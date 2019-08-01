Katie Hall headlines international field at Colorado Classic

The Colorado Classic has attracted a smattering of international and domestic teams for its 2019 edition, including defending champion Katie Hall

The Colorado Classic unveiled its preliminary roster this week, and the 2019 edition of the race will feature competition between 16 professional squads, including the composite team backed by USA Cycling. Defending champion Katie Hall returns to reclaim her title, only this year Hall will be racing with USA Cycling’s squad.

The 2019 lineup includes an array of U.S. and international stars, including reigning U.S. time trial champion Amber Neben (Cogeas-Mettler), the German Canyon-SRAM squad, U.S. criterium champ Emma White (Rally-UHC), and Olympic medalists Chloe Dygert Owen and Jennifer Valente (both Sho Air-Twenty 20), among other riders. Olympic bronze medalist Tatiana Guderzo (BPink) is also in the lineup, as is the Tibco-SVB duo of Kendall Ryan and Lauren Stephens.

The race has a UCI 2.1 ranking this year, and the presence of UCI points has also attracted a smattering of international teams, such as Mexican squads Durango-Specialized-IED and Swapit/Agolico. Rounding out the field is a strong lineup of national and regional pro squads, such as the Amy D Foundation, ALP Cycles Racing, and Point S Auto-Nokain Tyre, among others.

Race director Sean Petty said the 2019 edition will boast the deepest field in the race’s four-year history.

“There are riders who have major international results and accolades behind their names,” Petty said. “We have our two previous Colorado Classic champions with Katie Hall and Sara Poidevin who’ve proven their ability to climb well and win at this altitude in Colorado. And the sprint finishes expected in stages 1, 3 and 4 will feature some of the fastest women in the world. It should be a really exciting race with an extremely high level of racing.”

The four-day race kicks off August 22 with a road race in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and then includes stages in Avon, Golden, and Denver.