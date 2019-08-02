Colorado police find van they believe was involved in Bernstein hit-and-run

Police believe they have found the van involved in the hit-and-run crash that left cyclist Andrew Bernstein in serious condition.

A Denver television station is reporting that police may have found the van involved in the hit-and-run collision that left local racer and cycling industry veteran Andrew Bernstein in serious condition in the hospital.

The Denver Channel says a tipster called police Friday to say a van fitting the description was in Lafayette, a town adjacent to Boulder where the collision occurred. Colorado State Patrol wrote in a news release that local police had ‘reasonable suspicion’ to believe the van was connected to the hit-and-run incident.

Police said they impounded the vehicle and contacted its registered owner. The owner was cooperating with authorities, police said, however they are still investigating if the owners of the van was the drive involved in the hit-and-run crash. No charges have been filed.

Bernstein works at the industry marketing firm True Communications and is a former editor at Bicycling magazine. He was struck on July 20 while cycling on Arapahoe Road in Boulder. The driver that hit him drove off and Bernstein was discovered later by a passing motorist. Some broken vehicle parts were found at the scene and police released photos from security cameras this week that they believe showed the van involved.

Colorado State Patrol is asking anyone with possible information about the case to contact Trooper Pocalyko at 303-239-4501, reference case # 1D192958.