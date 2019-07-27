PYSO: Tour de France stage 20 – The Wrap

In a Tour jam-packed with surprises, the penultimate stage features a team time trial of sorts as Jumbo-Visma then Bora chase Vincenzo Nibali up a mountain.

Vincenzo Nibali’s gamble with a snowball’s chance in hell pays off as he holds off the field for a heck of a stage victory. Is the Shark of Messina swimming to Trek-Segafredo next year?

As a crazy Tour wraps up, the crazy season begins with speculation and negotiation for next year’s contracts.

Bobby and Gus give respect to Nibali, Alephillipe — the people’s hero of this year’s Tour! – Mother Nature and the young force of nature, Egan Bernal.

Team Ineos may not have won a stage this year, but the squad yet again won the Tour, bringing the number of active Tour-winning riders on the team to three (Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Bernal). Who will be the captain next year?!

Tune in as Bobby and Gus sign off with predictions for the future.