON Finn
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|54:18
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|17
|2
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|16
|3
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|4
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|15
|5
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|6
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|7
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|9
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|7
|11
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|ZIMMER Matt
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|5
|13
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|5
|14
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|4
|15
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4
|16
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|17
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|3
|18
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|3
|19
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|20
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|3
|21
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|2
|22
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|23
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|24
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|18
|2
|MCCORMICK Hayden
|Team BridgeLane
|14
|3
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|4
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|11
|5
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|9
|7
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|8
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|9
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|10
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|11
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6
|12
|BONGIORNO Francesco Manuel
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|5
|13
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|14
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|4
|15
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|16
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|3
|17
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|18
|MCCABE Travis
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|BOWDEN Scott
|Team BridgeLane
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|10:33:02
|2
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|5:15
|3
|LOPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:51
|4
|VOLLMER Andrew
|Aevolo
|7:47
|5
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|7:48
|6
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|9:53
|7
|BAUER Dominik
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|10:38
|8
|ROJAS Gabriel Francisco
|Aevolo
|20:47
|9
|SCHUNK Conor
|Aevolo
|20:50
|10
|LINDORFF Tyler
|Team BridgeLane
|25:34
|11
|BICKMORE Cade
|Aevolo
|28:27
|12
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|31:19
|13
|DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:26
|14
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|33:55
|15
|VODICKA Camden
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|36:52
|16
|MCGILL Scott
|Aevolo
|37:30
|17
|THIBAULT Jean-Denis
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|38:02
|18
|BRUNNER Eric
|Aevolo
|45:53
|19
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|46:38
|20
|PALMA Leonel
|Canel's - Specialized
|50:18
|21
|GULLICKSON Finn
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|51:40
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:42:42
|2
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:21
|3
|EF Education First
|3:58
|4
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7:25
|5
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|11:50
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|14:05
|7
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|19:14
|8
|Team BridgeLane
|19:41
|9
|Aevolo
|21:12
|10
|303Project
|30:04
|11
|Canel's - Specialized
|31:23
|12
|DCBank Pro Cycling Team
|42:40
|13
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|43:46
|14
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|45:10
|15
|Arapahoe - Hincapie p/b BMC
|1:13:52
|16
|Dauner D&DQ-Akkon
|1:25:20
|17
|Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis
|1:37:29
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.