Carapaz out of Vuelta a España with shoulder injury

Richard Carapaz has withdrawn from the Vuelta a España due to injuries suffered in a crash on Sunday.

Giro d’Italia victor Richard Carapaz will not compete in the upcoming Vuelta a España, his Movistar team confirmed on Thursday.

Carapaz reported crashed last Sunday during the Criterium Profronde van Etten-Leur in The Netherlands and suffered multiple injuries, including a contusion and deep bruising to his shoulder. The team confirmed that Carapaz suffered no fractures in the crash, however the injuries are still serious enough for the Ecuadorian champion to sit out the race.

In his place, Movistar will send José Joaquín Rojas.

The absence of Carapaz opens the door for 2016 Vuelta champ Nairo Quintana to have sole GC leadership of Movistar’s squad. Earlier this week the team announced that Alejandro Valverde would target stage wins throughout the three-week race, and ride as a support rider for Carapaz and Quintana.

Movistar still enters the race with one of the strongest lineups, with Marc Soler, Antonio Pedrero, Nelson Oliveira, Imanol Erviti, Jorge Arcas, Rojas, Valverde, and Quintana.