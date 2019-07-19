Testing sweat for Tour de France performance

In this episode of Beyond Limits, Allen Lim measures the sodium concentrate of sweat in two Tour de France riders so they know how to replenish during the race.

From Tour de France pros to beginner cyclists, we all sweat. But we don’t sweat the same – at least in terms of how much sodium we lose. What this means is that some riders need to replenish more salt than others during hard, hot rides. But how much?

In this episode of Beyond Limits, Allen Lim measures the sodium concentrate of sweat in two Tour de France riders, Mike Woods and Tejay van Garderen.

Allen picks their brains about how and why they take care of themselves nutritionally, and asks them to guess about how much salt they each lose. “In terms of t-shirt size, are you a Small, Medium, Large or Extra Large salty sweater?”

Watch to see the methodology and results of the test, and the takeaway for the riders.

