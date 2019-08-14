Benoot makes tracks for Sunweb; Movistar signs two more

Belgian star will anchor new focus on northern classics for Sunweb

Belgian Tiesj Benoot has signed with Sunweb while Movistar has signed two more veterans to bolster its lineup for 2020, as teams continue to move pieces heading into fall.

The 25-year-old Benoot, who’s raced with Lotto-Soudal since turning pro in 2015, inked a two-year deal.

“I was looking for a team with a professional and scientific approach where I can make the next steps forward in my career,” Benoot said Wednesday. “I’m looking forward to joining a strong group of classics riders on a team where I believe we can achieve some great results in the coming years.”

A consistent performer across the cobblestone classics, where he’s twice punched into the top-10 at the Tour of Flanders, Benoot will beef up Sunweb’s spring program. A winner of Strade Bianche in 2018, Benoot will see a starring role on a squad that includes several new promising riders.

“As well as adding firepower to our classics squad alongside guys like Michael [Matthews] and Søren [Kragh Andersen], we’ll also look to achieve more top results in the difficult stage races, using his diverse strength as a rider,” said Sunweb sport director Marc Reef. “From the moment he turned professional he showed that he is one of the riders that was always there in the finals of the tough Flemish classics, and was already close to winning one early in his career.”

Other new riders for Team Sunweb for next season include Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) and Nico Denz (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Movistar, meanwhile, confirmed the arrival of Italian veterans Dario Cataldo and Davide Villella (both Astana). Enric Mas moved to the Spanish WorldTour team last week while Mikel Landa has confirmed he will join Bahrain-Merida in 2020.

It is also expected that Nairo Quintana and Richard Carapaz will both be leaving to join Arkea-Samsic and Team Ineos, respectively.