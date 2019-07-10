Whether using a growing cow or a power meter, workload can be quantified. But is it the measurement or how your body feels more important?

In this episode of Beyond Limits, Allen Lim and Tour de France rider Tejay van Garderen dig into the interconnected relationship of dose and response. Van Garderen explains how he races, how it feels to hit new power targets, and how he won the Tour of California time trial.

And yes, Allen starts off with a story about lifting a cow…

For more Beyond Limits, visit the Beyond Limits hub

Podcasts

From Floyd and George W. Bush to clean sport and Skratch Labs

What it takes to train for the Tour de France

Videos

A new generation of paced training

The final test before the Tour de France – Rocacorba

Inside EF’s two-day TTT practice

Photo Gallery

Inside EF Education First’s TTT practice

Stories

Baby calves, poison, burnt popcorn and exploding food: Training 101

Showing up for the love

A new generation of paced training