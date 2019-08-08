Vincenzo Nibali lands at Trek-Segafredo

The U.S.-registered WorldTour team confirmed the highly anticipated transfer of Italian star Vincenzo Nibali along with his younger brother in two-year deals.

Trek-Segafredo has long wanted a top Italian star for its roster. Now it has the biggest one of all, with Vincenzo Nibali and his brother, Antonio, joining the U.S.-registered, Italian-sponsored team for 2020. The Nibali brothers were confirmed Thursday on two-year deals.

“I followed my heart and chose for this team, knowing that their project is very serious and competitive,” Nibali said in a press note Thursday. “I am really happy to continue my cycling career at Trek-Segafredo and look forward to 2020.”

Team manager Luca Guercilena was chasing Nibali, 34, for the past few years. Nibali leaves Bahrain-Merida, with Spanish rider Mikel Landa slotting into the GC role there. Nibali will share leadership duties with Richie Porte, who joined the team this season.

“Vincenzo is obviously a great champion and like always, having such riders on the team gives a lot of opportunities to the other riders, to learn from his experience and excel themselves as well,” Guercilena said. “We are all very excited to have him with us as of next year, and we are confident he will battle again for an overall victory in grand tours.”

Vincenzo’s younger brother, Antonio, 26, will join the team as well.

“It’s obviously also important to be able to stay close to my brother and help him in the next two years of his career,” he said. “I will give it my all to help him and the other leaders of the team to get great results in the biggest races on the calendar, and hopefully get some results myself too.”