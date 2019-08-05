Belgian rider Lambrecht dies after Tour of Poland crash

Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht died on Monday following a crash during the third stage of the Tour of Poland.

Lambrecht’s Lotto-Soudal team confirmed the news via social media.

“The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened. Rest in peace Bjorg,” the team wrote.

Lambrecht was 22 years old and in his second season with the Belgian WorldTour team.

According to Polish media, Lambrecht lost control on a rainy and wet section of the course and crashed into a road culvert at high speed. The crash occurred near the town of Zory in Southern Poland, near the Czech border. It was approximately 30 kilometers into Monday’s stage.

Doctors were able to resuscitate him at the scene of the accident, and he was sent to a nearby hospital in nearby Rybnik to undergo surgery. According to a spokesperson from the hospital, Lambrecht was in critical condition when he arrived. Unfortunately Lambrecht died during surgery.

Throughout the day pro teams and riders took to social media to mourn Lambrecht and to offer their condolences to his friends and family.

We here at VeloNews are deeply saddened by the loss of Bjorg Lambrecht, and also offer our thoughts to his friends and family.

