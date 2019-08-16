Dan Martin signs with Israel Cycling Academy

The Irish rider signed a two-year contract, and hopes to lead the team at the Tour de France in 2020.

Two-time Tour de France stage winner Dan Martin will join Israel Cycling Academy as its GC leader for the 2020 season. The Irish rider signed a two-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Martin, 32, won Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2013, the same year he clinched his first Tour de France stage victory. He won again in France five years later. Martin leaves UAE-Team Emirates after two seasons.

The Irishman said he wants to help his new team, established four years ago, to reach the 2020 Tour de France.

“Not only will I be able to help this great project reach its exciting goals, but it’s also a great opportunity for me to refresh myself and improve further,” Martin said. “I have not reached my peak and I strongly believe that the best is yet to come for ICA and myself.”

Israel Cycling Academy raced in this year’s Giro d’Italia as well as the 2018 edition which started in Jerusalem. It continues to bolster its squad with aspirations of joining the WorldTour in the future.

Ben Hermans, another of the team’s stage racers, currently leads the Tour of Utah after winning two consecutive climbing stages.