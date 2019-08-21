Fuglsang extends with Astana, confirms Vuelta start

Astana extends two seasons with the Danish star, snuffing out rumors he would be leaving the team

Danish star Jakob Fuglsang has extended his contract with Astana for two seasons, through the end of 2021, ending speculation that he would change teams next season.

Fuglsang, 34, enjoyed a breakout 2019, winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Critérium du Dauphiné, before a crash took him out of the Tour de France. Fuglsang confirmed he will race the Vuelta a España to support Miguel Ángel López and hunt for stages.

“I am happy to stay with the team as I feel here like at home,” Fuglsang said Wednesday. “As everyone could see this year, I’ve really found my spot and I had a great support team around me, from riders to staff and sports directors. This year is my best season ever so far and I am still motivated to show more.”

Fuglsang had quite a run this spring, taking third at Amstel Gold Race, second at Flèche Wallonne, a stage win and third overall at Tirreno-Adriatico, first Ruta del Sol, and second at Strade Bianche.

“He is passing a great season so far, but also the last few seasons showed us that he is still in a great age to achieve more in cycling,” said Astana general manager Alexander Vinokourov. “Jakob was super strong during the first half of the year and he just missed some luck at the Tour de France. In the next years we will continue supporting Jakob as one of team’s leaders and I think he will reach the new height of this sport.”