VN Podcast: Christopher Blevins talks racing, hip hop, and the 2020 Olympics

Christopher Blevins discusses his push for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, plus how he balances pro cycling with his passions for hip hop, creative writing, and working with at-risk youth.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we sit down with Christopher Blevins, the Renaissance Man of U.S. pro cycling. Blevins is an all-around cycling talent, who has won major races in mountain biking, road cycling, cyclocross, and even BMX. These days, Blevins is the rising star of the U.S. mountain biking scene, and we talk to him about his ambitions to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Blevins has talents and interests beyond cycling as well. He writes poetry and records his on hip-hop music, and he teaches creative writing to at-risk kids in California. We speak with Blevins about how he balances his passions outside of cycling with the demanding life of a pro cyclist.

