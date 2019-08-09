Pocket Outdoor Media seeks National Endemic Sales Executive

Hiring a highly motivated individual to build territory of endemic advertisers for VeloNews, Triathlete, Podium Runner & Women’s Running, and Bicycle Retailer & Industry News

Boulder, Colorado-based Pocket Outdoor Media is hiring a highly motivated National Endemic Sales Executive to build our territory of endemic advertisers for Pocket Outdoor Media’s (POM) brands (VeloNews, Triathlete, Podium Runner & Women’s Running, Bicycle Retailer & Industry News), from a business, sales, marketing and technical perspective.

As National Endemic Sales Executive, you will be responsible for directing and implementing effective trade advertising campaigns and ensuring all advertising efforts work toward the POM’s overall goals and objectives. You will develop leads, initiate and manage discussions with sponsors and agencies and manage active accounts and sales activities. You will work with National Endemic Sales Director to build budget and provide feedback for the development of sales marketing materials including media kits, reader surveys and specific issue promotions. A wide degree of creativity and initiative is expected.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This position is full-time from the Pocket Outdoor Media office in Boulder, Colorado. Evening and weekend work may be required as job duties demand. The National Endemic Sales Executive will report directly to the National Endemic Sales Director.

Key responsibilities include:

Ability to develop strong relationships with clients

Knowledge of outdoor sports market/industry, specifically cycling, multisport, and running and familiarity with outdoor media brands

Sales closing ability

Ability and willingness to build a robust pipeline in our CRM (Boostr) in order to achieve sales targets and allow transparency to management team

Must accomplish heavy prospecting along with managing an existing, active account list

Background in media sales and sales techniques and a strong grasp on new media marketing and digital business models

Communication proficiency. Necessary with all levels inside the company as well as outside customers, vendors, etc.

Must be able to assess options and convey opinions effectively to Group Sales Director

Must be sensitive to company goals as well as the individual brand goals

What You’ll Need to Succeed in this Role

Bachelor’s degree beneficial, but not required

Must be intimately familiar with digital business models and technologies

Three-years (minimum) of proven, hands-on, sales experience in a rigorous, time-sensitive media environment

Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Ability to deal effectively with a wide range of personalities – both within the company and outside

Strong analytical and organizational skills

Self-motivated and self-directed

Ability to work closely with senior management team

Ability to use Google Slides, Keynote, and other presentation tools. Boostr knowledge a plus.

Must respect well-known advertising/editorial integrity of POM media brands

Must work to improve advertising yields while simultaneously increasing volume

Develop and expand advertising categories – new non-endemic and endemic sponsors, event-win advertising, events, etc.

Additional Information

Work Environment: This job operates in a media/publishing setting.

Benefits Package: Medical, dental, vision, 401k, unlimited vacation.

Travel: This position requires travel.

Classification: Exempt

To Apply

If you are interested in submitting an application, please send your cover letter and resume to jobs@pocketoutdoormedia.com.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.